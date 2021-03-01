DEB PRESSEY: New first dose vaccine appointments filled fast Monday in Champaign County
Seven-day positivity rates continued to head in the right direction Monday in Champaign County and beyond:
— Champaign County's rate fell from 2.9 to 2.6 percent, the lowest it's been since Oct. 1.
It began 2021 at 7.3 percent and reached as high as 10.0 percent in November.
— The rate for the 21-county region that includes Champaign and 20 other neighboring counties fell Monday from 2.6 to 2.4 percent, its lowest point since July 17.
Region 6's rate began the year at 9.0 percent topped out at 14.6 percent in November.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations in the region held at 63, unchanged from Sunday.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Monday are through Feb. 26).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.1 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Feb. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Feb. 1: 4.4 percent
- Feb. 2: 4.0 percent
- Feb. 3: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 4: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 5: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 6: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 7: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 8: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 9: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 10: 3.9 percent
- Feb. 11: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 12: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 13: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 14: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 15: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 16: 3.3 percent
- Feb. 17: 3.2 percent
- Feb. 18: 3.4 percent
- Feb. 19: 3.4 percent
- Feb. 20: 3.2 percent
- Feb. 21: 3.1 percent
- Feb. 22: 3.1 percent
- Feb. 23: 3.0 percent
- Feb. 24: 2.8 percent
- Feb. 25: 2.6 percent
- Feb. 26: 2.4 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Douglas: 6.3 percent (—)
- Cumberland: 5.3 percent (—)
- Ford: 5.0 percent (-0.4)
- Piatt: 4.5 percent (-0.1)
- Vermilion: 3.3 percent (-0.3)
- Jasper: 3.0 percent (+0.3)
- Shelby: 2.7 percent (-0.4)
- Champaign: 2.6 percent (-0.3)
- Clark: 2.5 percent (+0.1)
- Coles: 2.4 percent (+0.3)
- Effingham: 2.4 percent (-0.2)
- Clay: 2.3 percent (+0.3)
- Crawford: 2.1 percent (-0.2)
- Edgar: 1.9 percent (+0.1)
- Moultrie: 1.9 percent (-0.5)
- DeWitt: 1.8 percent (-0.3)
- Fayette: 1.2 percent (-0.3)
- Lawrence: 1.0 percent (-0.1)
- Macon 1.0 percent (-0.1)
- Iroquois: 0.8 percent (—)
- Richland: 0.7 percent (-0.4)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases fall to 330
Of 10,447 new COVID-19 tests, 27 came back positive Monday, pushing Champaign County's pandemic total to 18,236.
Active cases were down by 39, to 330 while hospitalizations held at 12.
The health district is monitoring 436 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down 71 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 117 active (down five)
- 61801/Urbana: 49 active (down five)
- 61802/Urbana: 26 active (down one)
- 61821/Champaign: 25 active (down seven)
- 61866/Rantoul: 23 active (down five)
- 61853/Mahomet: 17 active (down three)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 16 active (down three)
- 61822/Champaign: 12 active (down three)
- 61843/Fisher: 7 active (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 7 active (down one)
- 61880/Tolono: 7 active (down two)
- 61847/Gifford: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 5 active (up one)
- 61849/Homer: 3 active (down two)
- 61875/Seymour: 3 active (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (down one)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (down one)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (down one)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,761,789 tests
- 18,236 confirmed cases
- 330 active cases
- 17,777 recovered cases
- 129 fatalities
- 12 county residents hospitalized
- 23,837 close contacts quarantined
- 2,874 close contacts that became positiv
CARLE: 29 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 4 in Bloomington
Five of the 29 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Monday by Carle Health.
In all, 33 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with six of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had four COVID patients (one in ICU).
Below is an overview of daily totals since Feb. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, Feb. 1: 53 patients, 11 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 58 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 58 patients, 10 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 54 patients, 14 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 48 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 54 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 54 patients, 8 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 54 patients, 10 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 41 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 40 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 48 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 32 patients, 7 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 33 patients, 7 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 19: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 22: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 25 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 28 patients. 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 25: 32 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 26: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 27: 29 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 28: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 1 29 patients, 5 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, Feb. 1: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 2 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 2 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 3 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 19: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 22: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 10 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 25: 10 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 26: 9 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 27: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 28: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,348 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 286 hospitalized patients have died.
UI CAMPUS: 5 new cases, 0.2 percent seven-day rate
Five new cases emerged from 6,555 tests Sunday on the UI campus, according to data updated Monday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.2 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Feb. 1:
- Monday, Feb. 1: 14,164 new tests, 66 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10,242 new tests, 41 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 9,518 new tests, 30 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 9,432 new tests, 36 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 5: 11,083 new tests, 56 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 4,842 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 6,363 new tests, 42 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 8: 13,457 new tests, 78 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 10,549 new tests, 71 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 9,232 new tests, 44 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 10,183 new tests, 38 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 12: 10,558 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 4,638 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 6,265 new tests, 30 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 15: 10,689 new tests, 51 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 8,218 new tests, 43 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 10,656 new tests, 37 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 10,346 new tests, 41 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 19: 10,655 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 4,983 new tests, 12 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 6,934 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 22: 13,860 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 10,453 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 9,313 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 25: 9,972 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 26: 10,811 new tests, 10 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 27: 4,559 new tests, 7 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 28: 6,555 new tests, 5 new cases