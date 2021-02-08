The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 645, according to data updated Monday.
The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 34,350 — or 16.4 percent of the population.
With one more second doses being administered, 3.7 percent of the county population (7,691 residents) is fully vaccinated.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH:
DeWITT COUNTY
- 1,960 total doses have now been administered, up two from the day before.
- 377 residents (2.39 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- 2,403 total doses have now been administered, up 78 from the day before.
- 566 residents (2.91 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
FORD COUNTY
- 1,747 total doses have now been administered, up seven from the day before.
- 341 residents (2.57 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- 3,649 total doses have now been administered, up 11 from the day before.
- 1,112 residents (4.03 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
PIATT COUNTY
- 2,783 total doses have now been administered, up nine from the day before.
- 646 residents (3.94 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
VERMILION COUNTY
- 8,499 total doses have now been administered, up 426 from the day before.
- 993 residents (1.29 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
STATE: Senate committee to hold hearing on vaccine rollout
Reports Tim Kirsininkas of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
The state administered 64,469 COVID-19 vaccinations statewide over the weekend following a single-day record for vaccinations on Friday. As of Monday, the state has issued over 1.3 million doses, with 2.3 percent of the population having been fully vaccinated.
Illinois has ranked near the bottom of all 50 states in vaccines administered thus far, according to a New York Times database, leading some state lawmakers to call for increased transparency and a more effective process for allowing eligible residents to receive vaccines.
On Monday, Senator Julie Morrison, D-Lake Forest, announced that the Senate Health Committee will hold a special hearing on Thursday regarding the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is the greatest line of defense we have against the pandemic,” Morrison said in a Monday news release. “Unfortunately, many people across the state who are eligible for the vaccine haven’t been able to get their dose — and that’s disheartening.”
The release said that the hearing has been scheduled amid “hundreds of questions and concerns from constituents” regarding the rollout of the vaccine, citing a “confusing” scheduling process.
“I hope this hearing will lead us toward a path of greater efficiency,” Morrison said in the release.
The virtual hearing, scheduled for noon on Thursday, will feature Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, as well as representatives from the Chicago and Sangamon County health departments.
The hearing will also include Walgreens and CVS pharmacies, the two companies responsible for issuing COVID-19 vaccines at long-term care facilities through the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program. So far, 212,256 doses out of 496,100 allocated vaccines have been issued at long-term care facilities.
According to the news release, the subject matter hearing will focus on frequently asked questions and concerns regarding the rollout and supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, and aims to “help vaccine distribution become more convenient and readily available.”
The hearing will be streamed on the General Assembly’s website, ilga.gov. The Senate is also accepting written testimony from members of the public.