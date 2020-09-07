Monday's coronavirus updates: Recovered cases up by 463 overnight in Champaign County; Mahomet-Seymour schools putting up outdoor tents
For some students in the Mahomet-Seymour district, school will soon move outdoors.
The eight tents the district ordered have arrived, Superintendent Lindsey Hall said Monday, and plans are for two to be placed outside each of the district's four schools by the end of Tuesday.
The news comes three days after district families learned that a Lincoln Trail Elementary teacher and Middletown Prairie Elementary student had tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Friday, those remained the only known active cases in the district. Because of exposure to the student and teacher who tested positive, 18 people remained quarantined as of Friday.
The number of recovered cases in Champaign County rose by 463 overnight Monday — presumably from UI students recovering after testing positive last month for COVID-19.
There are now 492 active and 2,361 recovered cases countywide, the C-U Public Health District reported Monday.
Meanwhile, of 12,886 new tests in the county, 67 came back positive Monday, a rate of 0.5 percent.
Champaign County’s seven-day positivity rate dropped from 0.8 to 0.7 percent.
Hospitalizations held at three for the third straight day while the number of total tests crept closer to 300,000 (299,792).
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 363 active (down 272 from Sunday), 1,082 total (up 53)
- 61801/Urbana: 43 active (down 51 from Sunday), 240 total (up six)
- 61821/Champaign: 16 active (down 18 from Sunday), 354 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 15 active (down 7 from Sunday), 51 total (unchanged)
- 61822/Champaign: 13 active (down 19 from Sunday), 218 total (unchanged)
- 61802/Urbana: 11 active (down 7 from Sunday), 274 total (up one)
- 61853/Mahomet: 7 active (down 4 from Sunday), 112 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 6 active (down 7 from Sunday), 82 total (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 5 active (down 7 from Sunday), 282 total (up three)
- 61880/Tolono: 4 active (down 1 from Sunday), 43 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 32 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (unchanged Sunday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (down 1 from Sunday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (down one from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 42 new cases in 11-to-20 age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 11 to 20: 966 cases (up 42 from Sunday); 28.2 percent of all tests in Champaign County
- 21 to 30: 736 cases (up 17 from Sunday); 30.7 percent of tests
- 31 to 40: 369 cases (up 2 from Sunday); 11.7 percent of tests
- 41 to 50: 259 cases (up 1 from Sunday); 9.4 percent of tests
- 51 to 60: 209 cases (up 3 from Sunday); 8.7 percent of tests
- 10 and under: 133 cases (up 2 from Sunday); 1.9 percent of tests
- 61 to 70: 107 cases (unchanged from Sunday); 5.5 percent of tests
- 71 to 80: 51 cases (unchanged from Sunday); 2.2 percent of tests
- 81 to 90: 32 cases (unchanged from Sunday); 1.1 percent of tests
- 91 to 100: 11 cases (unchanged from Sunday); 0.4 percent of tests
VERMILION COUNTY: 57 active cases, four hospitalized
Residents in their 20s and 70s became the 370th and 371st new cases Monday in Vermilion County.
With two cases also moved into the recovered/released column Monday, the county has 57 active cases.
Four residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Doug Toole said.
PIATT COUNTY: PIATTRAN driver tests positive
Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group’s Piatt County Journal-Republican, reports:
Piatt County Transportation has announced that a driver has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee last worked on Wednesday, and was tested Saturday after experiencing mild symptoms.
“We are confident all protocol for PPE was followed, therefore there is minimal risk to our riders and staff,” said PIATTRAN Director Jami Trybom. “We have reached out to anyone who rode with that driver on Tuesday or Wednesday.”
She said the driver is not a Piatt County resident.
PIATTRAN drivers have been wearing masks, and social distancing requirements have been observed on buses since the COVID-19 outbreak began.
The service will continue to operate, but “out of an abundance of caution,” Trybom said rides scheduled Tuesday for those in higher-risk health categories are being canceled.
“Be assured we will do our best to update you if the situation should change. It our goal to be as transparent as possible with any health or safety concern,” she said in a release.
Questions can be referred to Trybom at director@piattran.org or by calling 217-762-7821.
STATE: 28,975 tests, 1,381 cases, eight deaths
Of 28,975 new tests statewide, 1,381 came back positive Monday, a rate of 4.8 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate now stands at 4.2 percent on the day it surpassed the 250,000 mark for total confirmed cases (250,961) cases.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported eight lives lost to COVID-19 on Monday:
- Coles County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s
- Perry County: 1 female 90s
UI CAMPUS: 1,138 new cases since classes started on Aug. 24
Of 14,841 tests Thursday on campus, 88 new cases emerged, according to new data provided by the University of Illinois.
With Labor Day weekend totals yet to be added, the seven-day positivity rate on campus stood at 1.1 percent.
Since students began moving in on Aug. 16, there have been 1,420 new cases.
Since classes began on Aug. 24, there have been 1,138 new cases.
Here’s a breakdown of new, unique cases by day, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
CERRO GORDO: High school to go all-remote after seven positive tests
Reports the Piatt County Journal-Republican’s Steve Hoffman:
Students at Cerro Gordo High School are being moved to remote learning until at least Sept. 21 after seven people there tested positive for COVID-19 since Thursday. Four of the cases were reported Thursday and Friday, with another three over the weekend.
In-person learning will continue at the elementary and junior high schools.
“We are committed to providing your child and our staff with a safe and healthy environment. In order to accomplish that, we need everyone’s help when you are out in public: Please wear masks indoors, social distance, and frequently wash or sanitize your hands,” the district posted on its website and social media on Sunday.
“Thank you for your understanding and ongoing cooperation with our COVID prevention policies and procedures as we work to help protect your children, your families, and our staff and their families,” continued the announcement.
The release also said the district will “continue our ongoing monitoring of students and staff for signs and symptoms of illness and evaluation of illness reports to promptly identify possible outbreaks. Our custodial staff will continue to deep clean and disinfect the areas impacted by potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.”
The school district is coordinating its efforts with the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department to identify individuals who have had recent contact with the COVID-19 positive individuals to prevent further spread of the virus within the school and community.