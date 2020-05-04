Subscribe: Print or online
News-Gazette covers: How the crisis has played out on A-1
For 24/7 coverage, follow us on Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.
Champaign County Health District: COVID-19 information
State map: COVID-19 cases by county
Have a story to tell? Email news@news-gazette.com
****
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide grew by 2,341 today, to 63,840, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced at today's daily briefing in Chicago.
Illinois' death toll rose to 2,662, with the announcement of 46 additional deaths.
****
CHAMPAIGN PARKS, COURTS OPENING
Tennis and pickleball courts, as well as dog parks, are scheduled to reopen Tuesday in Champaign-Urbana, the Champaign Park District said Monday.
“We got the go-ahead from Public Health,” Champaign Parks Executive Director Joe DeLuce told The News-Gazette's Ben Zigterman.
At the tennis and pickleball courts, residents will only be able to play singles, not doubles, DeLuce said.
And at the dog parks, guests will need to bring hand sanitizer and clean their hands after entering the gates, keep a safe distance from each other and not touch other people’s dogs, DeLuce said.
“We need people to make sure they follow the restrictions,” he said. “They could be closed back down if they don’t abide by the rules.”
He said more parts of the parks could be re-opened in time, but that will be up to the state and local public health districts.
“We’d be willing to open more, but need to get their permission,” DeLuce said.
****
RANTOUL CASES LINKED TO PROCESSING PLANT
A sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in Rantoul has been linked to an outbreak at the hog processing plant Rantoul Foods.
As of this past weekend, 20 of Rantoul’s 27 confirmed cases have been Rantoul Foods employees, according to village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer.
That placed Rantoul just one case under Champaign’s 61822 zip code area, which has had the highest number of cases in the county at 28.
Eisenhauer said village officials were notified April 27 that there were two confirmed COVID-19 cases at Rantoul Foods.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District took two immediate steps, establishing testing for employees at the plant and working with management to implement infection control measures, he said.
The plant was permitted to reopen April 29, with the anticipation that additional testing would likely turn up more cases, Eisenhaurer said.
Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said meat processing plants have already received guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and federal agencies because they’re known to have outbreaks.
As part of its response to the outbreak at Rantoul Foods, the local public health district has gotten additional information to the plant and has been doing monitoring there, Pryde said.
“We’re working closely with them, and we will monitor them closely,” she said.
Tracing close contacts of the 20 infected workers was still underway Monday, Pryde said.
Management at the plant couldn’t be reached Monday.
HARVEST MOON REOPENING FRIDAY
General manager Ben Harroun said this morning that Harvest Moon Drive-In will reopen Friday.
The popular Gibson City hangout, in its 31st year, has parking spaces for 500.
But Harroun said he'll use only half of the spots due to social distancing, adding that other guidelines will be announced later today.
"We will be open seven nights a week," he said. First up: 'Trolls World Tour' on screen 1 and 'Onward on screen 2.
Food stands will be open, he said.