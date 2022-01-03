CHAMPAIGN — COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to climb Monday, with 193 COVID patients now in Carle Health’s hospital beds systemwide.
The majority of Carle's COVID patients — 154 — continued to be in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with 26 in intensive care.
There continued to be 44 Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Another 251 Champaign County residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the past day, while the number of currently active cases, 4,954, was 49 fewer than on Sunday, according to the public health district.
Zip code areas in Champaign County with more than 200 active cases:
— Champaign 61821: 935.
— Champaign 61820: 805.
— Champaign 61822: 685.
— Urbana 61802: 522.
— Urbana 61801: 521
— Mahomet 61853: 376.
— Rantoul 61866: 286.