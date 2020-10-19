Two women in their 70s with COVID-19, one from Vermilion County and one from Ford County, have died, health departments in both counties reported Monday.
The latest death in Vermilion County was the county's ninth COVID death and the fourth in the last two weeks, according to the county health department.
This ninth death was also the first female COVID death in Vermilion County.
The latest death in Ford County was the county's 10th COVID death, according to the Ford County Health Department.
CHAMPAIGN -- Monday delivered another 52 COVID-19 cases in Champaign County.
And while the number of active cases in the county overall declined by three, to 337, there were five more active cases in Rantoul, 67 in all, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
That was second to Champaign’s zip code area 61820, which had 72 active cases, seven fewer than on Sunday.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID remained five.
The data update Monday included 7,450 new test results.
Of the county’s total 5,655 cases, 5,290 are considered recovered.