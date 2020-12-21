Of 5,625 new tests, 78 came back positive Monday in Champaign County.
Active cases in the county were down by 34, to 712. Recovered cases were up by 112, to 12,302.
Sixteen county residents were hospitalized with COVID, the same number as on Sunday.
The C-U Public Health District was monitoring 1,274 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, 29 more than a day earlier.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health data:
- 61821/Champaign: 142 active (down five), 1,606 total (up eight)
- 61820/Champaign: 96 active (down five), 4,075 total (up 17)
- 61822/Champaign: 86 active (down six), 1,251 total (up 13)
- 61802/Urbana: 76 active (down six), 1,032 total (up eight)
- 61866/Rantoul: 59 active (down four), 1,112 total (up eight)
- 61853/Mahomet: 50 active (down two), 699 total (up five)
- 61801/Urbana: 48 active (down seven), 1,162 total (up four)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 36 active (up one), 404 total (up five)
- 61874/Savoy: 29 active (up one), 432 total (up three)
- 61880/Tolono: 21 active (unchanged), 302 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 14 active (down one), 130 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 9 active (up three), 89 total (up three)
- 61843/Fisher: 7 active (down one), 138 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 7 active (down two), 41 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 5 active (up one), 54 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 4 active (down two), 93 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active (unchanged), 68 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 4 active (up one), 66 total (up one)
- 60949/Ludlow: 4 active (unchanged), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 2 active (down one), 50 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (up one), 27 total (up one)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged), 72 total (up one)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged), 32 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 1,221,312 tests
- 13,093 confirmed cases
- 79 fatalities
- 16 county residents hospitalized
- 17,407 close contacts quarantined
- 1,823 close contacts that became positive
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate rises to 9.1 percent
For the first time in 12 days, the seven-day positivity rate in Region 6 rose — from 8.2 to 9.1 percent.
Champaign County’s rate was also up slightly, from 6.0 to 6.1 percent, fifth-lowest among the 21 counties in the region that covers East Central Illinois.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Monday are through Dec. 18).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.1 percent, up from 4.7 percent a day earlier).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Dec. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
- Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
- Dec. 6: 12.0 percent
- Dec. 7: 11.7 percent
- Dec. 8: 11.2 percent
- Dec. 9: 10.8 percent
- Dec. 10: 10.5 percent
- Dec. 11: 9.2 percent
- Dec. 12: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 13: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 14: 8.5 percent
- Dec. 15: 8.4 percent
- Dec. 16: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 17: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 18: 9.1 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 18.3 percent (-0.7)
- Edgar: 13.6 percent (-0.2)
- Vermilion: 13.6 percent (+2.5)
- Effingham: 13.4 percent (-0.1)
- Richland: 13.4 percent (+1.0)
- Clark: 13.2 percent (-1.9)
- Lawrence: 12.7 percent (+0.6)
- Clay: 11.6 percent (-0.6)
- Fayette: 11.2 percent (-4.3)
- Ford: 11.1 percent (+1.7)
- Douglas: 9.7 percent (-0.3)
- Moultrie: 9.3 percent (+0.8)
- Iroquois: 9.2 percent (-0.6)
- Jasper: 9.0 percent (-2.5)
- Shelby: 8.4 percent (+0.5)
- Coles: 7.9 percent (-0.5)
- Champaign: 6.1 percent (+0.1)
- Macon: 6.0 percent (+0.1)
- Crawford: 5.9 percent (+3.5)
- Piatt: 5.8 percent (+0.3)
- DeWitt: 5.1 percent (-0.1)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 1.7 percent, up from 1.6 percent from the day prior.
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 24 new cases, 1,794 total
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County rose by 24 Monday, to 1,794.
The cases ranged in age from 2 to 60s:
- A 2-year-old girl
- A 3-year-old boy
- A 5-year-old girl
- Teenage girls aged 13 and 16
- Four women and one man in their 20s
- Four women and one man in their 30s
- One woman and one man in their 40s
- Two men and one woman in their 50s
- Four men in their 60s
Carle Health current #COVID19 inpatient population and test processing data as of Dec. 21, 2020.
Visit https://t.co/I3zosq5vrL for daily updates and COVID-19 information. pic.twitter.com/wL3sUIy9dX
CARLE: 62 COVID patients in Urbana, 23 in Bloomington
Fifteen of the 62 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Monday by Carle Health.
In all, 108 patients with COVID were hospitalized Monday in Carle facilities, with 23 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 23 COVID-positive patients (six in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had 19 (two in ICU).
Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center and Carle Eureka Hospital each had two COVID patients, none of whom were in intensive care.
Below is an overview of December’s daily totals for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals. (Carle began publicly reporting data on Nov. 18).
