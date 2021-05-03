MONDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: Of Champaign County adults 16 and older, 52.0% (89,774) have received at least one dose, 42.1% (72,786) fully vaccinated
Health officials in two area counties reported another life lost to COVID-19 on Monday.
In Douglas County, a man in his 60s became the 43rd resident to lose their life to the virus. It was the first time the county's pandemic death toll rose since March 25, when the health department reported three fatalities.
Also Monday, a man in his 70s became Vermilion County's 133rd coronavirus-related death. It's the county's first fatality of May after reporting 10 lives lost in April.
Douglas also reported four new positive tests Monday, bringing its number of active and close-contact cases to 61.
Vermilion added 39 cases over the weekend. Among its 116 active cases are five residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
UI CAMPUS: Seven-day rate falls to 0.06%
Two. One. Four. Two.
That's the new case report over the past four days on the UI campus, where the seven-day positivity rate now stands at 0.06 percent.
Sunday's totals were similar to the three previous days' — 4,633 new tests, two positive for COVID-19 — bringing the campus' pandemic case total to 6,715.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 33 positive tests — 11 involving undergrads, 10 faculty/staff members, three grad students and nine classified as "other."
Also Monday, State Farm Center officials announced the booking of the first live act since the pandemic began more than a year ago — Grammy-nominated MercyMe on Nov. 6. Micah Taylor will join the contemporary Christian band for its 30-stop tour.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Hospitalizations down by four, to 10
Of 8,650 new tests, just one came back positive Monday morning in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,337.
Active cases held at 415 while hospitalizations were down by four, to 10.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 90
- 61820/Champaign: 63
- 61802/Urbana: 49
- 61801/Urbana: 46
- 61822/Champaign: 45
- 61866/Rantoul: 37
- 61853/Mahomet: 29
- 61873/St. Joseph: 13
- 61874/Savoy: 10
- 61843/Fisher: 9
- 61849/Homer: 6
- 61875/Seymour: 6
- 61880/Tolono: 6
- 61859/Ogden: 2
- 61816/Broadlands: 2
- 61864/Philo: 1
- 61877/Sidney: 1
- 61810/Allerton: 0
- 61840/Dewey: 0
- 61845/Foosland: 0
- 61847/Gifford: 0
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0
- 61852/Longview: 0
- 60949/Ludlow: 0
- 61862/Penfield: 0
- 61863/Pesotum: 0
- 61871/Royal: 0
- 61872/Sadorus: 0
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,045 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 4,184 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,522 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 2,110 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,741 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,353 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,331 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 575 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 313 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 152 cases
- 100-plus: 8 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 34 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 19 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,328,184 tests
- 20,337 confirmed cases
- 415 active cases
- 19,777 recovered cases
- 145 fatalities
- 10 county residents hospitalized
- 538 active close contacts in quarantine
- 27,674 close contacts quarantined
- 3,303 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate rose from 3.7 to 4.0 percent after new data from April 30 (1,025, 52 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 1.5 percent (+0.2)
- Vermilion County: 3.1 percent (+0.3)
- Piatt County: 3.3 percent (-0.2)
- Moultrie County: 3.5 percent (+1.0)
- Champaign County: 4.0 percent (+0.3)
- Ford County: 5.2 percent (+0.3)
- DeWitt County: 6.0 percent (-0.3)
- Iroquois County: 6.0 percent (+1.1)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.7 percent, unchanged overnight.