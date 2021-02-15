Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 5F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 5F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.