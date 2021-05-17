Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health are issuing revised orders to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidance on masking for vaccinated people.
The governor is issuing an updated executive order to remove the mask requirement for fully vaccinated people in most settings, and the state Department of Public Health is rescinding emergency rules that enforce mask wearing and social distancing for vaccinated people in business settings, the state announced.
Exceptions include health care settings, schools, congregate living facilities and public transportation, for which the CDC continues to require masking even for vaccinated people.
Everyone who isn’t vaccinated should continue wearing face masks.
“Getting vaccinated is the ultimate protection from COVID-19 and the quickest ticket back to normal life,” Pritzker said. “With public health experts now saying fully vaccinated people can safely remove their masks in most settings, I’m pleased to follow the science and align Illinois’ policies with CDC guidance. I also support the choice of individuals and businesses to continue to mask out of an abundance of caution, as this pandemic isn’t over yet.”
Champaign County started off the week with upticks in both new and active COVID-19 cases.
With 5,115 new tests reported in the past day, there were 31 new cases, boosting the total to date to 20,712, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Cases currently active rose by a dozen, to 258.
The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID held at nine, and the number of close contacts in quarantine held at 361.