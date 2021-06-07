Monday's vaccination updates: 3 men in 50s — 2 in Champaign County, 1 in Vermilion — lose lives to COVID; 5 of 25 hospitalized at Carle Urbana in ICU
Four days ahead of the state entering the no-capacity-limits Phase 5, 43.4 percent of Champaign County is fully vaccinated.
Among Illinois' 102 counties, that's the sixth-highest percentage, behind DuPage (51.2), Cook (47.0), Sangamon (44.6), Kendall (43.8) and Lake (43.5).
In all, 91,209 of Champaign County's 209,922 residents are fully vaccinated.
The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose to 101,232, or 48.2% of Champaign County's population.
Of the county's 183,333 vaccine-eligible residents (12 and older), 49.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 55.2 percent have received at least one dose.
Here's an overview of Monday's vaccine data from other area counties, with the percentage of the vaccine-eligible population for each, according to the CDC:
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,787, up by 28 overnight.
- 12-and-over population fully vaccinated: 38.0 percent.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,479, up by 32 overnight.
- 12-and-over population fully vaccinated: 35.0 percent.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,114, up by 6 overnight.
- 12-and-over population fully vaccinated: 41.4 percent.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 17,356, up by 21 overnight.
- 12-and-over population fully vaccinated: 37.0 percent.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 13,085, up by 24 overnight.
- 12-and-over population fully vaccinated: 43.8 percent.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 41,983, up by 62 overnight.
- 12-and-over population fully vaccinated: 29.2 percent.
A new CDC study finds that mRNA #COVID19 vaccines reduce your risk of infection by 91%. Everyone 12 years and older is now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. Get vaccinated as soon as you can. Learn more: https://t.co/zRC3OPahEd. pic.twitter.com/gmEbGmYG81— CDC (@CDCgov) June 7, 2021
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases at lowest level since Aug. 19, 2020
A man in his 50s became the 150th Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette on Monday.
The fatality was the county's second of June and eighth during the pandemic involving a resident in their 50s.
Later Monday, Vermilion County also reported the death of a man in his 50s, its 141st coronavirus-related fatality for the pandemic.
Here's a breakdown of the county's COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 46 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 36 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 8 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
Meanwhile, of 1,694 new tests, just two came back positive Monday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 21,047.
Active cases countywide continued to drop — down eight overnight, to 114. That's the lowest they've been since Aug. 19, 2020, when there were 112 in Champaign County.
COVID hospitalizations held at 15.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61802/Urbana: 20
- 61821/Champaign: 18
- 61853/Mahomet: 15
- 61822/Champaign: 13
- 61866/Rantoul: 10
- 61820/Champaign: 7
- 61801/Urbana: 7
- 61880/Tolono: 5
- 61874/Savoy: 4
- 61864/Philo: 3
- 61843/Fisher: 2
- 61859/Ogden: 2
- 61873/St. Joseph: 2
- 61877/Sidney: 2
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2
- 61862/Penfield: 1
- 61810/Allerton: 0
- 61816/Broadlands: 0
- 61840/Dewey: 0
- 61847/Gifford: 0
- 61849/Homer: 0
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0
- 61852/Longview: 0
- 60949/Ludlow: 0
- 61863/Pesotum: 0
- 61871/Royal: 0
- 61872/Sadorus: 0
- 61875/Seymour: 0
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,197 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 4,306 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,631 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 2,203 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,818 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,436 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,373 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 598 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 317 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 156 cases
- 100-plus: 9 cases
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,482,029 tests
- 21,047 confirmed cases
- 114 active cases
- 20,733 recovered cases
- 150 fatalities
- 15 county residents hospitalized
- 153 active close contacts in quarantine
- 28,735 close contacts quarantined
- 3,438 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate fell from 2.6 to 2.3 percent, after new data from June 4 (468 tests, nine cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties: