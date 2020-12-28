A COVID-19 outbreak at the Danville Correctional Center continues to worsen.
On Monday, the state reported 571 active cases among inmates — up by 108 from Christmas Eve. Another 53 prison staffers also have active cases — up by two from Thursday.
The outbreak led to Vermilion County on Saturday reporting its largest single-day increase in cases — 519, for a period that covered Nov. 14 to Dec. 23.
On Monday, the Vermilion County Public Health Department reported 88 new cases countywide, bringing the pandemic total to 5,441.
With 153 Vermilion residents released from isolation, the county’s active case total now stands at 744.
How the cases reported Monday break down by age:
- One in their 100s
- Four in their 90s
- Three in their 80s
- 13 in their 70s
- 13 in their 60s
- 12 in their 50s
- 11 in their 40s
- 10 in their 30s
- 11 in their 20s
- Three teens
- Three grade-school-aged children
- Three pre-schoolers
- One infant
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 38 new cases, 605 active
Of 2,207 new tests, 38 came back positive Monday in Champaign County, pushing its pandemic total to 13,582.
Active cases in the county were down by 51, to 605. Recovered cases were up by 89, to 12,892.
Eight county residents were hospitalized with COVID, and the C-U Public Health District was monitoring 962 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health data:
- 61822/Champaign: 106 active, 1,342 total
- 61821/Champaign: 100 active, 1,692 total
- 61820/Champaign: 73 active, 4,124 total
- 61802/Urbana: 59 active, 1,083 total
- 61853/Mahomet: 53 active, 742 total
- 61866/Rantoul: 42 active, 1,141 total
- 61801/Urbana: 37 active, 1,187 total
- 61874/Savoy: 28 active, 460 total
- 61873/St. Joseph: 21 active, 419 total
- 61880/Tolono: 17 active, 316 total
- 61843/Fisher: 9 active, 148 total
- 61877/Sidney: 9 active, 95 total
- 61859/Ogden: 9 active, 72 total
- 61864/Philo: 6 active, 100 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 6 active, 35 total
- 61847/Gifford: 5 active, 134 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 4 active, 57 total
- 61840/Dewey: 3 active, 43 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 3 active, 38 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 3 active, 29 total
- 61849/Homer: 2 active, 75 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active, 69 total
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active, 30 total
- 61852/Longview: 2 active, 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 1 active, 33 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active, 50 total
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active, 29 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active, 17 total
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active, 1 total
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 1,247,212 tests
- 13,582 confirmed cases
- 85 fatalities
- 8 county residents hospitalized
- 17,926 close contacts quarantined
- 1,943 close contacts that became positive
PIATT COUNTY: 30 cases, two deaths at nursing home
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Groups Piatt County Journal-Republican:
A total of 30 residents of the Piatt County Nursing Home have now tested positive for COVID-19 since Dec. 4, according to facility officials.
There have also been two deaths in the past week, the first two of the pandemic for the nursing home.
In addition, 21 members of the nursing home staff have also tested positive during the pandemic.
A report released Monday by the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department registered 37 new cases of COVID-19 in DeWitt County between Dec. 23 and Dec. 25, bringing its total to 917 since April. That includes 19 deaths, including a male in his 70s announced on Monday.
Piatt County totaled 34 new cases in the three day period, and 1,059 overall. With the two deaths at the nursing home, the county has had eight during the pandemic.
New cases by town:
PIATT COUNTY
- Monticello, 16
- White Heath, 5
- Bement, 4
- DeLand, 2
- Atwood, 2
- Milmine, 1
- La Place, 1
- Cerro Gordo, 1
- Hammond, 1
- Mansfield, 1
DeWITT COUNTY
- Clinton, 29
- Farmer City, 3
- Waynesville, 2
- Kenney, 1
- Weldon, 1
- Heyworth, 1
FORD COUNTY: 34th fatality, 23 new cases
A woman in her 90s became the 34th Ford County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, officials reported Monday.
The death was “associated with an outbreak at Heritage Health in Gibson City,” according to the Ford County Public Health Department.
The department also reported 23 new cases for the period of Dec. 25-28, bringing Ford’s total to 1,200.
Of those, 730 are classified as confirmed and 470 are probable.
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate remains 8.6 percent
Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate held at 8.6 percent Monday, third-lowest among the state’s 11 regions.
