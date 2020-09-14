Douglas County lost a sixth resident to the coronavirus, local health officials announced Monday.
The person, in their 70s, was confirmed as having tested positive for COVID-19, the Douglas County Health Department said in a statement.
The department also announced four newly confirmed cases, involving two women in their 20s and two men in their 60s, pushing Douglas' total to 269.
Douglas' death wasn’t among the five involving residents of four counties reported earlier Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health:
- Cook County: 1 female 70s
- Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Randolph County: 1 female 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: Seven-day positivity rate falls again
With the number of active COVID-19 cases on the decline again in Champaign County, can local health officials rest a bit easier?
“Definitely,” Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid told our Deb Pressey on Monday,
The UI campus community has made significant inroads in keeping new cases down since a two-week lockdown for UI students was announced Sept. 3, Vaid said.
New numbers released Monday reflected that: For the fifth straight day, the campus’ daily positivity rate was 0.5 percent or lower after Sunday’s testing totals were added.
Of 4,568 new tests, 17 came back positive, a rate of 0.4 percent. The UI’s seven-day positivity rate fell from 0.6 to to 0.5 percent.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 1,609 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 1,891 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 3,370 recovered, 285 active
Another 119 cases moved from the active column to recovered on Monday in Champaign County, where the seven-day positivity rate now stands at 1.1 percent.
Recovered cases now outnumber active ones, 3,370 to 285, according to C-U Public Health data updated on Monday.
At this time last week, there were 492 active cases county-wide, following a surge in positive tests on the UI campus.
Of 3,943 new tests in all, 81 came back positive Monday, as CUPHD continued to catch up on campus cases from last week.
Hospitalizations (one) and the death toll (20) remained unchanged.
Over the course of the pandemic, 373,175 tests have now produced 3,675 cases in Champaign County.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 166 active (down 37 from Sunday), 1,636 total (up 48)
- 61801/Urbana: 29 active (down eight from Sunday), 335 total (up nine)
- 61822/Champaign: 21 active (up one from Sunday), 254 total (up seven)
- 61821/Champaign: 16 active (up two from Sunday), 380 total (up two)
- 61802/Urbana: 13 active (up three from Sunday), 296 total (up four)
- 61874/Savoy: 11 active (up three from Sunday), 98 total (up three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 10 active (unchanged from Sunday), 125 total (up two)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 5 active (down one from Sunday), 63 total (up two)
- 61866/Rantoul: 5 active (up one from Sunday), 289 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 3 active (unchanged from Sunday), 47 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 8 total (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (down one from Sunday), 12 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 34 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 4 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 1,464 cases in 11-20 age group, 942 in 21-30
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 11 to 20: 1,464 cases (up 42 from Sunday); 31.3 percent of all tests in Champaign County
- 21 to 30: 942 cases (up 21 from Sunday); 31.5 percent of tests
- 31 to 40: 399 cases (up 10 from Sunday); 10.8 percent of tests
- 41 to 50: 283 cases (up one from Sunday); 8.6 percent of tests
- 51 to 60: 228 cases (up four from Sunday); 7.9 percent of tests
- 10 and under: 143 cases (up one from Sunday); 1.6 percent of tests
- 61 to 70: 116 cases (up one from Sunday); 4.9 percent of tests
- 71 to 80: 56 cases (up one from Sunday); 1.9 percent of tests
- 81 to 90: 32 cases (unchanged from Sunday); 0.9 percent of tests
- 91 to 100: 12 cases (unchanged from Sunday); 0.3 percent of tests
VERMILION COUNTY: Seven-day positivity rate at 3.8 percent
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by 10 Monday, to 439.
The new cases broken down by age:
- One teen
- One in 20s
- Two in 30s
- One in 40s
- Two in 50s
- Two in 60s
- One in 80s
Five of the 10 new cases are related by family to friendship to residents who tested positive earlier, county health Administrator Doug Toole said Monday.
Vermilion’s positivity rates: 1.83 percent (single day) and 3.8 percent (seven day).
FORD COUNTY: Two new cases, six under home isolation
The number of confirmed cases in Ford County grew by two Monday, to 127.
The breakdown by status:
- Released from isolation: 116
- Isolating at home: 6
- Deceased: 4
- Hospitalized: 1
PIATT COUNTY: No new cases at nursing home
No residents or staff at the Piatt County Nursing Home have tested positive for COVID-19 since an employee recorded a positive test on Aug. 26, Piatt County Journal-Republican Editor Steve Hoffman reports.
All residents and staff have tested negative twice.
“We are now going back to having small group activities, outside and screened visitation, and spaced out dinning room service,” said Nursing Home Administrator Scott Porter.
He said the case last month triggered weekly testing by the state.
STATE: 35,930 tests, 1,373 cases
Of 35,930 new tests statewide, 1,373 came back positive Monday, a rate of 3.8 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate fell slightly from Sunday — from 3.7 to 3.6 percent.
Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 4,771,796 tests, 262,744 cases, 8,314 deaths.