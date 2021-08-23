CHAMPAIGN -- A Champaign County teen-ager and two older adults have died of COVID-19, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The three latest deaths announced Monday included a girl in her teens -- the first teen in the county to die of COVID-19 -- along with a man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s.
The newest deaths boosted Champaign County's death toll from COVID-19 to 172.
The number of currently active cases in Champaign County has risen to 892, according to the public health district.
That was six more than the public health district reported Sunday.
There were 75 new positive cases in Champaign County Monday. The number of tests reported in the past day wasn't updated from Sunday.
More to know:
-- Carle Health reported Monday it has 97 patients hospitalized with COVID throughout its system, 69 of them in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. (Nine of the patients at the Urbana hospital were in intensive care.)
--Carle Health also reported for the week ending Aug. 21, 12.68 percent of the COVID tests it processed were positive.
-- The public health district was monitoring 712 close contacts in quarantine, up nine from Sunday.
-- Total cases in Champaign County to date: 23,446.
-- The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID: 20, unchanged from Sunday.