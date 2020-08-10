For the second straight day, Douglas County's confirmed case count grew by four, to 124.
Monday's cases involved four males — a 17-year-old, two residents in their 40s and one in his 20s.
Late Sunday night, the Douglas County Public Health Department announced new cases involving a 13-year-old boy, a man in his 20s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s.
FORD COUNTY: Case linked to long-term care facility
Public health officials say the only new case in Ford County on Monday — a woman in her 60s — is linked to an outbreak at a long-term care facility.
It's the third such announcement in less than a week.
Last Wednesday, the Ford County Public Health Department announced it had linked eight of 13 cases that week to Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells, a 106-bed skilled nursing facility at 1001 E. Pells St., Paxton.
A day later, the department said, another case was linked to a long-term care facility.
Of Ford's now-66 cases, the department classifies 51 as confirmed and 15 as probable.
Here's a status report on all 66:
- Released from isolation: 50
- Isolated at home: 12
- Hospitalized: 2
- Deceased: 2
Cases broken down by age range:
- 20 to 29: 12 cases
- 30 to 39: 11 cases
- 60 to 69: 9 cases
- 80 to 89: 9 cases
- 40 to 49: 7 cases
- 50 to 59: 7 cases
- 70 to 79: 6 cases
- Under 20: 4 cases
- 90 to 99: 1 case
VERMILION COUNTY: 1 of 7 new cases recently traveled to South Carolina
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County rose by seven Monday, to 226.
Three residents in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s are the latest to test positive.
"Of the seven new cases, one recently traveled to South Carolina,'" county health Administrator Doug Toole said Monday.
The status of Vermilion's 226 cases:
- Released/recovered: 203
- Isolated at home: 20
- Deceased: 2
- Hospitalized: 1
The county's single-day positivity rate is 1.5 percent, the seven-day rate 2.2 percent.
Cases broken down by age range:
- 20 to 29: 58 cases
- 19 and under: 40 cases
- 30 to 39: 33 cases
- 50 to 59: 30 cases
- 40 to 49: 25 cases
- 60 to 69: 23 cases
- 70 to 79: 12 cases
- 80-plus: 5 cases
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Hospitalizations up to 14
Ten of 300 new tests came back positive Monday in Champaign County, a higher-than-usual rate of 3.3 percent.
But the county’s seven-day positivity rate remained low — 1.1 percent, for the second straight day.
Active cases were up by two (to 153), recovered cases were up by eight (to 1,477) and hospitalizations were up by one (14).
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61821/Champaign: 29 active (down one from Sunday), 299 total (two cases removed by C-U Public Health)
- 61820/Champaign: 29 active (up one from Sunday), 282 total (up four)
- 61802/Urbana: 27 active (unchanged from Sunday), 224 total (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 17 active (up one from Sunday), 260 total (up one)
- 61822/Champaign: 11 active (down four from Sunday), 154 total (unchanged)
- 61801/Urbana: 10 active (up two from Sunday), 106 total (up three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 7 active (up one from Sunday), 90 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 6 active (unchanged from Sunday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 5 active (down one from Sunday), 32 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 4 active (up one from Sunday), 61 total (up one)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 active (up one from Sunday), 6 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 27 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active unchanged from Sunday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 411 cases in 21-30 age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 21 to 30: 411 cases (up five from Sunday)
- 31 to 40: 302 cases (up two from Sunday)
- 11 to 20: 300 cases (up one from Sunday)
- 41 to 50: 202 cases (up one from Sunday)
- 51 to 60: 156 cases (up one from Sunday)
- 10 and under: 115 cases (unchanged from Sunday)
- 61 to 70: 86 cases (unchanged from Sunday)
- 71 to 80: 39 cases (unchanged from Sunday)
- 81 to 90: 28 cases (unchanged from Sunday)
- 91 to 100: 10 cases (unchanged from Sunday)
Those in the 21-30 and 31-40 groups also are Nos. 1-2 in testing, representing 22.6 percent and 16.7 percent of all tests performed on county residents.
STATE: 32,353 tests, 1,319 cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported just a single coronavirus-related death Monday — a woman in her 90s from Cumberland County.
Of 32,353 tests processed since Sunday, 1,319 came back positive, a rate of 4.1 percent.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate was also 4.1 percent.
Jerry Nowicki of our Springfield-based partner Capitol News Illinois reports:
At the end of Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,481 people in Illinois hospitalized with COVID-19. While that number fluctuates daily, total hospitalizations are up slightly from their pandemic lows and appear to be on a relative uptrend.
Of those hospitalized, 352 were in intensive care units, which also represents an uptrend from pandemic lows when there were generally between 300 and 320 beds in use per day in mid-July. There were also 138 COVID-19-positive individuals on ventilators, which was also up from pandemic lows, although that number reached as high as 149 on July 29.
The positivity rates in the state’s 11 regions of the COVID-19 mitigation plan remained relatively steady as of Aug. 7, according to the IDPH website. The Metro East area near the Missouri border and southern Illinois had positivity rates of 7.3 percent and 7.1 percent, respectively.
Other positivity rates ranged from 3 percent in eastern Illinois to 6.6 percent in Kankakee and Will Counties. Region 2 of the mitigation plan, which is the north-central region that includes Peoria and more than 20 surrounding counties, had a 5.3 percent positivity rate as of Aug. 7. That number had increased seven of the past 10 days, which is a warning level for virus spread, according to IDPH.
As of Friday, 13 of 102 counties in the state were at a warning level of the virus’ spread.
AREA: 40 ZIP codes with more than five cases
Here’s an updated list of area ZIP codes with more than five total confirmed cases, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health and C-U Public Health District:
- 61821/Champaign: 299
- 61820/Champaign: 282
- 61866/Rantoul: 260
- 61802/Urbana: 224
- 61822/Champaign: 154
- 61832/Danville: 109
- 61801/Urbana: 106
- 61853/Mahomet: 90
- 61874/Savoy: 61
- 61910/Arcola: 47
- 61856/Monticello: 36
- 60970/Watseka: 35
- 61880/Tolono: 32
- 61953/Tuscola: 32
- 61843/Fisher: 30
- 61834/Danville: 27
- 61873/St. Joseph: 27
- 61911/Arthur: 26
- 60942/Hoopeston: 23
- 60957/Paxton: 20
- 61727/Clinton: 16
- 61877/Sidney: 14
- 61956/Villa Grove: 14
- 61883/Westville: 13
- 60936/Gibson City: 11
- 61858/Oakwood: 11
- 61846/Georgetown: 10
- 61864/Philo: 10
- 61943/Oakland: 10
- 61842/Farmer City: 9
- 61752/LeRoy: 9
- 61833/Tilton: 9
- 61845/Foosland: 8
- 60919/Cabery: 7
- 60949/Ludlow: 7
- 61847/Gifford: 6
- 60953/Milford: 6
- 61863/Pesotum: 6
- 61875/Seymour: 6
- 61878/Thomasboro: 6