After four straight days of new cases in single digits, the seven-day positivity rate on campus is at its lowest point yet — 0.1 percent.
Six new cases emerged from 4,320 new tests Sunday, a rate of 0.1 percent. That came after a two-case Saturday and nine cases on both Thursday and Friday.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,408 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,690 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
ARCOLA SCHOOLS: Five new positive tests lead to two weeks of remote learning
Starting Tuesday and continuing through Oct. 30, the Arcola school district will shift entirely to remote learning.
The move comes after the district learned Monday of five new positive tests, Superintendent Tom Mulligan said in a letter to families.
“We have also been informed of many, many positive cases among our families and community members,” Mulligan wrote. “This had led to a significant increase in the number of quarantined students and staff.
“… We understand that moving to full remote learning will cause unique challenges for many of our families and students. But, our pledge has been that we will only continue to operate in person learning if we feel can do so safely without adding to the spread of the virus. With the current outbreak of cases in our school community and logistical concerns that come with that outbreak, we feel remote learning is best for our school community.
“We hope this is a short term situation that can be rectified if we all work together to stop the spread of the disease in the community. While COVID cases are spiking in the area, please reconsider attending social events where multiple individuals may be congregating in groups without maintaining social distancing or without wearing masks.”
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Seven-day rate up slightly, to 0.6 percent
Fifty-two new cases emerged from 7,450 new tests Monday in Champaign County, a rate of 0.7 percent.
After six straight days at 0.5 percent, the county’s seven-day positivity rate increased slightly, to 0.6 percent.
Other Champaign County coronavirus numbers of note:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained five.
— Active cases shrunk by three, to 337. Recovered cases rose by 55, to 5,290.
— The number of close contacts currently in quarantine decreased by six, to 1,145.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 72 active (down seven from Sunday), 2,561 total (up 11)
- 61866/Rantoul: 67 active (up five from Sunday), 406 total (up 12)
- 61821/Champaign: 39 active (unchanged from Sunday), 548 total (up six)
- 61822/Champaign: 38 active (up four from Sunday), 424 total (up 11)
- 61802/Urbana: 34 active (up two from Sunday), 399 total (up three)
- 61801/Urbana: 29 active (down five from Sunday), 529 total (up two)
- 61853/Mahomet: 20 active (up three from Sunday), 215 total (up four)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 9 active (down one from Sunday), 113 total (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 7 active (unchanged from Sunday), 139 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 5 active (down two from Sunday), 81 total (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (unchanged from Sunday), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 3 active (unchanged from Sunday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 29 total (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 19 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (up one from Sunday), 18 total (up one)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (down one from Sunday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 41 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (down one from Sunday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (down one from Sunday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 690,428 tests
- 5,655 confirmed cases
- 28 fatalities
- 8,694 close contacts quarantined
- 904 close contacts that became positive
VERMILION COUNTY: Woman in 70s is ninth fatality of pandemic
A woman in her 70s became the ninth Vermilion County resident to lose her life to COVID-19, health Administrator Doug Toole said Monday.
“This is our fourth death in the last two weeks,” Toole reported. “… Our thoughts and prayers go to her family and friends.”
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in the county grew by 48 Monday — to 1,314. Of those, 222 are classified as active.
Eight residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19, Toole said.
How Monday’s new cases break down by age:
- Three residents in their 80s
- Four in their 70s
- Eight in their 60s
- Seven in their 50s
- Eight in their 40s
- Four in their 30s
- Five in their 20s
- Seven teens
- One grade-school-aged child
- One toddler
FORD COUNTY: 10th death, 19 new cases reported
Ford County health officials on Monday announced a 10th fatality — a woman in her 70s — and 19 newly confirmed cases.
Ford now has 251 total cases — 174 classified as confirmed and 77 as probable.
Seventy cases remain active, with seven residents hospitalized, the county health department said.
STATE: Seven-day rate rises to 5.4 percent
Of 48,684 new tests statewide, 3,113 came back positive statewide Monday — a rate of 6.4 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate rose from 5.3 to 5.4 percent. It’s the 13th straight day the rate has increased.
