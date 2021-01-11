DEB PRESSEY: Carle scheduling later COVID vaccine appointments for seniors on wait list
Its seven-day positivity rate took a turn in the right direction — dropping from 9.9 to 9.4 percent — but Region 6's odds of having restrictions relaxed this week remain long.
Regions will be allowed to move out of the Tier 3 mitigation stage as soon as Friday if they meet four state-set metrics.
As of Monday, the region that covers East Central Illinois meets just two of the four:
1. A test positivity rate of less than 12 percent for three consecutive days.
AS OF MONDAY: Region 6 meets this standard — it's had 33 days in a row under the 12 percent threshold, according to IDPH data.
Region 6's rate hasn't been in double digits since Dec. 10 but came close Sunday when it jumped to 9.9 percent, before falling to 9.4 Monday.
2. Greater than 20 percent available medical/surgical hospital beds on a three-day rolling average.
AS OF MONDAY: Region 6 does not meet this standard but is better off than it was over the weekend.
After an 18.7 percent Saturday and 18.5 percent Sunday, Monday's number was back in the state's target range, at 21.6 percent.
3. Greater than 20 percent available ICU beds on a three-day rolling average.
AS OF MONDAY: Region 6 meets this standard — and has done so for 212 consecutive days.
4. Declining COVID hospitalizations in seven out of the last 10 days.
AS OF MONDAY: Region 6 falls short of this standard, with three days of decreases and seven of increases, according to the latest IDPH data. It's only a matter of a patient or two — for the past six days, the region's total has been in the 189-to-191 range but never gone down on consecutive days.
Region 6's 10-day hospitalization totals.
- Dec. 31: 179 patients
- Jan. 1: 180 patients
- Jan. 2: 184 patients
- Jan. 3: 186 patients
- Jan. 4: 189 patients
- Jan. 5: 190 patients
- Jan. 6: 189 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 7: 191 patients
- Jan. 8: 190 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 9 191 patients
- Jan. 10: 189 patients (DECREASE)
As for the seven-day positivity rate, the metrics the state uses cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Monday are through Jan. 8).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’s saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.8 percent, down from 6.1 percent a day earlier).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Jan. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 6 9.7 percent
- Jan. 7 9.9 percent
- Jan. 8: 9.4 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 20.6 percent (+0.1)
- Jasper: 18.3 percent (+0.1)
- Clark: 17.5 percent (+0.4)
- Effingham: 15.6 percent (-0.1)
- DeWitt: 15.5 percent (-0.4)
- Richland: 13.9 percent (-0.8)
- Shelby: 12.5 percent (+0.1)
- Douglas: 11.2 percent (-0.6)
- Fayette: 10.9 percent (+1.3)
- Clay: 10.5 percent (-1.9)
- Iroquois: 9.7 percent (+0.2)
- Vermilion: 9.7 percent (-2.2)
- Coles: 9.1 percent (-1.7)
- Macon: 8.5 percent (—)
- Moultrie: 7.6 percent (-0.9)
- Champaign: 7.4 percent (-0.1)
- Ford: 7.4 percent (-0.8)
- Piatt: 7.1 percent (+0.2)
- Crawford: 6.1 percent (-0.3)
- Lawrence: 5.8 percent (-0.1)
- Edgar: 4.2 percent (-1.3)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.5 percent, down from 2.6 percent the day prior.
VERMILION COUNTY: 91 new cases, 25 hospitalized
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County rose by 91 Monday, to 6,674.
With 64 residents being released from isolation, active cases now stand at 621.
Twenty-five COVID-positive residents remained hospitalized Monday, Toole said.
How the new cases break down by age:
- One resident in their 90s
- Six in their 70s
- 14 in their 60s
- Five in their 50s
- 15 in their 40s
- 13 in their 30s
- Nine in their 20s
- 16 teens
- Nine grade-school-aged children
- Two pre-schoolers
- One toddler
Meanwhile, active cases continued to decline at the Danville Correctional Center, which had been the site of the largest COVID-19 outbreak at any Illinois state prison.
Active cases among inmates in Danville fell by 35, to 147, since IDOC's last update, on Friday. Active cases among staff were down by two, to 13.
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 15 new cases, 183 cases being monitored
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County grew by 15 Monday, to 2,044.
