MONDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: 30% of Champaign Co. adults 16 and older have received first dose, 21.6% both doses
DEB PRESSEY: Appointments offered for COVID-19 vaccine in Champaign Co.
REGION 6: Douglas County's region-high seven-day rate drops to 4.7%
There are fewer COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region that includes Champaign and 20 neighboring counties than at any point in the past 235 days.
Monday's state data showed Region 6 with 52 hospitalizations, down by three from a day earlier and the lowest the total has been since July 16, when there were 51.
Throughout the pandemic, that number reached as high as 267, in mid-November.
Also Monday:
— Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate was up slightly, from 2.2% to 2.3%.
— The seven-day rate for the 21-county region held at 2.1 percent for the second straight day.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Monday are through March 5).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.6 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Feb. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Feb. 1: 4.4 percent
- Feb. 2: 4.0 percent
- Feb. 3: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 4: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 5: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 6: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 7: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 8: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 9: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 10: 3.9 percent
- Feb. 11: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 12: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 13: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 14: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 15: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 16: 3.3 percent
- Feb. 17: 3.2 percent
- Feb. 18: 3.4 percent
- Feb. 19: 3.4 percent
- Feb. 20: 3.2 percent
- Feb. 21: 3.1 percent
- Feb. 22: 3.1 percent
- Feb. 23: 3.0 percent
- Feb. 24: 2.8 percent
- Feb. 25: 2.6 percent
- Feb. 26: 2.4 percent
- Feb. 27: 2.3 percent
- Feb. 28: 2.3 percent
- March 1: 2.2 percent
- March 2: 2.2 percent
- March 3 2.2 percent
- March 4: 2.1 percent
- March 5: 2.1 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Douglas: 4.7 percent (-0.7)
- Ford: 4.3 percent (+0.2)
- Cumberland: 4.2 percent (-0.5)
- Shelby: 3.5 percent (+0.9)
- Clay: 3.3 percent (-0.2)
- Coles: 3.2 percent (-0.1)
- Piatt: 3.1 percent (+0.2)
- Moultrie: 2.4 percent (+0.2)
- Champaign: 2.3 percent (+0.1)
- Vermilion: 2.3 percent (-0.2)
- DeWitt: 1.9 percent (—)
- Crawford: 1.5 percent (-0.1)
- Iroquois: 1.5 percent (+0.1)
- Macon 1.4 percent (+0.2)
- Clark: 1.3 percent (-0.6)
- Effingham: 1.3 percent (+0.3)
- Jasper: 1.2 percent (—)
- Edgar: 1.1 percent (+0.2)
- Lawrence: 1.0 percent (—)
- Fayette: 0.9 percent (+0.1)
- Richland: 0.2 percent (—)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 14 new cases, active cases down by 20
Of 10,849 new COVID-19 tests, 14 came back positive Monday, pushing Champaign County's pandemic total to 18,418.
Active cases dropped by 20, to 236. Twelve county residents are hospitalized, unchanged overnight.
The health district is monitoring 328 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down by 11.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 80 active
- 61801/Urbana: 24 active
- 61821/Champaign: 20 active
- 61822/Champaign: 19 active
- 61866/Rantoul: 16 active
- 61802/Urbana: 16 active
- 61873/St. Joseph: 8 active
- 61853/Mahomet: 7 active
- 61864/Philo: 7 active
- 61843/Fisher: 5 active
- 61847/Gifford: 5 active
- 61874/Savoy: 5 active
- 61880/Tolono: 5 active
- 61875/Seymour: 4 active
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active
- 61849/Homer: 2 active
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active
- 61852/Longview: 0 active
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active
- 61871/Royal: 0 active
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,519 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 3,801 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,237 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 1,899 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,605 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,228 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,121 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 540 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 304 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 155 cases
- 100-plus 6 cases
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 41 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 32 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 15 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 5 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,832,635 tests
- 18,418 confirmed cases
- 236 active cases
- 18,051 recovered cases
- 131 fatalities
- 12 county residents hospitalized
- 24,119 close contacts quarantined
- 2,911 close contacts that became positive
UI CAMPUS: 6 new cases, 0.1 percent seven-day rate
Six new cases emerged from 6,190 tests Sunday on the UI campus, according to data updated Monday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.1 percent.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 63 positive tests — 51 involving undergrads, six grad students and seven faculty/staff members.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since March. 1:
- Monday, March 1: 13,998 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, March 2: 9,926 new tests, 10 new cases
- Wednesday, March 3: 9,060 new tests, 12 new cases
- Thursday, March 4: 10,237 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 5 10,295 new tests, 6 new cases
- Saturday, March 6: 4,320 new tests, 4 new cases
- Sunday, March 7: 6,190 new tests, 6 new cases
CARLE: 26 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 6 in Bloomington
Five of the 26 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Monday by Carle Health.
In all, 34 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with five of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had six COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle's Richland Memorial Hospital and Eureka Hospital each had one COVID patient, neither in ICU.
Below is an overview of daily totals since March. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 30 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 31 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 8: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
New Emergency Department entrance at Carle Foundation Hospital is now open.— Carle (@Carle_org) March 8, 2021
A few finishing touches remain, but following a year of renovations the new patient entrance opened today. The renovated entryway provides separate ambulance and walk-in patient entrances. pic.twitter.com/oYh9EXJK0h
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 8: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,372 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 290 hospitalized patients have died.