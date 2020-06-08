Of 391 new tests on Champaign County residents, just five came back positive Monday for COVID-19. That’s a positivity rate of 1.3 percent.
Though the number of hospitalized county residents jumped from seven going into the weekend to 10 Monday, the gap between recovered cases (620) and active ones (64) continued to grow.
It’s now been a week since local public health officials reported a single-day new case total in double digits. Sunday’s total was just two.
Here’s an updated rundown of the 691 county cases by ZIP code, according to C-U Public Health data, which doesn't distinguish between active and recovered:
— 61866/Rantoul: 166
— 61821/Champaign: 127
— 61802/Urbana: 117
— 61820/Champaign: 108
— 61822/Champaign: 59
— 61801/Urbana: 49
— 61874/Savoy: 21
— 61853/Mahomet: 15
— 60949/Ludlow: 6
— 61863/Pesotum: 5
— 61873/St. Joseph: 5
— 61880/Tolono: 5
— 61849/Homer: 2
— 61878/Thomasboro: 2
— 61843/Fisher: 1
— 61847/Gifford: 1
— 61862/Penfield: 1
— 61877/Sidney: 1
****
PRITZKER ON INDOOR DINING: ‘I PUSH ON THE EPIDEMIOLOGISTS FOR THE RIGHT ANSWERS’
From Jerry Nowicki, Springfield-based bureau chief of Capitol News Illinois:
The state’s coronavirus numbers continued to decline in terms of hospital beds in use by those with COVID-19 and the number of tests that are producing positive results.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said as numbers improve “it gives us some confidence level about trying to open things up even more.”
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from June 1 through June 7 is 5 percent, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“Yeah, I want to bring back indoor dining as much as anybody. And again, I'm trying to listen to, I get that there are others who have allowed 50 percent or 25 percent seating. That's something I want to get to there's no doubt,” Pritzker said. “And we think about it every day and again I push on the epidemiologists for the right answers here.
“The more we can get people back to work, the more we can get back to normal, the better off we are. So again, I'll keep looking at it and keep talking to them and hoping to get the advice at that moment.”
There were 2,496 hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients as of midnight Monday, 713 of which were intensive care unit beds. There were 443 people on ventilators with COVID-19. All numbers show a significant decrease from the highs of April and May and a continued down trend.
There were 658 new cases of the virus confirmed Monday among 16,099 tests results reported over the previous 24 hours. There were 23 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported, bringing total fatalities to 5,924 in Illinois.
The newly announced fatalities spanned five of Illinois’ 102 counties:
— Cook County: 1 male 50s, 6 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s.
— DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s.
— Lake County: 1 female 70s.
— St. Clair County: 1 female 80s.
— Winnebago County: 1 female 50s.