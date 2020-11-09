The seven-day positivity rate in the region that covers East Central Illinois continues to trend in the wrong direction.
When figures were updated Monday afternoon by the Illinois Department of Public Health, Region 6’s rate rose from 10.8 percent to 11.3 percent.
For restrictions to be lifted, the region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt, Vermilion and 16 other counties must have three consecutive days of a rate under 6.5 percent.
The metrics the state uses cover a period that ends three days earlier (figures posted Monday are through Nov. 6) and exclude data from the UI campus’ massive saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 4.2 percent, up from 3.8 overnight).
A look at how the rate has grown over time:
- Oct. 26: 8.4 percent
- Oct. 27: 8.6 percent
- Oct. 28: 9.0 percent
- Oct. 29: 9.3 percent
- Oct. 30: 9.5 percent
- Oct. 31: 9.9 percent
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day after Nov. 5 testing was factored in:
- Fayette: 25.2 percent (+1.4), 12 of 83 tests positive (14.5% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Effingham: 21.7 percent (+2.0), 37 of 132 tests positive (28.0% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Iroquois: 17.2 percent (+0.2), 46 of 286 tests positive (16.1% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Clay: 16.9 percent (+0.9), 9 of 52 tests positive (17.3% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Macon: 13.8 percent (+0.5), 151 of 924 tests positive (16.3% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Douglas: 13.3 percent (+1.1), 14 of 123 tests positive (11.4% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Vermilion: 11.6 percent (-0.2), 53 of 435 tests positive (12.2% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- DeWitt: 11.4 percent (+1.2), 7 of 56 tests positive (12.5% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Shelby: 11.3 percent (-0.3), 11 of 105 tests positive (10.5% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Coles: 11.2 percent (+0.1), 31 of 256 tests positive (12.1% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Clark: 10.8 percent (-0.9), 3 of 29 tests positive (10.3% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Cumberland: 10.8 percent (-0.7), 3 of 45 tests positive (6.7% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Piatt: 9.9 percent (+1.6), 23 of 131 tests positive (17.6% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Moultrie: 9.8 percent (-0.4), 8 of 214 tests positive (3.7% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Lawrence: 9.7 percent (+0.3), 19 of 113 tests positive (16.8% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Jasper: 9.1 percent (+2.8), 4 of 17 tests positive 23.5% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Ford: 8.9 percent (+0.6), 21 of 86 tests positive (11.3% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Edgar: 8.1 percent (+2.1), 6 of 45 tests positive (13.3% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Champaign: 7.8 percent* (+0.3), 127 of 1,345 tests positive (9.4% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Richland: 7.7 percent (+1.1), 7 of 52 tests positive (13.5% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Crawford: 7.6 percent (+0.6), 6 of 48 tests positive (12.5% daily rate) on Nov. 6
*-If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 1.7 percent, up from 1.5 overnight.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 40 new cases, six hospitalized
The number of confirmed cases in Champaign County grew by 40 Monday, to 7,129.
Other county numbers of note:
— Six residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19.
— Recovered cases were up by 103, to 6,677.
— Active cases were down by 63, to 420.
— Close contacts in quarantine were down by 69, to 1,382.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 116 active (down 17 from Sunday), 2,926 total (up nine)
- 61801/Urbana: 58 active (down one from Sunday), 669 total (up 10)
- 61821/Champaign: 55 active (down seven from Sunday), 750 total (up six)
- 61822/Champaign: 44 active (down six from Sunday), 571 total (up four)
- 61866/Rantoul: 36 active (down five from Sunday), 593 total (up two)
- 61802/Urbana: 22 active (down four from Sunday), 485 total (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 19 active (down one from Sunday), 289 total (up three)
- 61874/Savoy: 13 active (down five from Sunday), 181 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 12 active (down four from Sunday), 115 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 11 active (down four from Sunday), 164 total (up two)
- 61847/Gifford: 7 active (unchanged from Sunday), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 6 active (down two from Sunday), 69 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 3 active (down one from Sunday), 32 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (down two from Sunday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 3 active (unchanged from Sunday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (up one from Sunday), 42 total (up two)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 15 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (up one from Sunday), 11 total (up one)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (down four from Sunday), 41 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (down two from Sunday), 25 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (down two from Sunday), 22 total (unchanged
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (down one from Sunday), 19 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (down one from Sunday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (down one from Sunday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (down one from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 887,971 tests
- 7,129 confirmed cases
- 32 fatalities
- 11,219 close contacts quarantined
- 1,171 close contacts that became positive
CHAMPAIGN PARK DISTRICT: Leonhard Rec Center closed for a week
The Leonhard Recreation Center will remain closed until Nov. 16 due to staff COVID-19 cases, the Champaign Park District announced over the weekend.
“Although this was a difficult decision, the Champaign Park District and Leonhard Recreation Center staff take our members’ health and wellbeing seriously,” Revenue Facilities Director Jimmy Gleason said in a statement.
“We want nothing more than to provide a safe place for your health and wellness needs, and take cleaning and safety very seriously.”
STATE: 10,573 new cases, 16.3 percent daily positivity rate
For the fourth straight day, new cases in Illinois topped 10,000.
Of 64,760 new tests reported Monday, 10,573 came back positive, a daily rate of 16.3 percent.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate rose from 10.6 to 11.4 percent
Here’s a look at November's totals, with state pandemic highs marked with asterisks:
- Nov. 9: 64,760 tests, 10,573 cases
- Nov. 8: 90,757 tests, 10,009 cases
- Nov. 7: 98,418 tests, 12,428 cases*
- Nov. 6: 98,401 tests, 10,376 cases*
- Nov. 5: 86,015 tests, 9,935 cases*
- Nov. 4: 71,857 tests, 7,538 cases
- Nov. 3: 82,435 tests, 6,516 cases
- Nov. 2: 68,118 tests, 9,810 cases*
- Nov. 1: 78,458 tests, 6,980 cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday also reported 14 deaths statewide:
- Carroll County: 1 male 60s
- Coles County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s
- Macoupin County: 1 female 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s
- Will County: 1 female over 100
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 334 cases in two weeks
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County grew by 20 late Sunday, to 1,027.
Of those, 334 have come in the past 14 days. They're among 592 active cases or close contacts the Douglas County Health Department says it's monitoring.
How the new cases break down by age:
- A 2-month-old girl
- Boys aged 5 and 17
- Two women in their 20s
- Three men and one woman in their 30s
- Four women and one man in their 40s
- One woman and one man in their 50s
- Two men in their 60s
- Two men in their 80s