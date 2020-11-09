Between Nov. 5-9, the number of confirmed cases in Ford County grew by 71, to 396.
Of those, 279 are classified as confirmed by the county health department, with the 117 others listed as probable.
Seventeen county residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
Due to what the county health department describes as "an issue we are experiencing with state reporting systems," it's been unable to provide daily testing and case totals since late last month.
"No additional data can be provided at this time," the health department wrote in a Monday news release.
VERMILION COUNTY: Woman in 100s is 15th fatality
Vermilion County’s 15th coronavirus-related death involves a woman more than 100 years old.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to her friends and family,” Vermilion health Administrator Doug Toole wrote Monday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in the county grew by 12 Monday, to 1,925. That figure was on the low end, Toole said, because staff spent much of the day reviewing new cases.
“The case numbers will be higher tomorrow,” Toole said.
Twenty-one county residents are hospitalized with the virus. They're among 241 active cases.
How Monday's new cases break down by age:
- One resident in their 90s
- Two in their 70s
- Two in their 50s
- Two in their 40s
- Two in their 30s
- One in their 20s
- Two teens
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate rises to 11.3 percent
The seven-day positivity rate in the region that covers East Central Illinois continues to trend in the wrong direction.
When figures were updated Monday afternoon by the Illinois Department of Public Health, Region 6’s rate rose from 10.8 percent to 11.3 percent.
For restrictions to be lifted, the region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt, Vermilion and 16 other counties must have three consecutive days of a rate under 6.5 percent.
The metrics the state uses cover a period that ends three days earlier (figures posted Monday are through Nov. 6) and exclude data from the UI campus’ massive saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 4.2 percent, up from 3.8 overnight).
A look at how the rate has grown over time:
- Oct. 26: 8.4 percent
- Oct. 27: 8.6 percent
- Oct. 28: 9.0 percent
- Oct. 29: 9.3 percent
- Oct. 30: 9.5 percent
- Oct. 31: 9.9 percent
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day after Nov. 5 testing was factored in:
- Fayette: 25.2 percent (+1.4), 12 of 83 tests positive (14.5% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Effingham: 21.7 percent (+2.0), 37 of 132 tests positive (28.0% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Iroquois: 17.2 percent (+0.2), 46 of 286 tests positive (16.1% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Clay: 16.9 percent (+0.9), 9 of 52 tests positive (17.3% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Macon: 13.8 percent (+0.5), 151 of 924 tests positive (16.3% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Douglas: 13.3 percent (+1.1), 14 of 123 tests positive (11.4% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Vermilion: 11.6 percent (-0.2), 53 of 435 tests positive (12.2% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- DeWitt: 11.4 percent (+1.2), 7 of 56 tests positive (12.5% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Shelby: 11.3 percent (-0.3), 11 of 105 tests positive (10.5% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Coles: 11.2 percent (+0.1), 31 of 256 tests positive (12.1% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Clark: 10.8 percent (-0.9), 3 of 29 tests positive (10.3% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Cumberland: 10.8 percent (-0.7), 3 of 45 tests positive (6.7% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Piatt: 9.9 percent (+1.6), 23 of 131 tests positive (17.6% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Moultrie: 9.8 percent (-0.4), 8 of 214 tests positive (3.7% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Lawrence: 9.7 percent (+0.3), 19 of 113 tests positive (16.8% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Jasper: 9.1 percent (+2.8), 4 of 17 tests positive 23.5% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Ford: 8.9 percent (+0.6), 21 of 86 tests positive (11.3% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Edgar: 8.1 percent (+2.1), 6 of 45 tests positive (13.3% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Champaign: 7.8 percent* (+0.3), 127 of 1,345 tests positive (9.4% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Richland: 7.7 percent (+1.1), 7 of 52 tests positive (13.5% daily rate) on Nov. 6
- Crawford: 7.6 percent (+0.6), 6 of 48 tests positive (12.5% daily rate) on Nov. 6
*-If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 1.7 percent, up from 1.5 overnight.
