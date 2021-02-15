The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 743, according to data updated Monday.
The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 41,672 — or 19.8 percent of the population.
With 30 more second doses being administered, 5.6 percent of the county population (11,769 residents) is fully vaccinated. Among vaccine-eligible adults, 6.79 percent of the county has been fully vaccinated.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- 2,553 total doses have now been administered, up 5 from the day before.
- 461 residents (2.94 percent of the county population, up 0.02% overnight) have received both doses.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- 3,055 total doses have now been administered, up 53 from the day before.
- 668 residents (3.43 percent of the county population, up 0.01% overnight) have received both doses.
FORD COUNTY
- 2,831 total doses have now been administered, up 8 from the day before.
- 453 residents (3.42 percent of the county population, unchanged overnight) have received both doses.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- 4,255 total doses have now been administered, up 44 from the day before.
- 1,197 residents (4.34 percent of the county population, unchanged overnight) have received both doses.
MACON COUNTY
- 16,250 total doses have now been administered, up 291 from the day before.
- 3,321 residents (3.17 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
MOULTRIE COUNTY
- 2,000 total doses have now been administered, up 3 from the day before.
- 444 residents (3.02 percent of the county population, unchanged overnight) have received both doses.
PIATT COUNTY
- 3,957 total doses have now been administered, up 187 from the day before.
- 781 residents (4.76 percent of the county population, unchanged overnight) have received both doses.
VERMILION COUNTY
- 10,535 total doses have now been administered, up 147 from the day before.
- 1,468 residents (1.91 percent of the county population, up 0.12 percent overnight) have received both doses.