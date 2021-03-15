MONDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: 31.4% of Champaign County adults 16 and older have received first dose, 23.9% fully vaccinated
A woman in her 90s became the 44th Ford County resident to lose their life to COVID-19.
The death "is associated with an outbreak at the Annex in Gibson City," the Ford County Public Health Department announced Monday.
The county reported just three new COVID-19 cases for the period of March 12-15.
Ford now has 1,621 total cases — 946 of which are classified as confirmed and 675 considered probable.
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate falls to 2.0%
The seven-day positivity rate for the 21-county region that covers East Central Illinois fell Monday to its lowest point in 253 days.
The rate last July 5: 1.9 percent. The rate Monday: 2.0, down 0.1 percent overnight.
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate rose slightly for the second straight day, from 1.7 to 1.8 percent.
Down slightly: Hospitalizations in the Region 6, which fell from 46 to 45, the same number as two days earlier.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Monday are through March 12).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.0 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since March 1 (with three-day lags):
- March 1: 2.2 percent
- March 2: 2.2 percent
- March 3 2.2 percent
- March 4: 2.1 percent
- March 5: 2.1 percent
- March 6: 2.1 percent
- March 7: 2.2 percent
- March 8: 2.2 percent
- March 9: 2.1 percent
- March 10: 2.1 percent
- March 11: 2.1 percent
- March 12: 2.0 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 9.9 percent (+1.3)
- Edgar: 4.8 percent (+0.9)
- Piatt: 3.9 percent (+0.4)
- Ford: 3.5 percent (-0.8)
- Coles: 3.4 percent (+0.2)
- Shelby: 3.3 percent (-0.3)
- Clay: 2.9 percent (-0.4)
- Douglas: 2.7 percent (-0.8)
- Vermilion: 2.2 percent (-0.2)
- DeWitt: 2.0 percent (—)
- Champaign: 1.8 percent (+0.1)
- Macon 1.8 percent (+0.1)
- Richland: 1.8 percent (-0.3)
- Clark: 1.5 percent (+0.3)
- Iroquois: 1.4 percent (-0.2)
- Moultrie: 1.4 percent (-0.2)
- Lawrence: 1.1 percent (-0.1)
- Effingham: 1.0 percent (-0.3)
- Crawford: 0.6 percent (+0.1)
- Jasper: 0.4 percent (-0.9)
- Fayette: 0.2 percent (—)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases fall to 211
Active cases dropped by 16, to 211, on a day Champaign County reported no new positive tests.
Hospitalizations also remained unchanged, at eight.
The health district is monitoring 347 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down by 10.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 69 active (down 7)
- 61822/Champaign: 26 active (down 1)
- 61801/Urbana: 23 active (down 3)
- 61821/Champaign: 14 active (down 1)
- 61880/Tolono: 13 active (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 12 active (down 1)
- 61864/Philo: 9 active (unchanged)
- 61802/Urbana: 8 active (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 7 active (down 1)
- 61847/Gifford: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 3 active (down 1)
- 61843/Fisher: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 2 active (down 1)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,573 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 3,864 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,256 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 1,915 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,616 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,239 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,128 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 541 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 306 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 155 cases
- 100-plus: 6 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 42 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 32 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 16 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,900,879 tests
- 18,602 confirmed cases
- 211 active cases
- 18,257 recovered cases
- 134 fatalities
- 8 county residents hospitalized
- 24,459 close contacts quarantined
- 2,951 close contacts that became positive
UI CAMPUS: 2 new cases, 0.1 percent seven-day rate
Two new cases emerged from 5,152 tests Sunday on the UI campus, according to data updated Monday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.1 percent.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 63 positive tests — 47 involving undergrads, seven faculty/staff members and nine classified as "other."
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since March 1:
- Monday, March 1: 13,998 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, March 2: 9,926 new tests, 10 new cases
- Wednesday, March 3: 9,060 new tests, 12 new cases
- Thursday, March 4: 10,237 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 5 10,295 new tests, 6 new cases
- Saturday, March 6: 4,320 new tests, 4 new cases
- Sunday, March 7: 6,190 new tests, 6 new cases
- Monday, March 8: 14,586 new tests, 23 new cases
- Tuesday, March 9: 9,649 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, March 10: 8,687 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, March 11: 9,576 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, March 12: 9,964 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, March 13: 3,805 new tests, 3 new cases
- Sunday, March 14: 5,152 new tests, 2 new cases
CARLE: 21 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 6 in Bloomington
Six of the 21 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Monday by Carle Health.
In all, 28 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with six of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had six COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle's Eureka Hospital had one non-ICU COVID patient.
Below is an overview of daily totals since March. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 30 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 31 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 8: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 8 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,396 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 292 hospitalized patients have died.