PRITZKER: ‘The virus is winning the war right now’
Reports Peter Hancock of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that three more regions of the state will be placed under even stricter COVID-19 restrictions starting Wednesday as the state’s rates of infections and hospitalizations continue to climb.
“The virus is winning the war right now,” Pritzker said during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago.
Ten of the state’s 11 regions are under Tier 1 mitigations, which include the closing of bars and restaurants to indoor service and limiting the size of public gatherings to 25 or fewer, among other measures.
Only Region 1, which includes northwest Illinois, is under Tier 2 mitigations. Restrictions under Tier 2 include limiting public gatherings to 10 or fewer people and limiting outdoor seating at bars and restaurants to six or fewer people at a single table.
Starting Wednesday, Pritzker said, Region 5, in southern Illinois, Region 7, which includes the south Chicago suburbs in Will and Kankakee counties, and Region 8, which includes the western suburbs in DuPage and Kane counties, will join Region 1 in those stricter mitigation measures.
Regions are placed in the first tier of resurgence mitigations whenever the average test positivity rate exceeds 8 percent for three consecutive days. The restrictions are lifted only after the positivity rate falls below 6.5 percent for three consecutive days.
A full list of the mitigation measures in place in each region is available on the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s website.
Pritzker said the latest actions are being taken because of rising test positivity rates in each of the regions. In Region 5, according to the most recent data on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website, the seven-day rolling average positivity rate stood at 11.5 percent on Saturday, Nov. 6, while Region 7 posted a 16.4 percent rate and Region 8 stood at 13.7 percent.
Each of those regions has been under Tier 1 mitigations for more than two weeks. Region 5 was placed under those restrictions Oct. 22, while Regions 7 and 8 followed on Oct. 23.
But those measures so far have failed to bring down the rate of infections in those areas, and Pritzker put the responsibility for that on local officials.
“Some elected leaders are allowing this continued rise in positivity to balloon out of control while taking no action,” he said. “These mayors and city councils and county boards and state's attorneys need to take some responsibility for keeping their constituents safe. I promise them that responsibility pales in comparison to what could come when the hospitals in your area are filling up and there aren't enough nurses or doctors to save their constituents’ lives.”
In addition to the three regions where Tier 2 mitigations were announced Monday, two other regions appear to be headed in the same direction, according to IDPH data. Those include Region 2, which includes Peoria, the Quad Cities and several surrounding counties, and Region 3, which includes Springfield, Quincy and other areas of west-central Illinois.
The rolling average positivity rate in both of those regions stood higher than in Region 5 — 13.2 percent in Region 2 and 14.4 percent in Region 3 — but the Tier 1 mitigations in those regions have been in effect only since the first week of November.
A spokeswoman for Pritzker said in an email that the administration typically waits two to three weeks before moving a region into a higher tier of mitigation.
All of Illinois has been on an upward trajectory of COVID-19 infections since early August. During his briefing, Pritzker noted the average number of new cases reported daily in Illinois has jumped 380 percent since Oct. 1, while the positivity rate has climbed 180 percent and both hospitalizations and deaths per day are up 150 percent.
From Saturday through Monday, IDPH reported a total of 33,020 new confirmed and probable cases — an average of just over 11,000 per day — and 132 virus-related deaths. The preliminary seven-day rolling average positivity rate stood at 11.4 percent.
That pushed the statewide totals since the pandemic began to 498,560 cases, and 10,210 deaths. Given the current rate of spread, Illinois will likely surpass half a million total cases on Tuesday.
As of late Sunday night, 4,409 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 857 patients were in intensive care units and 376 of those patients were on ventilators.
For the week of Nov. 2-8, the average number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 each day stood at 4,043, the highest it has been since the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in mid-May. The average number of people in ICU beds stood at 799 per day, the highest number since early June, while average ventilator use stood at 349 per day, the highest rate since mid-June.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 40 new cases, six hospitalized
The number of confirmed cases in Champaign County grew by 40 Monday, to 7,129.
