The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by 28 Monday, to 835.
Of the 835, 170 cases are classified as active. Seven county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Nine of the new cases were family-related to other residents who’ve tested positive, according to county health Administrator Doug Toole.
The breakdown by age of the newly added cases:
- Two toddlers
- One grade school-aged child
- Two teens
- Three in their 20s
- Three in their 30s
- Two in their 40s
- Three in their 50s
- Five in their 60s
- Five in their 70s
DOUGLAS COUNTY: Four new cases, 351 total
Two men and two women tested positive for COVID-19 in Douglas County on Monday, pushing its case total to 351.
The new cases involve men in their 40s and 50s, an 18-year-old woman and a woman in her 40s, the county health department announed late Monday afternoon.
Sunday, the county reported six new cases — a 7-year-old boy, female teens aged 16 and 19, a man in his 20s and two women in their 30s.
FORD COUNTY: 143 released from isolation
Nineteen Ford County residents are isolated at home and two are hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.
Ford's case count grew by two Monday, to 169, 107 of which the county health department classifies as confirmed and 62 of which it considers probable.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Woman in 90s loses life to COVID-19
A Champaign County woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions has died of COVID-19, C-U Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette Monday.
It’s the county’s 24th coronavirus-related fatality — and fourth in the past six days — after going 41 days without a death.
Last week, the county lost two women in their 80s and one in their 90s. All had underlying health conditions, Pryde said.
The death was one of 14 reported by the state Monday, among 8,805 coronavirus-related deaths during the pandemic:
- Champaign County: 1 female 90s
- Christian County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s
- Fayette County: 1 male 90s
- Knox County: 1 male 50s
- Monroe County: 1 male 80s
- Wayne County: 1 male 50s
- Williamson County: 1 female 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 100-plus
Of 9,647 new tests, 62 came back positive Monday in Champaign County, a rate of 0.6 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate increased slightly (0.5 to 0.6 percent) while the number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 (six) remained unchanged.
Active cases rose by 15, to 375. Recovered cases were up 47, to 4,605.
The county’s pandemic totals: 567,016 tests, 5,003 confirmed cases and 24 fatalities.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 206 active (unchanged from Sunday), 2,369 total (up 23)
- 61801/Urbana: 39 active (up one from Sunday), 469 total (up five)
- 61821/Champaign: 35 active (up seven from Sunday), 471 total (up 11)
- 61822/Champaign: 18 active (down seven from Sunday), 353 total (up five)
- 61853/Mahomet: 18 active (down one from Sunday), 186 total (up five)
- 61802/Urbana: 10 active (up one from Sunday), 345 total (up four)
- 61866/Rantoul: 10 active (down one from Sunday), 320 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 8 active (down one from Sunday), 129 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 8 active (unchanged from Sunday), 100 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 7 active (up four from Sunday), 63 total (up four)
- 61859/Ogden: 4 active (up one from Sunday), 15 total (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 24 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 2 active (up two from Sunday), 7 total (up two)
- 61843/Fisher: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 37 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 26 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 13 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 12 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (down one from Sunday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
PIATT COUNTY: Eight new cases, 167 total
The number of confirmed cases in Piatt County grew by eight over the weekend, to 167.
Saturday's cases involved four residents of Monticello and one in Hammond.
Sunday's cases were in Cerro Gordo (two) and Monticello (one).