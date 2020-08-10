The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County rose by seven Monday, to 226.
Three residents in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s are the latest to test positive.
"Of the seven new cases, one recently traveled to South Carolina,'" county health Administrator Doug Toole said Monday.
The status of Vermilion's 226 cases:
- Released/recovered: 203
- Isolated at home: 20
- Deceased: 2
- Hospitalized: 1
The county's single-day positivity rate is 1.5 percent, the seven-day rate 2.2 percent.
Cases broken down by age range:
- 20 to 29: 58 cases
- 19 and under: 40 cases
- 30 to 39: 33 cases
- 50 to 59: 30 cases
- 40 to 49: 25 cases
- 60 to 69: 23 cases
- 70 to 79: 12 cases
- 80-plus: 5 cases
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Hospitalizations up to 14
Ten of 300 new tests came back positive Monday in Champaign County, a higher-than-usual rate of 3.3 percent.
But the county’s seven-day positivity rate remained low — 1.1 percent, for the second straight day.
Active cases were up by two (to 153), recovered cases were up by eight (to 1,477) and hospitalizations were up by one (14).
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61821/Champaign: 29 active (down one from Sunday), 299 total (two cases removed by C-U Public Health)
- 61820/Champaign: 29 active (up one from Sunday), 282 total (up four)
- 61802/Urbana: 27 active (unchanged from Sunday), 224 total (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 17 active (up one from Sunday), 260 total (up one)
- 61822/Champaign: 11 active (down four from Sunday), 154 total (unchanged)
- 61801/Urbana: 10 active (up two from Sunday), 106 total (up three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 7 active (up one from Sunday), 90 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 6 active (unchanged from Sunday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 5 active (down one from Sunday), 32 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 4 active (up one from Sunday), 61 total (up one)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 active (up one from Sunday), 6 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 27 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active unchanged from Sunday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 411 cases in 21-30 age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 21 to 30: 411 cases (up five from Sunday)
- 31 to 40: 302 cases (up two from Sunday)
- 11 to 20: 300 cases (up one from Sunday)
- 41 to 50: 202 cases (up one from Sunday)
- 51 to 60: 156 cases (up one from Sunday)
- 10 and under: 115 cases (unchanged from Sunday)
- 61 to 70: 86 cases (unchanged from Sunday)
- 71 to 80: 39 cases (unchanged from Sunday)
- 81 to 90: 28 cases (unchanged from Sunday)
- 91 to 100: 10 cases (unchanged from Sunday)
Those in the 21-30 and 31-40 groups also are Nos. 1-2 in testing, representing 22.6 percent and 16.7 percent of all tests performed on county residents.
STATE: 32,353 tests, 1,319 cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported just a single coronavirus-related death Monday — a woman in her 90s from Cumberland County.
Of 32,353 tests processed since Sunday, 1,319 came back positive, a rate of 4.1 percent.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate was also 4.1 percent.
AREA: 40 ZIP codes with more than five cases
Here’s an updated list of area ZIP codes with more than five total confirmed cases, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health and C-U Public Health District:
- 61821/Champaign: 299
- 61820/Champaign: 282
- 61866/Rantoul: 260
- 61802/Urbana: 224
- 61822/Champaign: 154
- 61832/Danville: 109
- 61801/Urbana: 106
- 61853/Mahomet: 90
- 61874/Savoy: 61
- 61910/Arcola: 47
- 61856/Monticello: 36
- 60970/Watseka: 35
- 61880/Tolono: 32
- 61953/Tuscola: 32
- 61843/Fisher: 30
- 61834/Danville: 27
- 61873/St. Joseph: 27
- 61911/Arthur: 26
- 60942/Hoopeston: 23
- 60957/Paxton: 20
- 61727/Clinton: 16
- 61877/Sidney: 14
- 61956/Villa Grove: 14
- 61883/Westville: 13
- 60936/Gibson City: 11
- 61858/Oakwood: 11
- 61846/Georgetown: 10
- 61864/Philo: 10
- 61943/Oakland: 10
- 61842/Farmer City: 9
- 61752/LeRoy: 9
- 61833/Tilton: 9
- 61845/Foosland: 8
- 60919/Cabery: 7
- 60949/Ludlow: 7
- 61847/Gifford: 6
- 60953/Milford: 6
- 61863/Pesotum: 6
- 61875/Seymour: 6
- 61878/Thomasboro: 6
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 120 confirmed cases
Douglas County's confirmed case count grew by four late Sunday, to 120.
Residents who tested positive include a 13-year-old boy, a man in his 20s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, the Douglas County Health Department reported.