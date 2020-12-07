Monday's coronavirus updates: 'The surge on top of a surge that national experts have said might define the holiday season is still the focus of our attention,' Pritzker says
A Champaign County woman in her 90s and two Ford County residents were among 90 Illinoisans to lose their lives to COVID-19, the state department of public health announced Monday afternoon.
The death is Champaign County’s 12th of December and 70th of the pandemic, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Ford County has now lost 25 residents to COVID-19, the latest being a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s, according to IDPH.
Later Monday, the Ford County Public Health District confirmed those two deaths, along with one other reported previously by the state — a man in his 80s. Two of the three deaths — the man and woman in their 80s — were associated with an outbreak at Accolade Senior Living Center, according to the local health department.
Monday’s deaths spanned 20 of Illinois’ 102 counties:
- Champaign County: 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 40s, 4 females 50s, 5 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 10 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 13 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 5 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s
- Fayette County: 1 male 90s
- Ford County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 50s
- Lake County: 1 female youth, 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Marion County: 1 female 70s
- Mason County: 1 female 60s
- Massac County: 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 1 female 70s
- McLean County: 1 female 80s
- Mercer County: 1 male 70s
- Peoria County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s
- Warren County: 1 female 50s
- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- Woodford County: 1 female 100-plus
The state also reported 8,691 new positive tests among 77,569 specimens processed Monday, pushing the pandemic totals to 796,264 cases and 11,178,783 tests.
🔎 How does COVID-19 really spread?— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 6, 2020
✅ According to the @CDCgov, mainly through close contact from person to person
✅ COVID-19 can sometimes be spread airborne https://t.co/uPkxuiiEmk
Meanwhile, the state’s seven-day positivity rate rose slightly Monday, from 10.1 to 10.3 percent.
Here’s a look at daily case and testing totals since Nov. 1, with state pandemic highs noted with asterisks:
- Nov. 1: 78,458 tests, 6,980 cases, 8.0 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 2: 68,118 tests, 9,810 cases*, 8.1 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 3: 82,435 tests, 6,516 cases, 8.2 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 4: 71,857 tests, 7,538 cases, 8.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 5: 86,015 tests, 9,935 cases*, 9.1 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 6: 98,401 tests, 10,376 cases*, 9.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 7: 98,418 tests, 12,428 cases*, 10.3 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 8: 90,757 tests, 10,009 cases, 10.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 9: 64,760 tests, 10,573 cases, 11.4 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 10: 101,955 tests, 12,623 cases*, 12.0 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 11: 93,464 tests, 12,657 cases*, 12.4 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 12: 100,617 tests*, 12,702 cases*, 12.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 13: 106,540 tests*, 15,415 cases*, 13.2 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 14: 114,370 tests*, 11,028 cases, 12.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 15: 84,831 tests, 10,631 cases, 12.8 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 16: 90,612 tests, 11,632 cases, 12.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 17: 94,205 tests, 12,601 cases, 12.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 18: 103,569 tests, 8,922 cases, 11.9 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 19: 113,447 tests, 14,612 cases, 12.0 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 20: 116,024 tests*, 13,012 cases, 11.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 21: 120,284 tests*, 11,891 cases, 11.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 22: 92,437 tests, 10,012 cases, 11.3 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 23: 91,562 tests, 8,322 cases, 10.9 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 24: 97,323 tests, 9,469 cases, 10.4 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 25: 114,233 tests, 11,378 cases, 10.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 26: 107,556 tests, 12,022 cases, 10.3 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 27: 77,130 tests, 7,574 cases, 10.1 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 28 79,055 tests, 7,873 cases, 10.1 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 29: 62,740 tests, 7,178 cases, 10.1 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 30: 66,980 tests, 6,190 cases, 10.2 percent seven-day rate
- Dec. 1: 116,081 tests, 12,542 cases, 10.4 percent seven-day rate
- Dec. 2: 85,507 tests, 9,757 cases, 10.6 percent seven-day rate
- Dec. 3: 106,778 tests, 10,959 cases, 10.4 percent seven-day rate
- Dec. 4: 112.634 tests, 10,526 cases, 10.3 percent seven-day rate
- Dec. 5: 102,678 tests, 9,887 cases, 10.3 percent seven-day rate
- Dec. 6: 79,538 tests, 7,598 cases, 10.1 percent seven-day rate
- Dec. 7: 77,569 tests, 8,691 cases, 10.3 percent seven-day rate
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases up 12, recovered up 136
Of 8,063 new COVID-19 tests, 148 came back positive Monday in Champaign County, according to health district data.
Active cases rose by 12, to 1,001. Recovered cases rose by 136, to 10,729.
