CHAMPAIGN -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Champaign County grew by 10 Monday, though that was without additional test results from the past day included.
Total cases in the county grew to 5,288, while the total number of tests done to date remained 618,239, the same as on Sunday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of active cases in the county, 315, was 36 fewer than on Sunday, while the number of recovered cases grew by 46, for a total 4,946.
Also up: The number of active close contacts in quarantine. There were 1,080 active close contacts of COVID cases in quarantine Monday, 34 more than on Sunday.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with the disease remained four.