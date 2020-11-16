The Urbana Park District is halting indoor activities for at least the next three weeks due to rising coronavirus cases in the community.
The suspension takes effect at 5 p.m. Monday, the district announced, and includes:
— All indoor fitness programs at Phillips Recreation Center and Brookens Gym.
— Indoor lap swim, water exercise classes and swim team at Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center.
— Indoor facility rentals.
— Walk-in traffic at indoor facilities.
In Monday’s announcement, the park district said it will re-evaluate the situation on Dec. 7, adding that “staff will be in contact with people who have signed up for classes and programming during this suspension.”
The move does not affect outdoor parks.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 67 new cases, two more hospitalized
Of 7,396 new tests, 67 came back positive Monday in Champaign County.
Of greater concern: the number of COVID-positive residents hospitalized, which rose by two from the weekend, to 12.
Other county numbers of note:
— Recovered cases now outnumber active cases, 7,373 (up 113 from Sunday) to 772 (down 46).
— Close contacts in quarantine were down by by 101, to 1,348.
— The number of lives lost remained 39.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 176 active (down 19 from Sunday), 3,175 total (up 16)
- 61821/Champaign: 89 active (down 17), 880 total (up two)
- 61822/Champaign: 87 active (down three), 688 total (up five)
- 61802/Urbana: 83 active (down five), 587 total (up four)
- 61801/Urbana: 77 active (down three), 776 total (up 11)
- 61866/Rantoul: 57 active (down one), 675 total (up five)
- 61853/Mahomet: 56 active (up four), 350 total (up six)
- 61874/Savoy: 33 active (up two), 231 total (up six)
- 61880/Tolono: 24 active (down five), 151 total (up nine)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 21 active (up two), 190 total (up three)
- 61847/Gifford: 14 active (down one), 49 total (up three)
- 61864/Philo: 8 active (down one), 55 total (up one)
- 61849/Homer: 8 active (up one), 34 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 7 active (up one), 76 total (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 4 active (down one), 48 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 4 active (down two), 25 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 4 active (unchanged), 21 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 3 active (unchanged), 35 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 3 active (unchanged), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (unchanged), 25 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged), 18 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged), 12 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged), 18 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (up one), 12 total (up one)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 1 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (down one), 7 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged), 11 total
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 957,624
- 8,184 confirmed cases
- 39 fatalities
- 12,393 close contacts quarantined
- 1,244 close contacts that became positive
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY SCHOOLS: Most continuing with in-person learning, reassessing after Thanksgiving break
Add RANTOUL HIGH SCHOOL to the list of Champaign County schools that will hold in-person learning this week, then reassess after Thanksgiving break.
“We are still working on our plans for the rest of the semester,” Superintendent Scott Amerio said Monday.
It’s been four days since C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde recommended that all county schools pivot to all-remote learning as soon as possible due to community spread of COVID-19.
In the days since, the majority of Champaign County schools and districts outside of C-U have taken a similar approach to the one Rantoul will follow.
Here’s the latest on their plans:
— CHAMPAIGN UNIT 4 DISTRICT: For the 1,671 elementary students who returned to school buildings on Oct. 27, it’s back to all-remote learning starting this week, Superintendent Susan Zola said Thursday.
“This return to remote learning is not due to increased cases in our schools but rather increased cases in our community,” said Zola, whose district reported a total of 15 confirmed cases in elementary buildings (11 students, four staffers) during the first two weeks back.
— COUNTRYSIDE SCHOOL: In-person learning will continue until Friday, after which the Champaign school will shift to full remote until late January.
But that’s been the plan for weeks, said Krystal Young, Countryside’s interim head of administration.
“This was not due to the recommendation of CUPHD,” she said Sunday. “This has been our plan since early October, and we have been lucky enough to only have one case. If things change drastically this week, we will go remote early.”
— FISHER DISTRICT: “We plan to stay open until Thanksgiving, then reassess,” Superintendent Barb Thompson said Saturday. “Our numbers right now are extremely low — one active case — so our data doesn’t constitute a shutdown at this point.”
— GIFFORD GRADE SCHOOL: Superintendent Jay Smith said Sunday that the plan is to continue with in-person learning before determining later this week how to proceed beyond that.
“I will reassess over Thanksgiving break to determine if we can continue in-person,” Smith said.
— HERITAGE DISTRICT: Plans are to keep in-person learning this week. What happens beyond that will be discussed at Monday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Tom Davis announced Friday.
