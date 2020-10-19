CHAMPAIGN -- Monday delivered another 52 COVID-19 cases in Champaign County.
And while the number of active cases in the county overall declined by three, to 337, there were five more active cases in Rantoul, 67 in all, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
That was second to Champaign’s zip code area 61820, which had 72 active cases, seven fewer than on Sunday.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID remained five.
The data update Monday included 7,450 new test results.
Of the county’s total 5,655 cases, 5,290 are considered recovered.