October’s seven-day state rates:
- Monday, Oct. 19: 5.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 5.3 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 5.2 percent
- Friday, Oct. 16: 5.1 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 4.9 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 4.6 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 4.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 12: 4.3 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4.2 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 4.0 percent
- Friday, Oct. 9: 3.8 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 3.7 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 3.5 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 3.4 percent
- Monday, Oct. 5: 3.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 3.3 percent
- Saturday: Oct. 3: 3.4 percent
- Friday, Oct. 2: 3.4 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 3.5 percent
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday also reported 22 deaths, not including those announced locally in Ford and Vermilion counties:
- Carroll County: 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Fayette County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s
- Livingston County: 1 male 80s
- Monroe County: 1 male 80s
- Montgomery County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 90s
- Wayne County: 1 male 90s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 female 70s
- Williamson County: 1 male 70s
- Woodford County: 1 female 80s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 2,096 people hospitalized (up 84 from the previous day), 485 patients in ICU beds (up 77) and 179 patients on ventilators (up 22).
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 6,824,237 tests, 347,161 cases and 9,236 deaths.
PRITZKER: ‘Every region of the state has started to move in the wrong direction’
Reports Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief at Capitol News Illinois:
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a Jackson County news conference Monday the state would increase mitigations in southern Illinois and announced he would once again hold daily weekday COVID-19 briefings until metrics start to decrease.
“While we continue to see a safer pandemic landscape than back in April and May, in terms of positivity, hospital capacity and community spread … things have changed,” Pritzker said while noting Illinois’ positivity rates are still generally lower than its Midwest neighbors. “Every region of the state has started to move in the wrong direction.”
The statewide rolling positivity rate – which is driven lower by a massive saliva testing program at the University of Illinois that often yields positivity rates on campus of less than 1 percent – increased to 5.4 percent as of Monday.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said now is no time to get complacent, and she reiterated no age group is immune from debilitating effects of the virus.
“Yes, the majority of these individuals (who have died from COVID-19) are over 70 years of age, but every week we are also reporting the deaths of individuals in their 20s, 30s and 40s,” she said. “This is not a virus that only attacks older individuals or only attacks individuals with chronic health conditions; younger people are getting affected, they are getting infected, and they are also dying, although agreeably in lower numbers.”
Pritzker and Ezike were in Murphysboro Monday to announce new mitigations in the region encompassing 20 of the state’s southernmost counties. That region, Region 5 of the mitigation plan, saw its positivity rate increase to 9.1 percent, exceeding 8 percent for the third straight day.
On Thursday, it will join Region 1 in the northern part of the state including Winnebago County to the western border, as areas that have added restrictions, including closure to indoor dining and drinking at bars and restaurants and capacity limitations of 25 people or 25 percent of a room’s capacity.
Dr. Craig Davis, who works for Southern Illinois Healthcare, noted at the news conference that COVID-19 hospitalizations have “tripled in the last couple of days” in the area.
“What remains most alarming to me as a physician and father is the complacency I see in some of our community members, and the polarization over simple infection prevention methods, especially surrounding masks and social distancing,” he said. “I understand the mental, physical, social fatigues that we're all dealing with. Our daily lives have been totally upended by this. And I understand everyone has a yearning for returning to normalcy. But I urge everyone to stay the course.”
Despite having added restrictions in place since Oct. 3, Region 1 saw its rate remain level at 11.1 percent as of Oct. 16 when the most recent data were available. That marks six straight days above 10 percent.
Positivity rates were trending upward in the rest of the state’s mitigation regions as well, with only Region 4, which includes the Metro East area on the Missouri border, decreasing to 7 percent from 7.2 percent the day prior.
Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, saw its positivity rate increase to 8.3 percent, its second day above the 8 percent threshold. Region 8, which includes DuPage and Kane counties, has been above the threshold for two days as well, reaching 8.5 percent.
Elsewhere, Region 2 in north-central Illinois increased to 6.9 percent, Region 3 in west-central Illinois increased to 7.3 percent, Region 6 in east-central Illinois remained level at 7.6 percent, Region 9’s north suburban Lake and McHenry counties increased to 7.3 percent, Region 10’s suburban Cook County increased to 6.8 percent, and Chicago, which makes up Region 11, increased to 6.2 percent.
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 11 new, 535 total
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County grew by 11, to 535, the local health department announced late Sunday:
The new cases involve:
- One woman in her 20s
- One women in her 30s
- One man in his 40s
- Two women and one man in their 50s
- Two men in their 60s
- One woman in her 70s
- One man and one woman in their 80s
Douglas County has added 188 cases in the past 14 days.