The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by 71 Monday, to 2,673.
There are now 28 COVID-positive county residents hospitalized, one more than on Sunday.
With 33 other residents being released from isolation, Vermilion has 273 active cases.
How the cases reported Monday break down by age:
- One resident in their 90s
- Seven in their 70s
- 12 in their 60s
- 14 in their 50s
- 12 in their 40s
- Seven in their 30s
- Six in their 20s
- Eight teens
- Three grade-school-aged children
- One infant
Meanwhile, all Vermilion County jury trials will be postponed through the end of January 2021 due to a rise in coronavirus cases, Presiding Judge Thomas O'Shaughnessy said Monday.
“This is a step taken out of caution,” O’Shaughnessy said. “We have been very successful in minimizing the spread of the virus in the Courthouse and related facilities, but we know that the situation in the community is changing. We must all be mindful of the risk.
"We aren’t operating as we did a year ago, but we won’t be shut down to the degree we were in the spring. The continued good work and cooperation of attorneys, courthouse staff and the public have gotten us through this so far, and we are optimistic and prayerful that the end is in sight.”
O’Shaughnessy said the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse will continue to operate "with respect to all other court proceedings," with safety precautions that include mandatory face coverings and non-e-filing done at the clerk's lobby windows.
FORD COUNTY: 69 cases in five days
Ford County added 69 cases for the five-day period that ended Monday, the local health department announced.
That brings the county’s total to 642 — 428 of which are classified as confirmed, 214 as probable.
The number of fatalities in Ford County remained 19
URBANA: 13 of 74 COVID-positive patients at Carle Hospital in ICU
Thirteen of the 74 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Monday by Carle Health.
The number of ICU patients at the Urbana hospital increased by one from a day earlier. The number of COVID-positive patients increased by five since Sunday.
In all, 109 patients with COVID are hospitalized in Carle facilities (up five from Sunday), with 20 of those in ICU (up one).
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington has 28 COVID-positive patients (five in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had five (two in ICU).
Reporting one COVID patient each, neither in ICU: Carle’s Hoopeston Regional Health Center and Carle’s Eureka Hospital.
Carle began providing daily information on COVID patients last Wednesday, with the launch of a new online dashboard. Here’s an overview of the first six days for its Urbana and Bloomington hospitals:
URBANA
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 69 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 70 patients, 7 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 74 patients, 13 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 24 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
Since March, 557 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 86 hospitalized patients have died.
Also Monday, the C-U Public Health District reported that 12 Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, unchanged overnight.
SCHOOLS: Full remote learning underway for Danville district, Rantoul High
Monday was the first day that schools in the DANVILLE district and RANTOUL HIGH both pivoted from a blended model to full remote learning for the rest of 2020.
"If positivity rates in Vermilion County permit, we will resume our blended learning program on Monday, January 11, 2021," Danville Superintendent Alicia Geddis wrote in a letter to families.
Rantoul's hope is to be back in school on Jan. 5, Principal Todd Wilson said in a video message to families.
Elsewhere around the area:
— ARCOLA: Between Nov. 16-20, the district had two COVID-positive individuals in school buildings — both at Arcola Junior/Senior High — Superintendent Tom Mulligan wrote in a weekend message that accompanied updated coronavirus statistics.
"In addition,only two students were quarantined for being in close contact with the positive cases at school," Mulligan added.
— GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY: By making Monday and Tuesday remote learning planning days, district students and staff will have nine consecutive days outside of school buildings "to minimize the likelihood of community spread of COVID-19," Superintendent Jeremy Darnell wrote in a letter to families.
"IF we all take conservative actions over those nine days, and the regional, state, and federal circumstance allow us, we should be able to come back to school full force on November 30th for the last three weeks of this semester," Darnell added.
— UNITY: Monday and Tuesday are being used as remote learning planning days, with no classes either day. When classes resume on Nov. 30, they'll be entirely remote until Jan. 5, Superintendent Andy Larson said.