The Douglas County Health Department is monitoring 183 active cases or close contacts of those who’ve tested positive recently.
The new cases involve:
- A 15-year-old boy
- Two 19-year-olds — one female, one male
- Two men in their 20s
- One man in his 30s
- Two women and two men in their 40s
- Two women and one man in their 50s
- One man in his 60s
- One man in his 80s
VACCINE: 3.9 percent of Champaign County adults have received first dose
The number of Champaign County health-care workers and long-term care residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 243 Monday, according to data from the C-U Public Health District.
The total now stands at 6,766 — or 3.9 percent of the eligible (16 and older) county population of 172,760.
A smaller group of county residents — 483, or 0.3 percent of the adult population — have received both doses of the vaccine, CUPHD reports. That total remained unchanged from Sunday.
Champaign County is in the first stage (Phase 1A) of administering the vaccine. That group now includes residents 75-and-over, as well as those in long-term-care facilities and health care workers.
Health-care workers include long-term-care staff, EMS, hospital-based staff, local health district staff, clinic facility staff, home-health personnel, pharmacy staff and other medical staff (including dental).
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 148 new cases, 23 hospitalized
Of 3,832 new tests, 148 came back positive Monday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 14,853.
Active cases rose by 35, to 856, while hospitalizations held at 23.
Recovered cases were up by 113, to 13,905.
The health district is monitoring 982 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down by 19 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 135 active (down one)
- 61802/Urbana: 114 active (up three)
- 61820/Champaign: 111 active (up 10)
- 61822/Champaign: 100 active (up 15)
- 61866/Rantoul: 70 active (down six)
- 61853/Mahomet: 68 active (down six)
- 61801/Urbana: 68 active (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 47 active (up nine)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 44 active (up six)
- 61880/Tolono: 21 active (down three)
- 61859/Ogden: 14 active (up six)
- 61864/Philo: 12 active (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 10 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 9 active (up four)
- 61847/Gifford: 7 active (down one)
- 61877/Sidney: 6 active (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (up one)
- 61845/Foosland: 3 active (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 2 active (up one)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (up one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (down one)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (down three)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (down three)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (down one)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,301,536 tests
- 14,853 confirmed cases
- 92 fatalities
- 23 county residents hospitalized
- 19,389 close contacts quarantined
- 2,233 close contacts that became positive
PIATT COUNTY: Nursing home outbreak 'just rolled us over'
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican:
An eighth COVID-related death was reported over the weekend at the Piatt County Nursing Home, which has seen 43 residents test positive since Dec. 6, but officials hope they are through the worse of the outbreak.
“It literally exploded the week before Christmas,” facility Administrator Scott Porter told the county board nursing home committee Monday. “It just rolled us over.”
But he believes an effort that involved moving 16 patients at once to isolate them helped stem the tide, reducing the number of cases in the past two weeks.
Tom Corbin, whose wife is a resident in the nursing home, complimented the staff on their efforts to keep the outbreak limited to about half the population there.
“The fact that not everyone came down with it was a miracle,” Corbin said.
Twenty-seven positive tests among staff have also been recorded since August. Porter said the nursing home has opted not to require vaccinations for workers there, but is strongly encouraging it.
“It is the administration's position that everyone should take it for the betterment and health and safety of the residents, but we are not making it mandatory,” Porter said.
“But the staff has been made aware that, if you choose not to take the vaccinations, that is your right. However, you will have to wear a mask indefinitely. If you contract the virus, you could use sick days if you have them, but they would be counted against you as absences. If there is tool available and you choose not to use it — and that is your right — those would be the consequences."
Committee member Shannon Carroll asked what precautions would be taken when the facility lifts a freeze on new admissions. Porter said there was no formal policy regarding the vaccine in place at this point, but that state health guidelines would be followed, which include isolation of new admissions for 14 days.
How to handle visitors once they are allowed back in the nursing home is also to be determined. Corbin suggested a two phase approach: Allowing those who could prove they had the vaccine in first, then allowing others to visit at a later time.
Porter said an additional AED unit (defibrillator) was purchased, since the building is “basically two nursing homes” at this point to isolate COVID-19 patients during their isolation.