— HOLY CROSS, ST. MALACHY, ST. MATTHEW, ST. THOMAS MORE, ST. THOMAS: Like the 37 other schools in the Peoria Diocese, it’s all-remote learning starting Monday and lasting through Jan. 18.
"The Bishops of Peoria and Office of Catholic Schools understand the many challenges that confront our school pastors, chaplains, principals, teachers, staffs, students and families with the issuance of this most recent guidance,” Peoria diocese Superintendent Sharon Weiss said in a Friday letter to pastors, chaplains and principals. “However, the safety and health of our school personnel and students is first and foremost what ultimately factors into this most difficult of decisions.”
— MAHOMET-SEYMOUR DISTRICT: While post-Thanksgiving plans remain TBD, Superintendent Lindsey Hall wrote in a Friday letter to parents, that “in the best interest of our students, as superintendent, it is my hope to remain open and following the hybrid plan we’ve been following until Dec. 18.
“I believe this is what is best for our students and families. This may or may not be possible and it is important for everyone to understand we may need to switch at some point to all remote learning. Today is not the day to make that determination. This is an evolving situation, and much could change between now and next week or the following week — this is how 2020 has been all along!”
As of Friday morning, the district had 115 in quarantine (105 students, 10 staff) and 16 positive cases (all students).
“While we've seen an uptick in cases this week, we are not considered to have had an ‘outbreak’ in our schools this week, as defined by CUPHD,” Hall wrote Friday. “Again, this goes back to our diligence with safety protocols in our schools.”
— PRAIRIEVIEW-OGDEN DISTRICT: Superintendent Jeff Isenhower said Sunday that his district is sticking with in-person learning this week and “taking it a week at a time right now.”
“We feel that our schools are set up to keep any spread from happening within our walls to the best of our ability,” Isenhower said. “We are watching two areas very closely.
“The first is the number of cases within the borders of our district combined with the number of positive cases within our student body. The second is having staff in place to cover everything that is needed to continue to serve our students and our families.
“We have been very close to being forced to go full remote but have thus far avoided it.”
— RANTOUL CITY SCHOOLS DISTRICT: In-person learning ended Friday and Superintendent Michelle Ramage is recommending it remain that way until Jan. 19 — “to ensure at least 14 days from New Year’s Eve,” she wrote in a Friday letter to parents.
The school board will make the final decision at its next meeting, scheduled for Thursday.
— ST. JOSEPH GRADE SCHOOL: In-person learning is a go this week, with the school shifting to remote after Thanksgiving. “It is our hope that we can return to in-person the beginning of January,” Superintendent Todd Pence said Friday.
— ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN HIGH: The plan is to hold in-person learning this week, then reassess, Superintendent Brian Brooks said Friday.
“We have put out a plan for our students, parents and staff to potentially go to full remote learning after Thanksgiving, with students coming back to in-person instruction on our current hybrid plan on January 5th,” Brooks said.
Brooks expects a decision sometime in the next few days. “The positive is that we will have a plan in place if we do go into full remote learning, and our teachers have a chance to communicate those things to their students in-person over this next week,” Brooks said.
— THOMASBORO GRADE SCHOOL: “After conversations with the school board and union, we have decided that Thomasboro Grade School will follow the ‘strongly recommended’ guidance by IDPH and move to online learning” starting on Nov. 30, Superintendent Bonnie McArthur wrote in a Friday letter to families.
“Please remember,” she added, “that guidance changes quickly and sometimes daily. This plan is subject to change. We appreciate your patience and understanding in these trying times.”
— UNITY DISTRICT: The plan calls for holding in-person classes this week, then assessing whether it should pivot to all-remote after Thanksgiving break.
On Saturday, Unity Superintendent Andy Larson said it’s likely that the district will likely make the switch: “Our kids have been resilient, our educators have been fantastic and we’re probably going to take three weeks of remote time and hopefully get back to it after the new year. Put a fork in 2020 and move on.”
— URBANA DISTRICT: On Oct. 6, Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum announced that plans to switch to hybrid learning would be put off until the second semester.
UI: Seven-day positivity rate remains 0.5 percent
The seven-day positivity rate on campus held at 0.5 percent for the third straight day.
Twelve new cases emerged from 4,639 new tests Saturday on campus, a rate of 0.3 percent, according to data updated Sunday.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 3,404 unique cases of COVID-19 on the UI campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 3,686 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Saturday, Nov. 14: 4,639 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 13: 11,351 new tests, 32 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 12: 9,715 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11,071 new tests, 50 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10,324 new tests, 57 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 9: 11,800 new tests, 76 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1: 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases