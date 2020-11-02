On the day COVID-19 mitigation measures took effect across the area, Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate rose again — from 9.3 to 9.5 percent.
For the restrictions to be lifted, the region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt, Vermilion and 16 other counties must have three consecutive days of a rate under 6.5 percent.
The metrics the state uses cover a period that ends three days earlier (figures announced Monday are through Oct. 30) and exclude data from the UI campus’ massive saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 3.3 percent).
Here’s a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6 (and how those rates compare to the previous day):
- Cumberland: 25.9 percent (+1.3%)
- Macon: 15.5 percent (+0.8)
- Coles: 14.3 percent (+2.8)
- Shelby: 14.1 percent (-0.9)
- Douglas: 13.9 percent (-1.5)
- Effingham: 13.7 percent (+1.7)
- Vermilion: 10.9 percent (+1.2)
- Clay: 10.1 percent (+0.6)
- Iroquois: 9.9 percent (+1.9)
- Crawford: 8.6 percent (+0.6)
- Clark: 8.1 percent (-0.1)
- Moultrie: 7.2 percent (-1.5)
- DeWitt: 6.9 percent (+0.3)
- Jasper: 6.8 percent (-1.9)
- Piatt: 6.5 percent (unchanged)
- Ford: 6.4 percent (+0.6)
- Lawrence: 6.2 percent (+0.7)
- Champaign: 5.6 percent (unchanged)
- Richland: 5.2 percent (+0.4)
- Fayette: 4.8 percent (-0.7)
- Edgar: 3.7 percent (-0.6)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 1.2 percent.
RANTOUL: New cases reported at two elementary schools, junior high
The hard-hit Rantoul City Schools District on Monday announced more new cases involving three schools:
— Pleasant Acres Elementary: Already in full remote learning mode since Oct. 22 due to a lack of available teachers, the district since learned of four additional positive tests — two involving staff, two students.
“As of November 1st, we will have at least four known staff members who cannot return to work until between the dates of Nov 13-23rd, depending on each person’s situation," the district announced. "On any given day we also have staff members absent for symptoms. Due to still not having enough staff present to cover classes, Pleasant Acres has extended” the remote learning period, with students now not set to return until Nov. 10.
— J.W. Eater Junior High: Late Friday, the district became aware that a student who was last in school while contagious on Oct. 21 had tested positive. Two staff members did, as well; neither is a teacher and both were last in school on Oct. 28.
“We have determined that no students or staff to be at higher risk due to ‘close contact’ with the person diagnosed with COVID-19,” the district said in Monday’s announcement.
— Eastlawn Elementary: On Sunday, the district learned that two students from the same family — last in school “while possibly contagious” on Oct. 29 — tested positive.
“We have determined that no students or staff to be at higher risk due to ‘close contact’ with the (students) diagnosed with COVID-19,” the district said.
Pleasant Acres is just the latest school to announce remote plans. Others around the area that have shifted to off-site learning:
— Rantoul High, which announced Sunday it was moving all learning online for one week after six staff members and five students tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.
“The administrative team, along with the school nurse met this afternoon to evaluate the COVID situation in the school and in the community,” Superintendent Scott Amerio wrote in a letter to staff and families. “In the past week, we have had six staff members test positive and ten other staff members who have had to quarantine. We have had five students test positive and forty-three other students who have had to quarantine.
“We feel that our protocols we have in place have allowed us to stay in-session this long, but the current transmission rate in the county is extremely high. This has caused an unsafe situation in the building for our students and our staff as they are exposed to the virus out in the community and then unknowingly bring it into the building.”
— Unity High, where students are scheduled to return to school on Nov. 10 following two weeks off-site. Superintendent Andy Larson told The News-Gazette last Monday night that the move was made in response to “multiple” confirmed cases.
— Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High, which also moved to two weeks of all-remote learning after positive tests by "multiple students," according to Superintendent Jeremy Darnell. The remote period is scheduled to last through Friday.
— Monticello High, which made the switch on Oct. 19 after three positive student tests. Originally scheduled to last a week, Superintendent Vic Zimmerman announced 10 days ago that classes wouldn’t resume in-person until this Wednesday, after more student cases emerged.
— The Arcola school district, where students have been out since Oct. 20, is scheduled to resume in-person learning on Wednesday, with Monday being a remote learning day and school out for Tuesday’s Election Day.
— The Danville school district, where students have been learning at home since Oct. 19, is also scheduled to resume in-person classes on Wednesday.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 29th fatality announced; 90 new cases
A man in his 60s is the 29th Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19.
The county’s first coronavirus-related fatality since Oct. 15 had underlying health conditions, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde told the N-G’s Deb Pressey on Monday.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in Champaign County grew by an even 90 Monday, to 6,588.
Other Champaign County coronavirus numbers of note:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 held at seven.
— Recovered cases outnumber active ones, 6,022 (up 79) to 538 (up 11).
— The number of close contacts currently in quarantine rose by 189, to 1,946.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 168 active (up three from Sunday), 2,801 total (up 20)
- 61821/Champaign: 77 active (up six from Sunday), 682 total (up 18)
- 61866/Rantoul: 48 active (down seven from Sunday), 538 total (up four)
- 61822/Champaign: 45 active (up seven from Sunday), 507 total (up 11)
- 61801/Urbana: 45 active (up 10 from Sunday), 604 total (up 15)
- 61802/Urbana: 31 active (down one from Sunday), 450 total (up three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 23 active (unchanged from Sunday), 266 total (up five)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 20 active (down 10 from Sunday), 149 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 15 active (up three from Sunday), 102 total (up four)
- 61874/Savoy: 13 active (up one from Sunday), 158 total (up three)
- 61843/Fisher: 9 active (down two from Sunday), 61 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 6 active (up two from Sunday), 38 total (up two)
- 61862/Penfield: 6 active (up one from Sunday), 10 total (up two)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (unchanged from Sunday), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 5 active (unchanged from Sunday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 4 active (down one from Sunday), 37 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 active (up one from Sunday), 20 total (up one)
- 61875/Seymour: 3 active (unchanged from Sunday), 13 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (down one from Sunday), 20 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 19 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (down one from Sunday), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 817,760 tests (not updated since Saturday)
- 6,588 confirmed cases
- 28 fatalities
- 10,393 close contacts quarantined
- 1,080 close contacts that became positive