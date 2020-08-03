The Champaign Federation of Teachers isn't on board with Unit 4's latest reopening plan.
In a Monday Facebook post, CFT listed the reasons it doesn't support the district's "Framework for Reopening" plan:
1. "It isn't safe enough."
— "We are worried about protocols that may be established at the building level and we challenge the idea that building level personnel have the capacity and expertise for establishing these COVID-19 protocols.
— "The new high school plan has students following their regular daily schedule (which introduces even more exposure than the first plan).
— "It lacks specific steps and protocols about how we are going to be kept safe. We know the District cannot guarantee safety — but it can guarantee protocols will be in place. We want clear lines of responsibility and accountability to be part of the plan."
2. "Our most vulnerable members remain uncared for."
— "The framework suggests that all staff will return to the buildings to work regardless of assignment. This is both logistically and ethically impossible."
3. "The framework does not specifically communicate what school will look like."
— "We are worried that the details will be left to the individual schools, potentially creating different experiences within the District.
— "The framework is absent of key details related to educational opportunities and services."
In closing, CFT wrote: "There are too many questions left unanswered to think we are prepared to do 'in person' instruction."
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Positivity rates remain low
The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County grew by 16 Monday, to 1,512.
With 1,008 new tests processed since Sunday, both of the county’s positivity rates remained under 2.0 percent — the seven-day is 1.7 percent, the single-day 1.6 percent.
Hospitalizations were up by one for the second straight day, to 15, two days after dropping (by one) for the first time since July 13.
Active cases were down one, to 225.
Twelve of the county’s 16 new cases involved residents of Champaign, including five in the 61820 ZIP code, which now has an area-high 46 active cases.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
— 61820/Champaign: 46 active (up five from Sunday), 249 total (up five)
— 61821/Champaign: 39 active (down two from Sunday), 272 total (up two)
— 61802/Urbana: 33 active (unchanged from Sunday), 204 total (unchanged)
— 61822/Champaign: 29 active (up four from Sunday), 142 total (up five)
— 61866/Rantoul: 22 active (unchanged from Sunday), 250 total (up two)
— 61801/Urbana: 10 active (down one from Sunday), 95 total (up one)
— 61874/Savoy: 9 active (down one from Sunday), 58 total (unchanged)
— 61880/Tolono: 9 active (unchanged from Sunday), 29 total (unchanged)
— 61877/Sidney: 7 active (up one from Sunday), 14 total (up one)
— 61853/Mahomet: 6 active (unchanged from Sunday), 82 total (unchanged)
— 61864/Philo: 4 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
— 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
— 61840/Dewey: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total (unchanged)
— 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 3 total (unchanged)
— 61843/Fisher: 1 active (down one from Sunday), 30 total (unchanged)
— 61873/St. Joseph: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 25 total (unchanged)
— 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total (unchanged)
— 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total (unchanged)
— 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged
— 61845/Foosland: 0 active (down five from Sunday), 7 total (unchanged)
— 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (down one from Sunday), 7 total (unchanged)
— 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
— 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 3 total (unchanged)
— 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 3 total (unchanged)
— 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
— 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
— 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
Here’s a breakdown of confirmed Champaign County cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 21 to 30: 376 cases
- 31 to 40: 281 cases
- 11 to 20: 269 cases
- 41 to 50: 186 cases
- 51 to 60: 148 cases
- 10 and under: 101 cases
- 61 to 70: 81 cases
- 71 to 80: 35 cases
- 81 to 90: 26 cases
- 91 to 100: 9 cases
Those in the 21-30 and 31-40 groups also are Nos. 1-2 in testing, representing 22.2 percent and 16.5 percent of all tests performed on county residents.
VERMILION COUNTY: Three cases away from 200 total
After reporting no new cases over the weekend, Vermilion County added 12 on Monday, pushing its total to 197.
According to county health Administrator Doug Toole, they involve:
- Four teens
- Two in their 30s
- Two in their 70s
- One in their 20s
- One in their 60s
- One in their 80s
- One grade school-aged child
FORD COUNTY: Four isolating at home
Ford County’s confirmed case total grew by four on Monday, to 53.
They involve two men in their 80s, one woman in her 30s and one male under age 20.
How the 53 cases (42 confirmed, 11 probable) break down:
- Released from isolation: 46
- Isolating at home: 4
- Hospitalized: 2
- Deceased: 1
STATE: 1,298 new cases, 10 deaths
Of 28,475 new tests statewide, 1,298 came back positive Monday — a 4.6 percent rate. The state’s seven-day positivity rate is 4.0 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 10 coronavirus-related fatalities Monday:
- Adams County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s
SPRINGFIELD: $5 million mask-up campaign
Governor J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced the launch of a $5 million awareness campaign today to encourage Illinoisans to wear a face covering every time they’re in public — “because it only works if you wear it.”
Here’s a link to a video.
“I’m proud to launch a new public awareness campaign today that has a straightforward message for Illinoisans: A mask is like anything that keeps us safe. It only works if you wear it,” Pritzker said in a statement.
“We’ve made so much progress since the beginning of this pandemic. Let’s protect that progress. This is our moment to pull together as families, friends and neighbors. We’re all safer and stronger when we go all in, Illinois.”
When asked Monday if the state or local governments should impose fines for those not wearing masks, Pritzker said, “the idea here is not to chase people down on the street and say, you know, ‘hey you're not wearing a mask and I'm going to throw a ticket at you.’”
He said the first priority is to ask those without masks to put one on.
“People who refuse to wear a mask, people who are entering public premises where they know they're supposed to wear a mask, and who have been reminded, and who aren't, those people certainly should be, you know, reminded again by police and ultimately if they're absolutely refusing in public, they're putting other people at risk, so it's worthy of considering fine at a local level,” he said.
When asked if the Legislature should return to Springfield to codify some of the mandates Pritzker has put in place, he said the legislative body “hasn't been willing to move forward on a mask mandate.”