Up slightly: Champaign County’s rate, from 5.8 to 6.1 percent, second-lowest among the 21 counties in the region that covers East Central Illinois.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Monday are through Dec. 25).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.7 percent, up from 5.5 percent a day earlier).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Dec. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
- Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
- Dec. 6: 12.0 percent
- Dec. 7: 11.7 percent
- Dec. 8: 11.2 percent
- Dec. 9: 10.8 percent
- Dec. 10: 10.5 percent
- Dec. 11: 9.2 percent
- Dec. 12: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 13: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 14: 8.5 percent
- Dec. 15: 8.4 percent
- Dec. 16: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 17: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 18: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 19: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 20: 9.3 percent
- Dec. 21: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 22: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 23: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 24: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 25: 8.6 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Clay: 13.3 percent (+1.6)
- Douglas: 12.6 percent (+1.4)
- Lawrence: 12.4 percent (+1.5)
- Cumberland: 12.2 percent (-1.0)
- Clark: 12.0 percent (-1.4)
- Moultrie: 11.7 percent (+1.6)
- Vermilion: 11.5 percent (-1.5)
- Jasper: 11.0 percent (+0.4)
- DeWitt: 10.7 percent (+0.5)
- Effingham: 10.7 percent (-0.5)
- Coles: 10.0 percent (—)
- Richland: 9.6 percent (-1.5)
- Ford: 9.1 percent (-1.2)
- Edgar: 8.9 percent (-1.0)
- Shelby: 7.5 percent (-1.0)
- Fayette: 7.0 percent (—)
- Piatt: 7.0 percent (—)
- Iroquois: 6.9 percent (-0.4)
- Macon: 6.4 percent (+0.4)
- Champaign: 6.1 percent (+0.3)
- Crawford: 4.7 percent (-0.3)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.3 percent, up from 2.1 percent from the day prior.
CARLE: 52 COVID patients in Urbana, 32 in Bloomington
Twelve of the 52 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Monday by Carle Health.
In all, 103 patients with COVID were hospitalized Saturday in Carle facilities, with 22 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 32 COVID-positive patients (six in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had 12 (four in ICU).
Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center had five COVID patients, and Carle Eureka Hospital had two, none of whom were in intensive care.
Below is an overview of December’s daily totals for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals. (Carle began publicly reporting data on Nov. 18).
URBANA
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 70 patients, 15 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 82 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 87 patients, 22 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 94 patients, 25 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 94 patients, 22 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 14: 88 patients, 23 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 92 patients, 25 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 75 patients, 22 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 68 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 60 patients, 18 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 62 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 63 patients, 16 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 21: 62 patients, 15 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 54 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 58 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 24: 60 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 25: 54 patients, 12 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 55 patients, 11 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 47 patients, 10 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 28: 52 patients, 12 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 20 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 18 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 20 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 21: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 19 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 24: 22 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 25: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 28: 32 patients, 6 in ICU
Since March, 847 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 174 hospitalized patients have died.
STATE: Seven-day rate remains under 8 percent
Reports Raymon Trancoso of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
While the number of new COVID-19 cases and people hospitalized in Illinois continue to decline, the state’s coronavirus death toll has surpassed 16,000.
An additional 105 deaths were reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health. That brings the total COVID-19 deaths in Illinois to 16,074 among 942,362 cases and more than 13 million test results reported.
IDPH on Monday reported 4,453 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.
Statewide, the rolling seven-day average case positivity rate from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27 was 7.2 percent. That is three-tenths of a percentage point lower than the seven-day average case positivity rate reported on Dec. 23, the last day IDPH released COVID data before the holiday weekend. That makes one week of rates below 8 percent.
At the end of Sunday, there were 4,243 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, a decrease of 350 from Dec. 23.
There were 884 intensive care beds in use by COVID-19 patients as of Sunday night, a decrease of 69 from Dec. 23. That left 840, or just over 25 percent, of ICU beds available statewide.
COVID-19 patients occupied 515 ventilators, a decrease of 21 from the Wednesday prior to the holiday weekend. That left 4,205 ventilators, or 73.7 percent of all ventilators, available for use across the state.
More than 112,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Illinois since the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were approved for emergency use earlier this month.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 10 new cases, 0.6 percent daily rate
Ten new cases emerged from 1,697 new tests Sunday on campus, a rate of 0.6 percent, according to UI data updated Monday.
The seven-day positivity rate on campus is 0.3 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 1,697 new tests, 10 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 1,536 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 25: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Dec. 24: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 4,872 new tests, 8 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 3,415 new tests, 9 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 21: 4,807 new tests, 14 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 2,125 new tests, four new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 2,464 new tests, eight new cases
- Friday, Dec. 18: 5,789 new tests, six new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 5,778 new tests, 11 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 5,692 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 5,220 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 14: 7,660 new tests, 12 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 3,690 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 2,919 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 12: 6,366 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 10: 6,274 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 7,148 new tests, 22 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 5,847 new tests, 27 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 7: 8,618 new tests, 34 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 4,134 new tests, 25 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 3,304 new tests, 20 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 4: 7,032 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 6,683 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 7,542 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 5,795 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 30: 9,341 new tests, 71 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 4,121 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 3,717 new tests, 33 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 27: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Nov. 26: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 5,836 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4,536 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 23: 5,607 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 3,291 new tests, 19 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 3,601 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 20: 11,278 new tests, 34 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 10,424 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 10,462 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10,255 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 16: 13,545 new tests, 51 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 15: 6,280 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 14: 4,639 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 13: 11,351 new tests, 32 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 12: 9,715 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11,071 new tests, 50 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10,324 new tests, 57 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 9: 11,800 new tests, 76 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases