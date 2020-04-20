Subscribe: Print or online
UPDATED, 4:26 p.m.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul urged any Illinoisan who witnesses “discrimination or hate-motivated incidents” toward Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to email CivilRights@atg.state.il.us or call his office's civil rights hotline at 1-877-581-3692.
In response to reports about hate crimes targeting Asian Americans, Raoul said in a statement this afternoon:
“That some individuals would use the new coronavirus pandemic to direct bigotry and hate toward Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders is absolutely unacceptable and must stop. Racism has no place in our society, and we must stand together to condemn racist acts when we see them, particularly during this crisis.”
UPDATED, 4:12 p.m.
The Champaign County case that was to be announced today is now under investigation.
Officially, no new cases will be added to the county's total today. It stands at 95.
UPDATED, 3:33 p.m.
A man in his 80s is the sixth person to test positive for COVID-19 in Ford County, health officials said this afternoon.
Also, the fifth case, announced last week without any detail, involves a man in his 60s, the Ford County Public Health Department announced today.
UPDATED, 3:27 p.m.
All told, 4,599 Illinoisans are in hospitals statewide being treated for COVID-19.
That number is considerably lower than it would have been if not for social distancing and stay at home, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in sharing updated hospitalization statistics at today’s daily briefing in Chicago.
They include:
— April 6: 3,780 patients hospitalized; 43 percent of 2,700 ICU beds filled.
— April 10: 4,020 patients hospitalized; 40 percent of 2,900 ICU beds filled (after more were added).
— April 14: 4,283 patients hospitalized; 40 percent of close to 3,000 ICU beds filled.
— April 19: 4,599 patients hospitalized; 40 percent of 3,100 ICU beds filled.
Said Pritzker: “Early modeling in mid-March showed that without social distancing, we would have exceeded our capacity (of beds) by 25,000 by April 6.
"Because Illinoisans have come together by social distancing, learning at home and staying at home, we’ve so far prevented our worst-case scenarios.”
UPDATED, 3:12 p.m.
During this afternoon’s briefing in Chicago, Gov. J.B. Pritzker hinted that any changes to the stay-at-home order, once it expires on April 30, will likely include the mandate that people wear masks when in public places with others.
Asked why he hasn’t yet made it a requirement, Pritzker said, “We’re trying to put it together with the other things we want to change about our stay-at-home order,” he said, reiterating that until that time comes, “when you’re in a public place with others, you should carry a mask with you (or) wear a mask.”
UPDATED, 2:50 p.m.
COVID-19 has now struck all but seven of Illinois’ 102 counties.
Cass and White counties became Nos. 94 and 95 today, as Illinois’ total case count grew to 31,508 (up 1,151 from Sunday) and death toll climbed to 1,349 (an increase of 59).
Both daily numbers are down significantly from last week, leading Gov. J.B. Pritzker to say at today’s daily briefing in Chicago: “Our curve is bending the right way.”
Around the area:
— The Vermilion County Health Department announced one new case — a teen who was tested in Chicago.
— The DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department chalked up another day without new cases in either county.
All six cases in Piatt and the single case in DeWitt have recovered.
Of the 117 people tested in Piatt, tests for two are still pending. Of the 113 people tested in DeWitt, four are pending.
Statewide, today's newly reported deaths covered 11 counties:
— Boone County: 1 male 70s.
— Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 6 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 females 100-plus.
— DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s.
— Jackson County: 1 male 80s.
— Jasper County: 1 female 80s.
— Kane County: 1 male 80s.
— Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 1female 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s.
— Livingston County: 1 female 80s.
— Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s.
— Madison County: 2 males 80s.
— Will County: 1 male 80s.