The C-U Pubic Health District was monitoring 1,418 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, 52 fewer than on Sunday.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health data:
- 61820/Champaign: 185 active (up nine), 3,835 total (up 36)
- 61821/Champaign: 154 active (up three), 1,400 total (up 19)
- 61822/Champaign: 120 active (down two), 1,099 total (up 16)
- 61853/Mahomet: 83 active (up five), 614 total (up 14)
- 61866/Rantoul: 80 active (down one), 1,010 total (up 10)
- 61802/Urbana: 80 active (up five), 902 total (up 14)
- 61801/Urbana: 69 active (down six), 1,048 total (up nine)
- 61874/Savoy: 63 active (up three), 375 total (up nine)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 43 active (down two), 338 total (up six)
- 61880/Tolono: 23 active (down one), 264 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 18 active (up four), 125 total (up five)
- 61847/Gifford: 17 active (up two), 107 total (up three)
- 61862/Penfield: 8 active (down three), 43 total (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 7 active (unchanged), 55 total (up two)
- 61849/Homer: 6 active (down one), 69 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 6 active (down one), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 6 active (unchanged), 23 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (unchanged), 62 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 4 active (down one), 85 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 4 active (down one), 26 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 3 active (down one), 44 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 3 active (down one), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 3 active (up one), 16 total (up one)
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (unchanged), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (unchanged), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (up one), 79 total (up one)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged), 31 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 1,126,0752 tests
- 11,795 confirmed cases
- 69 fatalities
- 20 county residents hospitalized
- 15,918 close contacts quarantined
- 1,585 close contacts that became positive
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 30 new cases, 287 active
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County grew by 30 Monday, to 1,591.
In the past two weeks, the county has reported 287 new cases. The county health department is monitoring 359 residents who either tested positive or are close contacts with someone who did.
The new cases range in age from six to 80s:
- A 6-year-old boy
- Teens aged 13, 14, 17 and 19
- Two women and two men in their 20s
- Two women and one man in their 30s
- Five men and two women in their 40s
- Three women and three men in their 50s
- One woman and one man in their 70s
- Two women in their 80s
VERMILION COUNTY: 32 new cases, 332 now active
The number of confirmed cases In Vermilion County rose by 32 Monday, to 3,755.
Thirty-four county residents remain hospitalized, unchanged from the past four days, county health Administrator Doug Toole said.
With 30 residents released from isolation, Vermilion now has 332 active cases.
How Monday’s cases break down by age:
- Three residents in their 60s
- Six in their 50s
- Six in their 40s
- Six in their 30s
- Seven in their 20s
- Two teens
- One grade-school child
- One toddler
PRITZKER: 'Numbers still have a long way to go to move away from what could reasonably be called the danger zone'
Reports Peter Hancock of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
As infection rates and hospitalizations from COVID-19 continued to level off during the first week of December, death tolls continued to rise, prompting Gov. J.B. Pritzker to warn Monday that Illinois is not yet out of the danger zone and that the next four weeks could be the most crucial of the pandemic.
“In other words, the surge on top of a surge that national experts have said might define the holiday season is still the focus of our attention,” Pritzker said at his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago.
During the first seven days of December, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data, the state recorded an average of just under 10,000 new cases and 153 virus-related deaths each day, bringing the statewide totals since the pandemic began to 796,264 confirmed and probable cases and 13,343 fatalities.
Those fatalities included 372 individuals who had died since Friday afternoon. Saturday saw 208 virus-related deaths alone, the second-highest single-day number since the pandemic began.
Although the daily number of new cases remained high during the week, the overall case positivity rate remained relatively stable. As of Monday, the seven-day rolling average positivity rate stood at 10.3 percent, marking the 15th consecutive day it stayed below 11 percent.
“So far, we haven't seen our positivity rates start to creep back up, which is a good sign,” Pritzker said. “But we also haven't seen it substantially fall — not a good sign. It may be that our mitigations are working to offset the expected surge in cases. But we won't know that for sure, for at least two more weeks.”
Hospitalization rates, however, continued to fall for the second straight week. From Nov. 30, through Dec. 6, the average daily hospitalization count from COVID-19 stood at 5,484, down 7.7 percent from the week before, and down 9.5 percent from the period ending Nov. 23. At the end of Sunday, there were 5,190 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, an increase of 30 from the day prior.
There were 1,123 intensive care beds in use by COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, an increase of 20 from the day prior. That left 21.1 percent of ICU beds open statewide, while the seven-day average for ICU bed usage stood at 1,153. That was a decrease of 4.6 percent, or 56, from the prior seven-day period. It’s the first time since mid-September the average decreased on a weekly basis.
COVID-19 patients occupied 648 ventilators as of Sunday, an increase of five from the day prior. The seven-day average for ventilator use stood at 688 as of Sunday, a decrease of 11, or 1.6 percent, from the previous seven-day period.
COVID-19 hospitalization rates, however, still remained 14 percent higher than the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in April and May, Pritzker said. According to IDPH data, as of Sunday only 28 percent of the state’s staffed hospital beds remained available, and Pritzker warned that another surge in cases could stretch the state’s hospital resources to their limits.
Monday marked the 18th day since the Tier 3 mitigations took effect in Illinois, which include closing bars and restaurants to indoor service and limiting the size of public gatherings, both indoors and outdoors, as well as the cancellation of many recreational activities.
But Monday was also just the 10th day since Thanksgiving, when many people throughout the country ignored public health warnings by traveling to visit friends and families in large gatherings.
Pritzker said he was hopeful that the improving trend lines would continue.
“But to be clear, the numbers still have a long way to go to move away from what could reasonably be called the danger zone,” he added.
