MONDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: In Champaign County, 22.6% have received first dose, 7.5% second; DeWitt/Piatt prioritizing second doses due to limited inventory
The number of hospitalized COVID patients in the 21-county region that covers East Central Illinois fell Monday for the 22nd straight day, from 72 to 68.
That's the fewest in the region since Aug. 8 — 198 days ago.
Meanwhile, Region 6's seven-day positivity rate remained unchanged from Sunday, at 3.4 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Monday are through Feb. 19).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.2 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Feb. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Feb. 1: 4.4 percent
- Feb. 2: 4.0 percent
- Feb. 3: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 4: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 5: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 6: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 7: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 8: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 9: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 10: 3.9 percent
- Feb. 11: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 12: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 13: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 14: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 15: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 16: 3.3 percent
- Feb. 17: 3.2 percent
- Feb. 18: 3.4 percent
- Feb. 19: 3.4 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Douglas: 9.7 percent (—)
- Cumberland: 7.0 percent (+0.2)
- Crawford: 5.7 percent (+0.1)
- Clay: 5.6 percent (-0.6)
- Ford: 5.6 percent (—)
- Vermilion: 5.5 percent (+2.0)
- Clark: 4.3 percent (+0.2)
- Champaign: 4.2 percent (—)
- Jasper: 3.9 percent (-0.4)
- Coles: 3.8 percent (-0.4)
- Shelby: 3.8 percent (-0.9)
- DeWitt: 3.5 percent (+0.5)
- Effingham: 2.9 percent (+0.1)
- Piatt: 2.7 percent (-0.6)
- Iroquois: 2.2 percent (-0.8)
- Moultrie: 2.2 percent (-0.2)
- Fayette: 1.6 percent (-0.3)
- Edgar: 1.1 percent (—)
- Macon: 1.1 percent (-0.1)
- Richland: 1.1 percent (-0.5)
- Lawrence: 0.8 percent (—)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 58 new cases reported, active cases fall by 19
Of 10,118 new COVID-19 tests, 58 came back positive Monday, pushing Champaign County's pandemic total to 17,978.
Active cases were down by 19, to 537, with 45 percent of the cases in the Champaign ZIP code that includes Campustown.
Hospitalizations fell by one, to 13.
The health district is monitoring 711 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down 156 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 241 active (down 14)
- 61801/Urbana: 61 active (up seven)
- 61821/Champaign: 39 active (up five)
- 61802/Urbana: 36 active (down three)
- 61822/Champaign: 31 active (down three)
- 61866/Rantoul: 31 active (down seven)
- 61853/Mahomet: 18 active (down one)
- 61880/Tolono: 16 active (down one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 15 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 12 active (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 9 active (up one)
- 61849/Homer: 7 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (down two)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (down two)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (down one)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (down one)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,690,047 tests
- 17,978 confirmed cases
- 537 active cases
- 17,314 recovered cases
- 127 fatalities
- 13 county residents hospitalized
- 23,506 close contacts quarantined
- 2,819 close contacts that became positiv
CARLE: 24 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 4 in Bloomington
Four of the 24 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Monday by Carle Health.
The 24 patients match Sunday's total as the fewest since Carle began making data public in mid-November.
In all, 29 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with four of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had four COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle's Eureka Hospital had one non-ICU COVID patient.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Feb. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, Feb. 1: 53 patients, 11 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 58 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 58 patients, 10 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 54 patients, 14 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 48 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 54 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 54 patients, 8 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 54 patients, 10 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 41 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 40 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 48 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 32 patients, 7 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 33 patients, 7 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 19: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 22: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, Feb. 1: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 2 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 2 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 3 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 19: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 22: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,328 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 283 hospitalized patients have died.