URBANA
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 70 patients, 15 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 82 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 87 patients, 22 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 94 patients, 25 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 94 patients, 22 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 14: 88 patients, 23 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 92 patients, 25 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 75 patients, 22 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 68 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 60 patients, 18 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 62 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 63 patients, 16 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 21: 62 patients, 15 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 20 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 18 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 20 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 21: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
Since March, 802 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 165 hospitalized patients have died.
JONES: UI to get first allotment of vaccine 'within the coming week'
Our Ben Zigterman reports from the UI campus ...
The University of Illinois is expecting to receive its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccines this week, but Chancellor Robert Jones said in a mass email that it won’t be widely available until the spring.
As of Monday, 564 people in Champaign County have received vaccines, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
“CUPHD has told us that the university will likely receive its first allotment within the coming week,” Jones wrote. “Based on the CDC guidelines, our first community members to receive them will be healthcare workers.”
The UI will follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for who will get the vaccine next.
“CUPHD does not anticipate the vaccine being widely available until spring,” Jones wrote. “Until then, please be patient while we work with CUPHD to offer the vaccine to as many people in our university community as we are able.”
Employees will be notified by their unit when they’re eligible for the vaccine, and students will be contacted by the McKinley Health Center when eligible.
Jones encouraged the campus community to keep their guard up.
“The distribution of a vaccine is welcome news, but we must still continue to be diligent as ever in safety precautions during the upcoming holiday season, including regular COVID-19 testing,” he wrote.
The UI’s COVID-19 webpage says that at least for now, people who receive the vaccine will have to continue getting tested.
“Until the medical community has a better understanding of the impact of the vaccine in preventing disease spread, you still have to follow all university COVID-19 testing requirements,” it reads. “Currently, receiving a vaccine will not affect your building access status.”
VERMILION COUNTY: 47 new cases, 39 hospitalized
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by 47 Monday, to 4,622.
With 50 residents released from isolation, the county now has 330 active cases. Thirty-nine Vermilion residents are hospitalized with COVID.
How the new cases break down by age:
- One resident in their 90s
- Two in their 60s
- Nine in their 50s
- Six in their 40s
- Nine in their 30s
- 11 in their 20s
- Six teens
- Three grade-school-aged children
STATE: Seven-day positivity rate falls again
Reports Peter Hancock of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
Four weeks after the Thanksgiving Day weekend, the so-called “surge upon a surge” in COVID-19 cases has not materialized and, in fact, infection rates and hospitalizations from the disease have continued to decline.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Monday that 4,699 new confirmed and probable cases of the disease had been recorded over the previous 24 hours out of 86,454 tests performed. That brought the seven-day rolling average case positivity rate down to 7.5 percent, the lowest it has been since Oct. 31 and the second consecutive day that number has been below 8 percent.
As of Sunday night, 4,460 people in Illinois were being hospitalized with the disease, including 981 patients in intensive care units, with 546 of those patients on ventilators.
For the seven-day period that ended Sunday, the average number of people being hospitalized was 4,675 per day, an 8 percent decline from the previous week. The average daily ICU count, at 1,023, was down 17 percent from the prior week, while average daily ventilator use, at 575, was down 8 percent.
IDPH also reported Monday that 98 individuals had died of the disease over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in Illinois since the pandemic began to 15,299 out of 905,069 recorded cases and 12.5 million tests performed.
For the seven-day period that ended Sunday, the disease claimed an average 130 lives per day, down from the previous week’s average of 149.
FORD COUNTY: 50 new cases, 1,129 total
The number of cases in Ford County grew by 50 Monday, to 1,129.
The cases cover a four-day period, from Friday to Monday.
Of the 1,129 cases, 682 are classified as confirmed with 447 others considered probable.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: Seven-day positivity rate remains 0.2 percent
Four new cases emerged from 2,125 new tests Sunday on campus, a rate of 0.2 percent, according to UI data updated Monday.
The seven-day positivity rate on campus remained 0.2 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 2,125 new tests, four new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 2,464 new tests, eight new cases
- Friday, Dec. 18: 5,789 new tests, six new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 5,778 new tests, 11 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 5,692 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 5,220 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 14: 7,660 new tests, 12 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 3,690 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 2,919 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 12: 6,366 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 10: 6,274 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 7,148 new tests, 22 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 5,847 new tests, 27 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 7: 8,618 new tests, 34 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 4,134 new tests, 25 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 3,304 new tests, 20 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 4: 7,032 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 6,683 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 7,542 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 5,795 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 30: 9,341 new tests, 71 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 4,121 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 3,717 new tests, 33 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 27: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Nov. 26: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 5,836 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4,536 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 23: 5,607 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 3,291 new tests, 19 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 3,601 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 20: 11,278 new tests, 34 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 10,424 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 10,462 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10,255 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 16: 13,545 new tests, 51 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 15: 6,280 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 14: 4,639 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 13: 11,351 new tests, 32 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 12: 9,715 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11,071 new tests, 50 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10,324 new tests, 57 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 9: 11,800 new tests, 76 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases