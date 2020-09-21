CHAMPAIGN -- The number of Champaign County residents who have recovered from COVID-19 was up Monday, and both active cases and hospitalizations were down.
Of the 7,843 tests reported in the past day, 18 were positive, raising the total number of cases in the county to 4,299.
The number of active cases in the county fell by 35, to 347.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped in the past day from eight to four.
Recoveries rose by 53 to a total 3,932.
Four out of five Champaign-Urbana zip code areas saw reductions in active cases in the past day:
-- 61820: Down 19, to 175.
-- 61821: Down five to 23.
-- 61822: Down five to 32.
-- 61801: No change, 29.
-- 61802: Down four to 16.