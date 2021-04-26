MONDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: Of Illinois' 102 counties, Champaign No. 6 with 32.5% of all residents fully vaccinated
A man in his 60s became the 144th Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette on Monday.
The death was the county's sixth this month attributed to COVID-19 and 18th during the pandemic involving a person in their 60s.
Meanwhile, of 7,152 new tests, 23 came back Monday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,068.
Active cases were down by 10, to 429. Hospitalizations were up by one, to 14.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 115 active (down 4)
- 61821/Champaign: 79 active (down 1)
- 61801/Urbana: 56 active (down 5)
- 61802/Urbana: 44 active (down 1)
- 61822/Champaign: 34 active (down 1)
- 61866/Rantoul: 32 active (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 21 active (up 1)
- 61874/Savoy: 10 active (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 7 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 6 active (down 1)
- 61875/Seymour: 5 active (up 1)
- 61877/Sidney: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (up 1)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (down 1)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (down 1)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (down 1)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,998 cases (up 6)
- 10.01 to 20: 4,125 cases (unchanged)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,475 cases (up 6)
- 40.01 to 50: 2,073 cases (up 3)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,726 cases (up 3)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,312 cases (unchanged)
- 10-and-under: 1,312 cases (up 5)
- 70.01 to 80: 566 cases (unchanged)
- 80.01 to 90: 313 cases (unchanged)
- 90.01 to 100: 154 cases (unchanged)
- 100-plus: 8 cases (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 34 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 18 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,269,020 tests
- 20,068 confirmed cases
- 429 active cases
- 19,495 recovered cases
- 144 fatalities
- 14 county residents hospitalized
- 551 active close contacts in quarantine
- 27,205 close contacts quarantined
- 3,252 close contacts that became positive
After four straight days at 4.0 percent, Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate fell to 3.8 after new data from April 23 (1,179 tests, 39 cases) was added to its total.
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 2.6 percent (+0.3)
- Iroquois County: 2.6 percent (-0.1)
- Piatt County: 2.7 percent (+0.7)
- Vermilion County: 2.7 percent (—)
- Champaign County: 3.8 percent (-0.2)
- Moultrie County: 4.0 percent (+0.6)
- DeWitt County: 4.7 percent (+0.6)
- Ford County: 5.3 percent (-0.4)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.7 percent, unchanged overnight.
CARLE: 22 COVID patients in both Urbana, Bloomington
Seven of the 22 COVID patients hospitalized at Carle Urbana are in intensive care, according to figures released Monday.
After four-plus months of making its COVID data public on a daily basis, Carle recently switched to weekly updates, published on Mondays.
The changes from last Monday were slight — from 23 patients/6 ICU to 22/7 in Urbana and from 19/1 to 22/0 at Bloomington's BroMenn Medical Center.
Carle also reported one ICU patient at Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney and two non-ICU patients at its Eureka Hospital.
UI CAMPUS: 11 new cases, seven-day rate now at 0.16%
Eleven new cases emerged from 4,968 tests Sunday on the UI campus, according to data updated Monday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate rose slightly, from 0.14 to 0.16 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,682.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 86 positive tests — 46 involving undergrads, 18 faculty/staff members, 13 grad students and nine classified as "other."