PRITZKER: 'Incredibly dire' economic forecast demands congressional action ASAP
Reports Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned Monday of another looming economic crisis for the state and nation if Congress does not act soon to reauthorize extended unemployment benefits for people displaced from their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I can’t overstate the implications of this,” Pritzker said during his daily COVID-19 briefing. “Without assistance from Congress, five weeks from now there will be no way to replace these benefits for the hundreds of thousands of Illinoisans impacted by these programs, which have become an essential lifeline for people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic. This is incredibly dire.”
Pritzker was referring to two programs created under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act, which Congress passed in March.
They include the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits for people who have exhausted their regular jobless benefits, and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides benefits to gig workers, independent contractors and other self-employed individuals who don’t normally qualify for traditional unemployment insurance.
Both of those programs are 100-percent funded by the federal government, although they are administered through state unemployment agencies like IDES, and both are set to expire Dec. 26.
According to U.S. Department of Labor data, more than 204,000 Illinoisans filed new claims for extended benefits under PEUC during the last week of October while another 177,000 self-employed workers were receiving continuing benefits under PUA.
Those numbers were in addition to the more than 337,000 Illinoisans who were receiving continuing benefits under the traditional unemployment insurance program at the end of October.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security reported last week that the state’s unemployment rate fell to 6.8 percent in October, down from 10.4 percent in September. At the same time, however, the total number of nonfarm jobs in the state declined by about 1,100, to just over 5.7 million, a sign that a large number of people have fallen out of the workforce.
Although the Democratic-controlled U.S. House passed a bill earlier this year to extend those programs as part of a broader economic stimulus package, the Republican-controlled Senate has not.
Among the issues separating the two sides is whether to provide direct financial help to state and local governments, which many Republicans in the Senate oppose, and whether to provide employers with civil immunity from lawsuits by workers who contract COVID-19, which Republicans have sought but many Democrats oppose.
“So unless the Republican Senate gets a stimulus bill moving in December, Republicans will be putting a big lump of coal in the Christmas stockings of a whole lot of American families,” Pritzker said.
Amid the surge in unemployment claims during the pandemic, IDES has been beset with backlogs and delays in processing the unprecedented volume of claims coming in each week, but the head of that agency said it has been making significant progress to improve the work flow.
Kristin Richards, acting director of IDES, said that during the peak of the pandemic in May, the agency received about 1.8 million phone calls in a single week — or about three per second — with only about 100 staff workers to answer them.
Since then, she said, IDES added hundreds of in-house and contractual staff, set up a “callback only” system in which calls are returned in the order they were received, and implemented other changes to streamline the handling of calls based on the nature of a claimant’s issue. As a result, she said, many claimants are now receiving callbacks within seven to 10 days.
“There are complex issues in our adjudication process that may require some more patience,” Richards said. “But we're happy to say that in many cases, claimants can hear from us within one to two weeks or less.”
Richards and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul also noted that IDES has been dealing with an unprecedented volume of fraudulent claims, mainly as a result of nationwide data breaches that have enabled some to file claims using stolen identities and Social Security numbers.
“I myself can attest that anyone can be targeted by these scammers because I myself received a phony debit card in the mail,” Raoul said.
Raoul reminded Illinoisans that if they receive anything in the mail about an unemployment claim that they did not file, either a debit card or a letter saying they’ve been approved for benefits, it likely means that an application was filed by an identity thief, and the recipient should not try to access those benefits.
He advised all Illinoisans to closely monitor their financial accounts and credit reports and to put a freeze on their credit cards if they suspect improper activity.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases down 105, recovered up 173
Of 11,011 new COVID-19 tests, 68 came back positive Monday in Champaign County.
Other county numbers of note:
— Active cases were down by 105, to 1,219.
— Recovered cases rose by 173, to 8,847.