Heading into the December holiday season, both Pritzker and IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike urged Illinoisans to celebrate in smaller, more intimate groups to reduce the spread of the disease. Although the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to grant Emergency Use Authorization to COVID-19 vaccines in the coming days, Pritzker said it could be a number of months before most people in Illinois have access to them.
In the meantime, Ezike also urged Illinoisans to get vaccinated against the seasonal flu in order to avoid what she called a “twindemic.”
FORD COUNTY: 38 cases between Dec. 2-7
The Ford County Public Health Department on Monday reported 38 new cases, covering the six-day period of Dec. 2-7.
That brings the county's pandemic total to 861, 545 of which are classified as confirmed and 316 as probable.
Ford County's seven-day positivity rate remained unchanged — 9.9 percent — according to IDPH.
CARLE: 13 of 66 COVID-positive Urbana patients in ICU
Thirteen of the 66 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Monday by Carle Health.
In all, 91 patients with COVID are hospitalized in Carle facilities, with 17 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington has 17 COVID-positive patients (three in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney has five (one in ICU).
Reporting no patients in ICU: Carle Eureka Hospital (two COVID patients) and Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center (one).
To implement the recommendations of ACIP and the @CDCgov, the first vaccinations will go to hospital and healthcare workers in the 50 counties w/ the highest death rates per capita. The vaccines will be shipped to 10 Regional Hospital Centers to distribute to 50 counties. pic.twitter.com/WKpYXIrxD1— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 5, 2020
Carle began providing daily information on COVID patients on Nov. 18, with the launch of a new online dashboard. Here’s an overview of the data for its Urbana and Bloomington hospitals:
URBANA
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 69 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 70 patients, 7 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 74 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 68 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 71 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 74 patients, 12 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 75 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 24 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 24 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 26 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 28 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 26 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 27 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
Since March, 677 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 128 hospitalized patients have died.
Also Monday, the C-U Public Health District reported that 20 Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 — one more than on Sunday.
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate rises slightly
Champaign County’s seven-day positivity rate rose again on Monday — from 7.4 to 7.9 percent — but remains second-lowest of the 21 counties in Region 6.
The lowest? Piatt County, now at 7.1 percent — up from 6.7 a day earlier.
The seven-day rate for the region as a whole rose Monday, from 12.1 to 12.2 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Monday are through Dec. 4).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 6.4 percent, down from 6.8 overnight).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Nov. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
- Nov. 7: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 8: 12.2 percent
- Nov. 9: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 10: 13.0 percent
- Nov. 11: 13.5 percent
- Nov. 12: 13.6 percent
- Nov. 13: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 14: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 15: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 16: 14.3 percent
- Nov. 17: 14.6 percent
- Nov. 18: 14.5 percent
- Nov. 19: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 20: 13.7 percent
- Nov. 21: 13.4 percent
- Nov. 22: 13.1 percent
- Nov. 23: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 24: 12.1 percent
- Nov. 25: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 26: 12.0 percent
- Nov. 27: 11.7 percent
- Nov. 28: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 29: 12.0 percent
- Nov. 30: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Fayette: 27.5 percent (+2.0)
- Clay: 21.4 percent (-1.3)
- Shelby: 21.3 percent (+1.2)
- Cumberland: 20.1 percent (+1.2)
- Effingham: 20.1 percent (-0.3)
- Lawrence: 19.2 percent (+0.3)
- Jasper: 15.8 percent (+1.2)
- Douglas: 14.8 percent (-0.2)
- Iroquois: 14.8 percent (+0.6)
- Richland: 14.4 percent (-0.2)
- Vermilion: 13.8 percent (-0.9)
- Moultrie: 13.0 percent (-0.2)
- DeWitt: 12.9 percent (-0.7)
- Edgar: 12.6 percent (-2.1)
- Crawford: 11.1 percent (-1.5)
- Ford: 9.9 percent (—)
- Macon: 9.4 percent (-0.7)
- Coles: 9.1 percent (-0.2)
- Clark: 9.0 percent (-0.6)
- Champaign: 7.9 percent (+0.5)
- Piatt: 7.1 percent (+0.4)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.3 percent, down from 2.4 from the day prior.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: Seven-day positivity rate holds at 0.5 percent
Twenty-five new cases emerged from 4,134 new tests Sunday on campus, a rate of 0.6 percent, according to UI data updated Monday.
The seven-day positivity rate on campus remained 0.5 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 4,134 new tests, 25 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 3,304 new tests, 20 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 4: 7,032 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 6,683 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 7,542 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 5,795 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 1: 9,341 new tests, 71 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 4,121 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 3,717 new tests, 33 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 27: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Nov. 26: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 5,836 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4,536 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 23: 5,607 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 3,291 new tests, 19 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 3,601 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 20: 11,278 new tests, 34 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 10,424 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 10,462 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10,255 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 16: 13,545 new tests, 51 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 15: 6,280 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 14: 4,639 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 13: 11,351 new tests, 32 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 12: 9,715 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11,071 new tests, 50 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10,324 new tests, 57 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 9: 11,800 new tests, 76 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1: 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases