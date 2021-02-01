MONDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: 11.8% of Champaign County has received first dose, 2.3% fully vaccinated
A week after being detected in Vermilion County, the B117 virus variant has officially made it to Champaign County.
Lab results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention arrived Mon-day, confirming one local case.
The news from the CDC, announced by Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin during Monday night's city council meeting, wasn’t a surprise to Champaign-Urbana Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde.
Pryde told The News-Gazette Monday night that the district is still awaiting the results of “quite a few” samples considered probable for the more contagious variant.
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate lowest in five-plus months
It has been 162 days since the seven-day positivity rate for the region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Iroquois, Piatt and Vermilion counties was as low as it is Monday.
Region 6's rate fell from 5.1 to 4.6 percent overnight, a number it hit last on Aug. 23.
Hospitalizations in the region also dropped again, from 150 to 147. It's now been 16 days since that number increased.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Monday are through Jan. 29).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.9 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Jan. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 6 9.7 percent
- Jan. 7 9.9 percent
- Jan. 8 9.4 percent
- Jan. 9 9.2 percent
- Jan. 10 8.9 percent
- Jan. 11 8.3 percent
- Jan. 12 7.9 percent
- Jan. 13 7.4 percent
- Jan. 14: 7.0 percent
- Jan. 15: 6.7 percent
- Jan. 16: 6.5 percent
- Jan. 17: 6.4 percent
- Jan. 18: 6.0 percent
- Jan. 19: 5.9 percent
- Jan. 20: 5.6 percent
- Jan. 21: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 22: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 23 5.3 percent
- Jan. 24: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 25: 5.2 percent
- Jan. 26 5.0 percent
- Jan. 27: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 28 5.1 percent
- Jan. 29 4.6 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Clay: 9.7 percent (-1.9)
- Douglas: 9.1 percent (+0.4)
- Clark: 6.9 percent (—)
- Vermilion: 6.0 percent (-0.7)
- Jasper: 5.8 percent (-1.6)
- Crawford: 5.2 percent (+0.2)
- Shelby: 5.1 percent (-0.4)
- Champaign: 5.0 percent (—)
- Effingham: 5.0 percent (+0.2)
- Coles: 4.6 percent (-0.7)
- Cumberland: 4.6 percent (+0.2)
- Piatt: 4.6 percent (—)
- Fayette: 4.5 percent (-0.2)
- Iroquois: 4.5 percent (-0.3)
- DeWitt: 4.1 percent (-0.5)
- Ford: 4.0 percent (+0.1)
- Richland: 4.0 percent (-0.6)
- Macon: 3.2 percent (-0.9)
- Moultrie: 3.1 percent (-1.0)
- Edgar: 2.4 percent (-0.1)
- Lawrence: 0.7 percent (-0.3)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 52 new cases, 27 hospitalized
Of 11,102 new COVID-19 tests, 52 came back positive Monday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 16,421.
Active cases were down by six (to 609) while the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained 27.
The health district is monitoring 878 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, unchanged from Sunday.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 142 active (unchanged)
- 61802/Urbana: 82 active (up one)
- 61853/Mahomet: 72 active (up two)
- 61821/Champaign: 60 active (down three)
- 61801/Urbana: 54 active (down eight)
- 61822/Champaign: 53 active (up two)
- 61866/Rantoul: 37 active (down three)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 28 active (down one)
- 61874/Savoy: 18 active (down two)
- 61880/Tolono: 15 active (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 7 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 6 active (down two)
- 61847/Gifford: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 5 active (up two)
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 2 active (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (down one)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (down one)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,478,321 tests
- 16,421 confirmed cases
- 109 fatalities
- 27 county residents hospitalized
- 21,517 close contacts quarantined
- 2,536 close contacts that became positive
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 19 new cases, 0.2% seven-day rate
Nineteen new cases emerged from 6,480 new tests on campus Sunday, according to UI data updated Monday.
The UI's seven-day positivity rate held at 0.2 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Jan. 1:
- Sunday, Jan. 31: 6,480 new tests, 19 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 4,642 new tests, 8 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 29: 10,491 new tests, 16 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 10,364 new tests, 20 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 9,555 new tests, 19 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 9,914 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 25: 11,662 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 9,468 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 7,172 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 22: 10,570 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 8,885 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 7,414 new tests, 27 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 9,190 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 18: 8,511 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 4,738 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 2,743 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 15: 5,833 new tests, 16 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 4,353 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 4,125 new tests, 18 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 3,722 new tests, 17 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 11: 5,716 new tests, 13 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 2,410 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 1,927 new tests, 4 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 8: 3,683 new tests, 15 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 3,894 new tests, 15 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 3,293 new tests, 12 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 3,146 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 4: 5,364 new tests, 33 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 2,636 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 3,424 new tests, 23 new cases
- Friday, Jan No testing for holiday
CARLE: 53 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 9 in Bloomington
Eleven of the 53 COVID patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Monday by Carle Health.
In all, 65 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Monday in Carle facilities, with 13 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had nine COVID patients (one in ICU).
Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had two COVID patients (one in ICU) while Carle Eureka Hospital had one (not in ICU).
Below is an overview of daily totals since Jan. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 75 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 68 patients, 16 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 78 patients, 15 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 75 patients, 16 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 69 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 63 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 65 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 66 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 67 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 70 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 63 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 69 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 72 patients, 9 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 67 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 29: 62 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 56 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 31: 55 patients, 11 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 1: 53 patients, 11 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 14 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 18 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 14 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 7 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 8 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 9 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 29: 9 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 31: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 1: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March, 1,199 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 257 hospitalized patients have died.
STATE: 2,428 new cases, 16 fatalities, 7-day rate remains 3.9%
Of 61,263 new tests, 2,312 came back positive statewide Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate — which stood at 8.1 percent on New Year's Day — remained 3.9 percent for the second straight day.
IDPH also reported 16 lives lost in just four of Illinois' 102 counties, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 19,259:
- Christian County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 3 males 90s
- Grundy County: 1 female 70s
- Putnam County: 1 male 60s