— Close contacts in quarantine were down by 289, to 1,660.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 246 active (down 10), 3,538 total (up 22)
- 61821/Champaign: 154 active (down 13), 1,152 total (up eight)
- 61822/Champaign: 139 active (down 11), 908 total (up nine)
- 61801/Urbana: 109 active (down eight), 921 total (up seven)
- 61866/Rantoul: 109 active (down 12), 865 total (up three)
- 61802/Urbana: 109 active (down nine), 762 total (up four)
- 61853/Mahomet: 82 active (down 14), 485 total (up five)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 48 active (down 11), 260 total (up two)
- 61880/Tolono: 36 active (down two), 216 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 32 active (down three, 285 total (up two)
- 61847/Gifford: 21 active (up one), 77 total (up one)
- 61849/Homer: 20 active (up two), 57 total (up two)
- 61877/Sidney: 15 active (down one), 72 total (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 13 active (unchanged), 54 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 13 active (up two), 39 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 12 active (down one), 97 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 10 active (down one), 38 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 9 active (down two), 74 total (up one)
- 61845/Foosland: 9 active (down one), 23 total (up one)
- 60949/Ludlow: 8 active (down one), 26 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 7 active (unchanged), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 6 active (down one), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 4 active (unchanged), 22 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 3 active (down two), 18 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 2 active (unchanged), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (down one), 20 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (down one), 15 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 1,038,597 tests
- 10,112 confirmed cases
- 46 fatalities
- 13,672 close contacts quarantined
- 1,313 close contacts that became positive
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate down again
For the third straight day, the seven-day positivity rate for the region that covers Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion counties decreased — from 14.0 to 13.7 percent.
The drop coincided with advanced (or Tier 3) mitigation measures taking effect statewide.
To move onto the less-restrictive Tier 2, a region must meet three criteria:
- A seven-day average positivity rate below 12 percent for three consecutive days.
- Greater than 20 percent available ICU and hospital bed availability for three consecutive days.
- Declining seven-day COVID hospitalizations average in seven of the last 10 days.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Monday are through Nov. 20).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ massive saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.5 percent).
A look at the Region 6 rate over time:
- Oct. 26: 8.4 percent
- Oct. 27: 8.6 percent
- Oct. 28: 9.0 percent
- Oct. 29: 9.3 percent
- Oct. 30: 9.5 percent
- Oct. 31: 9.9 percent
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
- Nov. 7: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 8: 12.2 percent
- Nov. 9: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 10: 13.0 percent
- Nov. 11: 13.5 percent
- Nov. 12: 13.6 percent
- Nov. 13: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 14: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 15: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 16: 14.3 percent
- Nov. 17: 14.6 percent
- Nov. 18: 14.5 percent
- Nov. 19: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 20: 13.7 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Fayette: 24.4 percent (-2.1)
- Lawrence: 23.7 percent (+1.8)
- Clay: 19.3 percent (-1.3)
- Effingham: 18.5 percent (-2.8)
- Iroquois: 18.1 percent (+0.9)
- Jasper: 17.4 percent (—)
- Crawford: 17.2 percent (+0.6)
- Macon: 16.0 percent (-1.0)
- Shelby: 16.0 percent (-0.6)
- Cumberland: 15.6 percent (+1.1)
- Richland: 14.5 percent (-0.5)
- Vermilion: 14.5 percent (+0.4)
- DeWitt: 12.3 percent (+0.9)
- Piatt: 12.0 percent (+0.8)
- Douglas: 11.7 percent (-0.2)
- Clark: 11.2 percent (-0.2)
- Ford: 11.1 percent (-0.9)
- Coles: 10.5 percent (-1.2)
- Champaign: 9.6 percent (-0.1)
- Moultrie: 9.0 percent (-0.6)
- Edgar 6.7 percent (-1.0)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.0 percent, same as the two previous days.
IDPH: Ezike pleads for canceling travel plans for Thanksgiving
With the seven-day positivity rate trending downward, the state's top public health official issued a plea to Illinoisans to consider hosting Thanksgiving events virtually.
“Thanksgiving hasn't happened yet,” Dr. Ngozi Ezike said at Monday's daily coronavirus briefing in Chicago. “People can still change their plans and change the outcome.
"We don't have to have super-spreader events at homes throughout our state and throughout the country and then bring it back. Please reconsider your plans and see if we can be part of the solution to decrease infections instead of part of the plan to increase them.”