Later Monday, DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Board of Health Administrator Dave Remmert issued a three-day case update for the two counties, including Piatt's 10th COVID death of the pandemic, involving a man in his 90s.
Piatt County added 24 cases, bringing its total to 1,183. DeWitt added 37, giving it 1,110.
How the new cases, reported from Friday through Sunday, break down by town:
PIATT COUNTY
- Monticello: 11
- Bement: 6
- Mansfield: 2
- Cerro Gordo: 2
- La Place: 1
- Milmine: 1
- White Heath: 1
DeWITT COUNTY
- Clinton: 27
- Farmer City: 6
- Waynesville: 3
- Wapella: 1
CARLE: 75 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 24 in Bloomington
Thirteen of the 75 COVID-19-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Monday by Carle Health.
In all, 107 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Monday in Carle facilities, with 18 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 24 COVID-19-positive patients (three in ICU), while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had seven (two in ICU).
Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center had one COVID patient.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Dec. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals. (Carle began publicly reporting data on Nov. 18).
URBANA
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 70 patients, 15 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 82 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 87 patients, 22 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 94 patients, 25 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 94 patients, 22 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 14: 88 patients, 23 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 92 patients, 25 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 75 patients, 22 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 68 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 60 patients, 18 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 62 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 63 patients, 16 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 21: 62 patients, 15 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 54 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 58 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 24: 60 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 25: 54 patients, 12 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 55 patients, 11 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 47 patients, 10 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 28: 52 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 29: 56 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 30: 60 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 31: 55 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 75 patients, 13 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 20 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 18 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 20 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 21: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 19 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 24: 22 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 25: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 28: 32 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 29: 28 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 30: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 31: 22 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 14 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
Since March, 989 COVID-19-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 213 hospitalized patients have died.
STATE: 4,776 new cases, 53 deaths
Of 66,697 new tests, 4,776 came back positive statewide Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate fell from 7.9 to 7.6 percent.
IDPH on Monday also reported 53 lives lost to COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 17,627:
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 7 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 3 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Livingston County: 1 male 40s
- McDonough County: 1 female 70s
- Will County: 1 male 60s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s
FORD COUNTY: 14 new cases, 1,341 total
Ford County's case count grew by 14 Monday, to 1,341.
Of those, 796 are classified as confirmed and 545 are considered probable.
Ford's COVID death toll remained 39.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 8 new cases, 0.5 percent seven-day rate
Eight new cases emerged from 2,410 new tests Sunday on campus, a rate of 0.3 percent, according to UI data updated Monday.
The seven-day positivity rate remained 0.5 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 2,410 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 1,927 new tests, 4 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 8: 3,683 new tests, 15 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 3,894 new tests, 15 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 3,293 new tests, 12 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 3,146 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 4: 5,364 new tests, 33 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 2,636 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 3,424 new tests, 23 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 1: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Dec. 31: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Dec. 30: 3,260 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 29: 2,107 new tests, 17 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 28: 2,295 new tests, 20 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 1,697 new tests, 10 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 1,536 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 25: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Dec. 24: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 4,872 new tests, 8 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 3,415 new tests, 9 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 21: 4,807 new tests, 14 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 2,125 new tests, four new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 2,464 new tests, eight new cases
- Friday, Dec. 18: 5,789 new tests, six new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 5,778 new tests, 11 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 5,692 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 5,220 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 14: 7,660 new tests, 12 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 3,690 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 2,919 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 12: 6,366 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 10: 6,274 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 7,148 new tests, 22 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 5,847 new tests, 27 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 7: 8,618 new tests, 34 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 4,134 new tests, 25 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 3,304 new tests, 20 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 4: 7,032 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 6,683 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 7,542 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 5,795 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 30: 9,341 new tests, 71 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 4,121 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 3,717 new tests, 33 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 27: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Nov. 26: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 5,836 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4,536 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 23: 5,607 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 3,291 new tests, 19 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 3,601 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 20: 11,278 new tests, 34 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 10,424 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 10,462 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10,255 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 16: 13,545 new tests, 51 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 15: 6,280 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 14: 4,639 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 13: 11,351 new tests, 32 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 12: 9,715 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11,071 new tests, 50 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10,324 new tests, 57 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 9: 11,800 new tests, 76 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases