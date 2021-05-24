Monday's vaccination updates: 7 of 28 patients at Carle Urbana in ICU; Champaign County's active-case count drops to 240
Seven of the 28 COVID patients hospitalized at Carle Urbana are in intensive care, according to figures released Monday.
After four-plus months of making its COVID data public on a daily basis, Carle recently switched to weekly updates, published on Mondays.
Hospitalizations in Urbana were down from a week ago (37 to 28) while the number of ICU patients remained unchanged for a third week.
Carle's Bloomington-based BroMenn Medical Center had 15 COVID patients on Monday (two more than a week earlier). But just two were in ICU, down from six last Monday.
Carle also reported non-ICU COVID patients at its Hoopeston Regional Health Center (two), Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney (one) and Eureka Hospital (one).
VACCINATIONS: 47.3% of eligible population fully vaccinated
The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 331 overnight, according to data updated Monday.
The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 86,628 — or 41.3 percent of the total population of 209,922.
(The ultimate goal — to achieve "herd immunity" — requires somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all residents being fully vaccinated, health officials say).
The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 253 — to 97,388, or 46.4% of Champaign County's population.
Of the county's 183,333 vaccine-eligible residents (12 and older), 47.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 53.1 percent have received at least one dose.
Here's an overview of Monday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,129, up by 17 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,129. That's 32.5 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,000, or 31.71 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,813, up by 31 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,167. That's 31.7 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,645, or 28.98 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,661, up by 26 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,219. That's 39.3 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,442, or 33.49 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 16,677, up by 19 overnight.
- First doses administered: 8,381. That's 30.4 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 8,296, or 30.05 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,597, up by 19 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,644. That's 40.5 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,953, or 36.31 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 38,079 up by 40 overnight.
- First doses administered: 20,658. That's 26.9 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 17,421, or 22.68 percent of the total population.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases down to 240
Of 1,403 new tests, 10 came back positive Monday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,849.
Active cases were down by 14, to 240. Hospitalizations held at eight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 41
- 61820/Champaign: 35
- 61802/Urbana: 30
- 61822/Champaign: 29
- 61866/Rantoul: 28
- 61801/Urbana: 25
- 61874/Savoy: 12
- 61859/Ogden: 11
- 61853/Mahomet: 8
- 61873/St. Joseph: 6
- 61847/Gifford: 5
- 61843/Fisher: 4
- 61877/Sidney: 2
- 61880/Tolono: 2
- 61863/Pesotum: 1
- 61871/Royal: 1
- 61810/Allerton: 0
- 61816/Broadlands: 0
- 61840/Dewey: 0
- 61845/Foosland: 0
- 61849/Homer: 0
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0
- 61852/Longview: 0
- 60949/Ludlow: 0
- 61862/Penfield: 0
- 61864/Philo: 0
- 61872/Sadorus: 0
- 61875/Seymour: 0
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,158 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 4,278 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,601 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 2,172 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,797 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,411 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,356 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 593 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 316 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 155 cases
- 100-plus: 9 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 36 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,447,781 tests
- 20,849 confirmed cases
- 240 active cases
- 20,461 recovered cases
- 148 fatalities
- 8 county residents hospitalized
- 305 active close contacts in quarantine
- 28,460 close contacts quarantined
- 3,392 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate was down slightly, from 2.7 to 2.6 percent, after new data from May 21 (573 tests, 19 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 1.8 percent (+0.1)
- Moultrie County: 2.5 percent (+0.2)
- Champaign County: 2.6 percent (-0.1)
- Piatt County: 2.6 percent (+0.3)
- Vermilion County: 3.3 percent (-0.1)
- Ford County: 3.9 percent (+0.7)
- DeWitt County: 4.0 percent (-0.1)
- Iroquois County: 4.4 percent (+1.3)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.7 percent.
UI CAMPUS: 1,140 tests, 0 cases
For the third straight day, the UI campus reported zero new cases, this time from 1,140 new tests.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate stood at 0.07 percent as the start of the second full week after finals.
For the past seven days, 11 of 14,884 tests have come back positive — three involving undergrads, one grad student, six faculty-staff members and one classified as "other."