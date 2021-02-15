DEB PRESSEY: Vaccine clinics still on but those snowed in can reschedule
MONDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: 41,672 in Champaign Co. have received first dose (19.8% of population), 11,769 fully vaccinated (5.6% of all residents, 6.8% of vaccine-eligible adults)
REGION 6: Hospitalizations fall for 15th straight day
Hospitalizations in 21-county Region 6 dropped for the 15th straight day, from 93 to 91, their lowest point since Oct. 14.
Also down Sunday: the seven-day positivity rate in Region 6 (3.8 to 3.7 percent). Douglas County's rate remains the highest in the region, rising Monday from 9.3 to 10.0 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Monday are through Feb. 12).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.8 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Feb. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Feb. 1: 4.4 percent
- Feb. 2: 4.0 percent
- Feb. 3: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 4: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 5: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 6: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 7: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 8: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 9: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 10: 3.9 percent
- Feb. 11: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 12: 3.7 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Douglas: 10.0 percent (+0.6)
- Cumberland: 8.4 percent (+1.4)
- DeWitt: 6.0 percent (-1.6)
- Crawford: 5.5 percent (-0.8)
- Ford: 5.4 percent (+0.4)
- Vermilion: 4.6 percent (-0.3)
- Iroquois: 4.3 percent (-0.3)
- Piatt: 4.3 percent (+0.5)
- Coles: 4.2 percent (-0.3)
- Champaign: 3.9 percent (+0.1)
- Moultrie: 3.9 percent (+0.4)
- Shelby: 3.3 percent (+0.2)
- Clark: 3.1 percent (-0.7)
- Richland: 3.0 percent (+0.6)
- Clay: 2.7 percent (-0.6)
- Effingham: 2.5 percent (-0.2)
- Macon: 2.2 percent (-0.2)
- Edgar: 1.9 percent (-0.5)
- Jasper: 1.7 percent (+0.3)
- Fayette: 1.0 percent (—)
- Lawrence: 0.5 percent (-0.3)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases down by 53, to 719
Of 7,839 new COVID-19 tests, 54 came back positive Monday in Champaign County, pushing its pandemic total to 17,536.
Active cases were down by 53, to 719. Hospitalizations held at 17.
The health district is monitoring 926 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down by 70 from Sunday.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 331 active (down 11)
- 61801/Urbana: 67 active (down two)
- 61866/Rantoul: 54 active (down one)
- 61802/Urbana: 47 active (down four)
- 61822/Champaign: 38 active (down seven)
- 61821/Champaign: 37 active (down seven)
- 61853/Mahomet: 36 active (down nine)
- 61880/Tolono: 18 active (down two)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 17 active (down two)
- 61874/Savoy: 16 active (down one)
- 61843/Fisher: 11 active (down two)
- 61864/Philo: 10 active (down three)
- 61847/Gifford: 7 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 6 active (up one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (down one)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (down one)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,622,327 tests
- 17,536 confirmed cases
- 719 active cases
- 16,694 recovered cases
- 123 fatalities
- 17 county residents hospitalized
- 22,973 close contacts quarantined
- 2,725 close contacts that became positive
CARLE: 33 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 5 in Bloomington
Seven of the 33 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Monday by Carle Health.
In all, 40 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle facilities, with seven of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had five COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle's Hoopeston Regional Health Center and Eureka Hospital each had one COVID patient, neither of them in ICU.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Feb. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, Feb. 1: 53 patients, 11 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 58 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 58 patients, 10 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 54 patients, 14 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 48 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 54 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 54 patients, 8 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 54 patients, 10 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 41 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 40 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 48 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 32 patients, 7 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 33 patients, 7 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, Feb. 1: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 2 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 2 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 3 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,295 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 278 hospitalized patients have died.