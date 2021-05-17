DEB PRESSEY: State aligning masking rules to CDC
Seven of the 37 COVID patients hospitalized at Carle Urbana are in intensive care, according to figures released Monday.
After four-plus months of making its COVID data public on a daily basis, Carle recently switched to weekly updates, published on Mondays.
Hospitalizations in Urbana were up from a week ago (33 to 37) but the number of ICU patients remained unchanged.
Carle's Bloomington-based BroMenn Medical Center had 13 COVID patients on Monday, six of them in ICU.
Carle also reported one ICU patient at Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney. One non-ICU COVID patient was admitted to Carle's Eureka Hospital.
VACCINATIONS: Champaign County surpasses 175,000 total doses administered
The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 92 overnight, according to data updated Monday.
The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 82,073 — or 39.1 percent of the total population of 209,922.
(The ultimate goal — to achieve "herd immunity" — requires somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all residents being fully vaccinated, health officials say).
The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 401 — to 93,821, or 44.7% of Champaign County's population.
Here's an overview of Monday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,604, up by 9 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,912. That's 31.1 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,692, or 29.75 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,399, up by 20 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,036. That's 31.0 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,363, or 27.53 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,286, up by 15 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,009. That's 32.25 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,277, or 32.25 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 16,041, up by 18 overnight.
- First doses administered: 8,118. That's 29.4 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 7,923, or 28.70 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,982, up by 4 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,417. That's 39.1 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,565, or 33.94 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 37,022 up by 47 overnight.
- First doses administered: 19,999. That's 26.0 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 17,023, or 22.16 percent of the total population.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases at 258, hospitalizations nine
Of 5,115 new tests, 31 came back positive Monday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,712.
Active cases were up by 12, to 258, while hospitalizations held at nine.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 54
- 61820/Champaign: 35
- 61801/Urbana: 33
- 61866/Rantoul: 29
- 61822/Champaign: 27
- 61802/Urbana: 24
- 61853/Mahomet: 11
- 61874/Savoy: 10
- 61873/St. Joseph: 9
- 61843/Fisher: 8
- 61859/Ogden: 5
- 61877/Sidney: 3
- 61847/Gifford: 2
- 61871/Royal: 2
- 61875/Seymour: 2
- 61880/Tolono: 2
- 61816/Broadlands: 1
- 61863/Pesotum: 1
- 61810/Allerton: 0
- 61840/Dewey: 0
- 61845/Foosland: 0
- 61849/Homer: 0
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0
- 61852/Longview: 0
- 60949/Ludlow: 0
- 61862/Penfield: 0
- 61864/Philo: 0
- 61872/Sadorus: 0
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,130 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 4,257 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,585 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 2,152 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,771 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,396 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,350 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 591 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 315 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 153 cases
- 100-plus: 9 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 35 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,426,497 tests
- 20,712 confirmed cases
- 258 active cases
- 20,307 recovered cases
- 147 fatalities
- 9 county residents hospitalized
- 361 active close contacts in quarantine
- 28,208 close contacts quarantined
- 3,356 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate held at 2.6 percent Monday after new data from May 14 (951 tests, 37 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 1.9 percent (-0.5)
- Champaign County: 2.6 percent (—)
- Ford County: 2.7 percent (-0.3)
- Moultrie County: 2.9 percent (-0.4)
- Vermilion County: 4.1 percent (-0.5)
- Iroquois County: 4.5 percent (-0.1)
- Piatt County: 5.0 percent (-0.5)
- DeWitt County: 5.3 percent (-1.7)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.5 percent.
UI CAMPUS: 2 new cases on Sunday after finals
On the Sunday after finals week, the UI campus reported that two of of 1,932 tests came back positive.
The seven-day positivity rate held at 0.04 percent.
For the past seven days, just 15 of 36,071 tests have come back positive — six involving undergrads, two faculty-staff members, one grad student and six classified as "other."