Ezike spoke as the state's seven-day rate fell for the second straight day — from 11.3 percent to 10.9, after reaching a peak of 13.2 percent 10 days earlier.
Of 91,562 new tests reported Monday by IDPH, 8,322 came back positive across Illinois.
Hospitalizations showed signs they could be leveling as well, Capitol News Illinois reported, though the numbers of COVID patients in ICU and on ventilators continue to concern state health officials.
As of Sunday evening, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,171 hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients, which was an increase of 99 from Saturday evening but four below the record-high of 6,175 set Friday evening.
The decrease from Friday to Saturday was the first time hospitalizations did not increase from the day prior since Oct. 24.
Intensive care bed usage pushed to a second-wave high as of Sunday night, with 1,206 COVID-19 patients occupying ICU beds. That left about 23 percent of the state’s staffable ICU beds unused.
Ventilator use on Sunday night shot to a high not seen since May 29, with 635 COVID-19 patients requiring the machines, an increase of 46 from the day prior.
“Let's lessen the burden on all of our hospital teams and we can do this by not spreading infection over the Thanksgiving holiday by wearing our mask, by watching our distance, by washing our hands and by getting our flu shots,” Ezike said.
Here’s a look at November's daily case and testing totals, with state pandemic highs noted with asterisks:
- Nov. 1: 78,458 tests, 6,980 cases, 8.0 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 2: 68,118 tests, 9,810 cases*, 8.1 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 3: 82,435 tests, 6,516 cases, 8.2 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 4: 71,857 tests, 7,538 cases, 8.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 5: 86,015 tests, 9,935 cases*, 9.1 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 6: 98,401 tests, 10,376 cases*, 9.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 7: 98,418 tests, 12,428 cases*, 10.3 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 8: 90,757 tests, 10,009 cases, 10.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 9: 64,760 tests, 10,573 cases, 11.4 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 10: 101,955 tests, 12,623 cases*, 12.0 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 11: 93,464 tests, 12,657 cases*, 12.4 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 12: 100,617 tests*, 12,702 cases*, 12.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 13: 106,540 tests*, 15,415 cases*, 13.2 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 14: 114,370 tests*, 11,028 cases, 12.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 15: 84,831 tests, 10,631 cases, 12.8 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 16: 90,612 tests, 11,632 cases, 12.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 17: 94,205 tests, 12,601 cases, 12.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 18: 103,569 tests, 8,922 cases, 11.9 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 19: 113,447 tests, 14,612 cases, 12.0 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 20: 116,024 tests*, 13,012 cases, 11.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 21: 120,284 tests*, 11,891 cases, 11.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 22: 92,437 tests, 10,012 cases, 11.3 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 23: 91,562 tests, 8,322 cases, 10.9 percent seven-day rate
IDPH also reported 47 fatalities on Monday (including a Champaign County fatality reported locally a day earlier), pushing its pandemic total to 11,552:
- Champaign County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 4 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 3 female 70s, 6 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 1 female 90s
- Livingston County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s
- McDonough County: 1 female 70s
- McHenry County: 1 female 70s
- Morgan County: 1 male 70s
- Ogle County: 1 male 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s
- Warren County: 1 male 80s
The state also announced Monday that its free mobile testing lab would make a Friday stop in Danville (8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Vermilion County Health Department, 200 S. College St.).
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 3,291 new tests, 19 new cases, 0.6 percent daily rate
Nineteen new cases emerged from 3,291 new tests Sunday on the UI campus, a rate of 0.6 percent.
Two days after in-person classes wrapped up for the semester, the seven-day positivity rate on campus remained 0.3 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 3,291 new tests, 19 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 3,601 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 20: 11,278 new tests, 34 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 10,424 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 10,462 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10,255 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 16: 13,545 new tests, 51 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 15: 6,280 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 14: 4,639 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 13: 11,351 new tests, 32 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 12: 9,715 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11,071 new tests, 50 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10,324 new tests, 57 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 9: 11,800 new tests, 76 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1: 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases