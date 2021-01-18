After a 59-day break, indoor dining is back in Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt, Vermilion and the 16 surrounding counties that make up Region 6.
With hospitalizations dropping for the seventh time in 10 days and its seven-day positivity rate continuing its downhill trend, Region 6 on Monday was given the all-clear to go directly from Tier 3 to Tier 1, bypassing Tier 2 of the state's mitigation plan altogether.
That means the immediate return of indoor dining — with limitations. Among them: Restaurants and bars can serve the lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent capacity per room; tables are limited to four people and must be spaced six feet apart; and establishments must close by 11 p.m.
The new rules take effect immediately, IDPH spokeswoman Melaney Arnold told The News-Gazette.
It was a close call Monday. Region 6's hospitalization number dropped by just one, to 180, giving it the required seven days of decline in a 10-day period.
The other metric the region needed to go its way — a seven-day positivity rate under 8 percent — wasn't as close. Region 6's rate fell from 7.0 to 6.7 percent Monday, its seventh straight day in decline.
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Jan. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 6 9.7 percent
- Jan. 7 9.9 percent
- Jan. 8 9.4 percent
- Jan. 9 9.2 percent
- Jan. 10 8.9 percent
- Jan. 11 8.3 percent
- Jan. 12 7.9 percent
- Jan. 13 7.4 percent
- Jan. 14: 7.0 percent
- Jan. 15: 6.7 percent
Region 6 joins southern Illinois' Region 5 and north central Illinois' Region 2 in Tier 1. Both advanced over the weekend after spending less than 48 hours in Tier 2.
In reaching Tier 1, Region 6 isn't all the way back to where it was before Nov. 20, when Gov. J.B. Pritzker placed all 11 regions in Tier 3. The last remaining step is to move from Tier 1 to Phase 4.
Regions 3 and 5 both advanced to Phase 4 on Monday. To get there, regions must meet these criteria, similar to previous rounds with the exception of a lower seven-day positivity rate:
1. A seven-day positivity rate less than 6.5 percent for three consecutive days.
2. 20 percent available staffed ICU hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a 7-day rolling average.
3. No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a 7-day average.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: COVID death toll surpasses 100
Four more Champaign County residents have died with COVID-19.
The county's death toll from the disease now stands at 101, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Monday.
The latest deaths included two women in their 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s, according to district Administrator Julie Pryde
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID dropped by two, to 28.
New cases in the county were up in the past day by 85, to 15,428, with 721 of them currently active -- 39 fewer than the day before.
More to know in Champaign County:
— Close contacts currently in quarantine declined by 80, to 1,006.
— 7,314 new tests were added in the past day, boosting the total to 1,339,864.
— Recoveries were up by 122, to 14,608.