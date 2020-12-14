I'm proud to report that Illinois’ first vaccine doses have arrived safely and are now being processed to go to our hospitals. I was elated to witness our first shipment arrive at the Illinois Strategic National Stockpile and have great appreciation to those who made it possible. pic.twitter.com/QgsODzlYhN— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 14, 2020
For the first time since Tier 3 mitigations took effect last month, Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate is in single digits.
It fell Monday from 10.5 to 9.2 percent, the biggest single-day drop since Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced enhanced restrictions, including the closing of indoor dining, statewide.
Champaign County’s rate also fell — from 7.6 to 6.8 percent — while Piatt County’s run of having the lowest rate in the East Central Illinois region ended after nine days.
Crawford County now has the region’s lowest rate — 2.6 percent — after Dec. 11 testing was factored in (3,764 tests, 25 cases, a 0.7 percent daily rate).
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Monday are through Dec. 11).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.1 percent, down from 5.4 percent overnight).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Nov. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
- Nov. 7: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 8: 12.2 percent
- Nov. 9: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 10: 13.0 percent
- Nov. 11: 13.5 percent
- Nov. 12: 13.6 percent
- Nov. 13: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 14: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 15: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 16: 14.3 percent
- Nov. 17: 14.6 percent
- Nov. 18: 14.5 percent
- Nov. 19: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 20: 13.7 percent
- Nov. 21: 13.4 percent
- Nov. 22: 13.1 percent
- Nov. 23: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 24: 12.1 percent
- Nov. 25: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 26: 12.0 percent
- Nov. 27: 11.7 percent
- Nov. 28: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 29: 12.0 percent
- Nov. 30: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
- Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
- Dec. 6: 12.0 percent
- Dec. 7: 11.7 percent
- Dec. 8: 11.2 percent
- Dec. 9: 10.8 percent
- Dec. 10: 10.5 percent
- Dec. 11: 9.2 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Fayette: 21.5 percent (+3.5)
- Effingham: 18.5 percent (-1.3)
- Cumberland: 17.3 percent (-0.2)
- Richland: 15.6 percent (+0.5)
- Lawrence: 15.2 percent (-3.2)
- Clay: 14.8 percent (-0.6)
- Jasper: 14.6 percent (+0.1)
- Clark: 13.3 percent (+1.7)
- Ford: 12.7 percent (-1.6)
- Moultrie: 12.0 percent (-2.6)
- Douglas: 10.7 percent (-0.8)
- Vermilion: 10.1 percent (-1.5)
- Shelby: 9.8 percent (+2.3)
- Edgar: 9.7 percent (+0.4)
- Iroquois: 9.6 percent (+0.2)
- Coles: 8.7 percent (+0.8)
- DeWitt: 8.3 percent (-0.1)
- Champaign: 6.8 percent (-0.8)
- Macon: 6.6 percent (-0.8)
- Piatt: 5.6 percent (-0.3)
- Crawford: 2.6 percent (-6.3)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 1.9 percent, down from 2.0 percent from the day prior.
BREAKING: Critical care nurse in New York is among first in US to receive a coronavirus vaccine:— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 14, 2020
"We all need to do our parts to put an end to the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/kGUI8o9h63
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 67 new cases, 922 now active
Of 5,960 new COVID-19 tests, 67 came back positive Monday in Champaign County, pushing the pandemic total to 12,503.
Active cases in the county were down by 58, to 922. Recovered cases were up by 125, to 11,506.
The C-U Pubic Health District was monitoring 1,497 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, 72 fewer than on Saturday.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health data:
- 61820/Champaign: 180 active (down 18), 3,985 total (up nine)
- 61821/Champaign: 139 active (down nine), 1,501 total (up 10)
- 61822/Champaign: 99 active (down eight), 1,181 total (up 11)
- 61802/Urbana: 93 active (up three), 974 total (up 11)
- 61801/Urbana: 83 active (up seven), 1,121 total (up eight)
- 61866/Rantoul: 69 active (down 12), 1,063 total (up two)
- 61853/Mahomet: 69 active (down three), 660 total (up four)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 53 active (down one), 380 total (up six)
- 61874/Savoy: 33 active (down eight), 397 total (up three)
- 61880/Tolono: 22 active (down one), 282 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 22 active (up one), 123 total (up two)
- 61843/Fisher: 17 active (down five), 136 total (up one)
- 61862/Penfield: 9 active (down one), 49 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 7 active (unchanged), 61 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 5 active (down one), 51 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 3 active (unchanged), 88 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (unchanged), 81 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 3 active (unchanged), 72 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 3 active (unchanged), 25 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (unchanged), 64 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (unchanged), 32 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 2 active (unchanged), 31 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 2 active (down one), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 1 active (unchanged), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (down one), 31 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (down two), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (down one), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (down one), 26 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 1,176,337 tests
- 12,503 confirmed cases
- 75 fatalities
- 14 county residents hospitalized
- 16,759 close contacts quarantined
- 1,735 close contacts that became positive
CARLE: 23 of 88 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana in ICU
Twenty-three of the 88 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Monday by Carle Health.
In all, 1347 patients with COVID are hospitalized in Carle facilities, with 32 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington has 33 COVID-positive patients (seven in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney has 10 (two in ICU).
Also reporting COVID patients, none of them in ICU: Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center (two) and Carle Eureka Hospital (one).
Here’s an overview of the daily totals for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals since Nov. 18, when Carle first began publicly reporting data:
URBANA
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 69 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 70 patients, 7 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 74 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 68 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 71 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 74 patients, 12 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 75 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 70 patients, 15 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 82 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 87 patients, 22 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 94 patients, 25 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 94 patients, 22 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 14: 88 patients, 23 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 24 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 24 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 26 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 28 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 26 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 27 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 20 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 18 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 14: 33 patients, 7 in ICU
Since March, 734 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 149 hospitalized patients have died.
Also Monday, the C-U Public Health District reported that 14 Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 — unchanged from the weekend.
STATE: 7,214 new cases, 103 fatalities
Of 92,256 tests statewide, 7,214 came back positive Monday, a rate of 7.8 percent.
That pushed the state’s seven-day positivity rate down, from 9.1 to 8.7 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported another 103 lives lost to COVID-19:
- Boone County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 11 females 60s, 14 males 60s, 9 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 11 females 90s, 9 males 90s
- Fayette County: 1 female 80s
- Jackson County: 1 male 60s
- Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s
- Mason County: 1 male 60s
- McHenry County: 1 female 90s
- Monroe County: 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
- Wabash County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 female 70s