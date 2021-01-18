COLIN LIKAS: IHSA sports can resume in Region 6 after improvement in IDPH mitigation plan
The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 82 Monday, according to public health data.
The total now stands at 10,385 — or 4.9 percent of the county population — according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
A smaller group of county residents — 2,025, or 0.96 percent — has received both doses of the vaccine. That's an increase of seven from the previous day.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH:
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 777 residents have received the first dose, up 61 from the day before, with 67 (0.34 percent of the county population) getting both doses.
FORD COUNTY: 703 residents have received the first dose, up 144 from the day before, with 78 (0.59 percent of the county population) getting both doses.
IROQUOIS COUNTY: 1,424 residents have received the first dose, up 140 from the day before, with 257 (0.93 percent of the county population) getting both doses.
PIATT COUNTY: 896 residents have received the first dose, up two from the day before, with 108 (0.66 percent of the county population) getting both doses.
VERMILION COUNTY: 1,514 residents have received the first dose, up 256 from the day before, with 120 (0.16 percent of the county population) getting both doses.