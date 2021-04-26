CHAMPAIGN -- Another Champaign County resident has died of COVID-19.
This latest death, of a man in his 60s, was the 144th COVID death in the county, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
In other updates, the health district reported 7,152 new tests and 23 new cases, boosting the number of cases to date to 20,068.
The number of active cases fell again by eight, to 431, and the number of close contacts being quarantined declined by 45, to 551.
The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID remained 13.