Other county numbers of note:
— Six residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19.
— Recovered cases were up by 103, to 6,677.
— Active cases were down by 63, to 420.
— Close contacts in quarantine were down by 69, to 1,382.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 116 active (down 17 from Sunday), 2,926 total (up nine)
- 61801/Urbana: 58 active (down one from Sunday), 669 total (up 10)
- 61821/Champaign: 55 active (down seven from Sunday), 750 total (up six)
- 61822/Champaign: 44 active (down six from Sunday), 571 total (up four)
- 61866/Rantoul: 36 active (down five from Sunday), 593 total (up two)
- 61802/Urbana: 22 active (down four from Sunday), 485 total (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 19 active (down one from Sunday), 289 total (up three)
- 61874/Savoy: 13 active (down five from Sunday), 181 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 12 active (down four from Sunday), 115 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 11 active (down four from Sunday), 164 total (up two)
- 61847/Gifford: 7 active (unchanged from Sunday), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 6 active (down two from Sunday), 69 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 3 active (down one from Sunday), 32 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (down two from Sunday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 3 active (unchanged from Sunday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (up one from Sunday), 42 total (up two)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 15 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (up one from Sunday), 11 total (up one)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (down four from Sunday), 41 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (down two from Sunday), 25 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (down two from Sunday), 22 total (unchanged
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (down one from Sunday), 19 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (down one from Sunday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (down one from Sunday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (down one from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 887,971 tests
- 7,129 confirmed cases
- 32 fatalities
- 11,219 close contacts quarantined
- 1,171 close contacts that became positive
CHAMPAIGN PARK DISTRICT: Leonhard Rec Center closed for a week
The Leonhard Recreation Center will remain closed until Nov. 16 due to staff COVID-19 cases, the Champaign Park District announced over the weekend.
“Although this was a difficult decision, the Champaign Park District and Leonhard Recreation Center staff take our members’ health and wellbeing seriously,” Revenue Facilities Director Jimmy Gleason said in a statement.
“We want nothing more than to provide a safe place for your health and wellness needs, and take cleaning and safety very seriously.”
STATE: 10,573 new cases, 16.3 percent daily positivity rate
For the fourth straight day, new cases in Illinois topped 10,000.
Of 64,760 new tests reported Monday, 10,573 came back positive, a daily rate of 16.3 percent.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate rose from 10.6 to 11.4 percent
Here’s a look at November's totals, with state pandemic highs marked with asterisks:
- Nov. 9: 64,760 tests, 10,573 cases
- Nov. 8: 90,757 tests, 10,009 cases
- Nov. 7: 98,418 tests, 12,428 cases*
- Nov. 6: 98,401 tests, 10,376 cases*
- Nov. 5: 86,015 tests, 9,935 cases*
- Nov. 4: 71,857 tests, 7,538 cases
- Nov. 3: 82,435 tests, 6,516 cases
- Nov. 2: 68,118 tests, 9,810 cases*
- Nov. 1: 78,458 tests, 6,980 cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday also reported 14 deaths statewide:
- Carroll County: 1 male 60s
- Coles County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s
- Macoupin County: 1 female 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s
- Will County: 1 female over 100
UI CAMPUS: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
Twenty-nine new cases emerged from 5,339 new tests Sunday on the UI campus, a rate of 0.5 percent, according to data updated Monday.
The seven-day positivity rate on campus now stands at 0.6 percent.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 3,143 unique cases of COVID-19 on the UI campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 3,425 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1: 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 334 cases in two weeks
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County grew by 20 late Sunday, to 1,027.
Of those, 334 have come in the past 14 days. They're among 592 active cases or close contacts the Douglas County Health Department says it's monitoring.
How the new cases break down by age:
- A 2-month-old girl
- Boys aged 5 and 17
- Two women in their 20s
- Three men and one woman in their 30s
- Four women and one man in their 40s
- One woman and one man in their 50s
- Two men in their 60s
- Two men in their 80s