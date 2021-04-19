MONDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: Of Champaign County adults 16 and older, 47.4% (81,918) have received at least one dose, 35.9% (61,965) fully vaccinated
A man in his 50s became the 140th Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette on Monday.
It's the county's second COVID death of April and seventh during the pandemic involving a person in their 50s.
Meanwhile, of 7,838 new tests, 28 came back positive Monday in the county, bringing its pandemic total to 19,772.
Active cases were down by 24, to 442. Hospitalizations held at 13.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 108 active (down 6)
- 61821/Champaign: 93 active (down 6)
- 61801/Urbana: 53 active (down 1)
- 61822/Champaign: 44 active (down 1)
- 61802/Urbana: 40 active (down 1)
- 61866/Rantoul: 26 active (up 1)
- 61853/Mahomet: 20 active (down 2)
- 61880/Tolono: 11 active (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 10 active (down 2)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 7 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 5 active (up 1)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (down 1)
- 61843/Fisher: 4 active (down 2)
- 61849/Homer: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 3 active (down 2)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (down 1)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (down 1)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,897 cases (up 5)
- 10.01 to 20: 4,073 cases (up 4)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,432 cases (up 6)
- 40.01 to 50: 2,047 cases (up 3)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,706 cases (up 2)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,300 cases (up 3)
- 10-and-under: 1,280 cases (up 4)
- 70.01 to 80: 563 cases (up 1)
- 80.01 to 90: 310 cases (unchanged)
- 90.01 to 100: 153 cases (unchanged)
- 100-plus: 8 cases (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 33 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,208,627 tests
- 19,772 confirmed cases
- 442 active cases
- 19,190 recovered cases
- 140 fatalities
- 13 county residents hospitalized
- 431 active close contacts in quarantine
- 26,667 close contacts quarantined
- 3,187 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity fell for the second straight day, from 4.1 to 3.9 percent, after new data from April 16 (744 tests, 32 cases) was added to its total.
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Piatt County: 1.4 percent (-0.1)
- Douglas County: 1.8 percent (+0.2)
- Moultrie County: 2.0 percent (+0.2)
- Vermilion County: 2.5 percent (+0.2)
- Iroquois County: 3.6 percent (+0.2)
- Champaign County: 3.9 percent (-0.2)
- DeWitt County: 5.0 percent (+0.9)
- Ford County: 7.9 percent (+1.3)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.7 percent, unchanged overnight.
CARLE: 23 COVID patients in Urbana, 19 in Bloomington
Six of the 23 COVID patients hospitalized at Carle Urbana are in intensive care, according to figures released Monday.
After four-plus months of making its COVID data public on a daily basis, Carle recently switched to weekly updates, published on Mondays.
The changes from last Monday were slight — hospitalizations were up one in Urbana and down four, to 19, at Bloomington's BroMenn Medical Center, which had one ICU patient.
Carle also reported one non-ICU patient at Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney.
UI CAMPUS: 3 new cases, seven-day rate down to 0.12%
Three new cases emerged from 5,128 tests Sunday on the UI campus, according to data updated Monday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate was down slightly, from 0.13 to 0.12 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,596.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 68 positive tests — 46 involving undergrads, nine faculty/staff members, six grad students and seven classified as "other."