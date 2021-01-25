Of 12,366 new tests, 83 came back positive Monday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 15,966.
Active cases were down by 24 (to 651) while the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained unchanged (24).
The health district is monitoring 956 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down by 23 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 131 active (up eight)
- 61802/Urbana: 86 active (up four)
- 61801/Urbana: 75 active (up 15)
- 61821/Champaign: 63 active (down 25)
- 61853/Mahomet: 63 active (down three)
- 61822/Champaign: 59 active (down three)
- 61866/Rantoul: 46 active (down 16)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 33 active (up five)
- 61874/Savoy: 19 active (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 19 active (down five)
- 61843/Fisher: 11 active (down two)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 6 active (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 5 active (down two)
- 61849/Homer: 4 active (down two)
- 61863/Pesotum: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 2 active (down one)
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 2 active (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,401,281 tests
- 15,966 confirmed cases
- 106 fatalities
- 24 county residents hospitalized
- 20,750 close contacts quarantined
- 2,443 close contacts that became positive
REGION 6: Champaign County seven-day rate at lowest point since Oct. 25
After 14 straight days of decreases, Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate held at 5.4 percent Monday.
Hospitalizations, however, continued to trend downward, falling for a sixth straight day — from 163 to 159. That's 21 fewer than five days ago.
Champaign County's seven-day rate fell from 4.9 to 4.8 percent, its lowest point since Oct. 25.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Monday are through Jan. 22).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 2.8 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Jan. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 6 9.7 percent
- Jan. 7 9.9 percent
- Jan. 8 9.4 percent
- Jan. 9 9.2 percent
- Jan. 10 8.9 percent
- Jan. 11 8.3 percent
- Jan. 12 7.9 percent
- Jan. 13 7.4 percent
- Jan. 14: 7.0 percent
- Jan. 15: 6.7 percent
- Jan. 16: 6.5 percent
- Jan. 17: 6.4 percent
- Jan. 18: 6.0 percent
- Jan. 19: 5.9 percent
- Jan. 20: 5.6 percent
- Jan. 21 5.4 percent
- Jan. 22: 5.4 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Clark: 9.0 percent (+0.4)
- Cumberland: 9.0 percent (+0.2)
- Jasper: 8.9 percent (-0.2)
- Clay: 8.6 percent (+1.8)
- Vermilion: 7.8 percent (-0.6)
- Shelby: 7.4 percent (+0.3)
- Effingham: 6.9 percent (—)
- Douglas: 6.5 percent (+0.2)
- DeWitt: 6.1 percent (+0.1)
- Fayette: 5.8 percent (+0.6)
- Macon: 5.5 percent (+0.3)
- Moultrie: 5.4 percent (+0.1)
- Richland: 5.0 percent (-1.2)
- Champaign: 4.8 percent (-0.1)
- Iroquois: 4.7 percent (-0.5)
- Coles: 4.2 percent (-0.1)
- Ford: 3.8 percent (-1.3)
- Piatt: 3.5 percent (-0.4)
- Crawford: 3.4 percent (-0.4)
- Edgar: 3.1 percent (+0.6)
- Lawrence: 1.4 percent (-0.1)
CARLE: 69 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 10 in Bloomington
Ten of the 69 COVID patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Monday by Carle Health.
In all, 81 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Monday in Carle facilities, with 12 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 10 COVID patients (two in ICU), while Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center had two (neither in ICU).
Below is an overview of daily totals since Jan. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 75 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 68 patients, 16 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14 78 patients, 15 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15 75 patients, 16 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16 69 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 63 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 65 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 66 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 67 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 70 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 63 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 69 patients, 10 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 14 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 18 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 14 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 7 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
Since March, 1,132 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 246 hospitalized patients have died.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: Moms Weekend in-person activities called off
The latest campus tradition to be canceled by COVID-19: Moms Weekend 2021.
Vice Chancellor Danita Brown Young announced the news Monday but said there'd be a virtual version of April's event.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily changed the way we celebrate together. To support the health and safety of our Illinois community, and in the best interest of our students and their families, we will not be hosting an in-person Moms Weekend this academic year," Young said in a statement.
"Although we won’t be gathering in person from April 9-11, over the coming months we will be introducing ways to connect virtually so we can all safely celebrate our Illinois Moms. We look forward to welcoming families back to campus for Moms Weekend 2022.”
STATE: 2,944 new cases, 49 fatalities
Of 74,202 new tests, 2,944 came back positive statewide Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate fell from 4.8 to 4.7 percent.
IDPH also reported 49 lives lost to COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 18,798:
- Boone County: 1 male 60s
- Coles County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- Fulton County: 1 male 80s
- Henry County: 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s
- Macoupin County: 1 female 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
- McHenry County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s
- McLean County: 1 female 70s
- Peoria County: 1 male 60s
- Randolph County: 1 male 70s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 60s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 90s