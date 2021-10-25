CHAMPAIGN — Two more Champaign County residents have died of COVID-19.
The two latest deaths, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 50s, were reported Monday by Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
The county has now lost 207 residents to COVID.
In other updates, there were 18 new COVID cases in Champaign County Monday, raising the total to date to 27,235. There was no new test data reported in the past day.
Active cases in the county declined by 13, to 313, according to the public health.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID remained eight.
As of Monday, 69.05 percent of Champaign County residents eligible to receive vaccine — those 12 and older — had received at least one shot and 63.3 percent of those 12 and older were fully vaccinated, according to the health district.