CHAMPAIGN — A girl in her teens was one of the three latest Champaign County residents to die of COVID-19, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette on Monday.
The three newest deaths — which also included a man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s — boosted Champaign County’s COVID-19 death toll to 172.
The number of currently active cases in Champaign County has risen to 892, according to the health district. That is an increase of six since Sunday. There were 75 new positive tests in Champaign County Monday.
More to know:
- Carle Health reported Monday that it has 97 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout its system, 69 of them at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. (Nine of those were in intensive care.)
- Carle Health also reported that for the week ending Aug. 21, 12.68 percent of the tests it processed were positive.
- The health district was monitoring 712 close contacts in quarantine, up nine from Sunday.
- Total cases in Champaign County to date: 23,446.
- Number of hospitalized Champaign County residents: 20, unchanged from Sunday.