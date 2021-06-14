Monday's vaccination updates: Champaign County reports 154th death, sees active case count fall to lowest point since June 25, 2020; Vermilion surpasses 10,000 positive tests for pandemic
Of Champaign County's 183,333 vaccine-eligible residents (12 and older), 51.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 54.7 percent have received at least one dose.
Overall, the number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose Monday to 44.8 percent (94,001) while 47.7 percent (100,216) have received at least one dose.
In all, 194,217 total doses have been administered throughout the county, up by 201 overnight.
Here's an overview of Monday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,037, up by 13 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,481. That's 34.9 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,535, or 35.10 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,707, up by 42 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,481. That's 33.3 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 6,226, or 31.96 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,323, up by 5 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,411. That's 40.8 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,912, or 37.03 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 17,624, up by 12 overnight.
- Fully vaccinated: 8,880, or 32.17 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 13,341 up by 17 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,925. That's 42.2 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 6,416, or 39.13 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 42,765, up by 37 overnight.
- Fully vaccinated: 22,858, or 29.76 percent of the total population.
CARLE: 7 of 18 hospitalized COVID patients in Urbana are in ICU
Seven of the 18 COVID patients hospitalized at Carle Urbana are in intensive care, according to weekly figures released Monday.
Hospitalizations were down by seven from a week ago; ICU patients were up by two.
Carle's Bloomington-based BroMenn Medical Center had two COVID patients on Monday (down four from last week), neither in ICU.
Carle also reported one non-ICU patient at its Hoopeston Regional Health Center.
As of June 14, 2021, more than 174.2 million people had received at least one dose of #COVID19 vaccine. Of those, over 144.9 million are fully vaccinated. If you’re fully vaccinated, you can do things you couldn't do because of the pandemic. More: https://t.co/zYLe3H12re pic.twitter.com/kueFSLyhmU— CDC (@CDCgov) June 14, 2021
AREA: Moultrie's seven-day rate drops to 0.0 percent
Four days after Piatt County saw its seven-day positivity rate tumble to 0.0 percent, Moultrie matched it on Monday.
A seven-day stretch of 77 tests and no new cases sent Moultrie's rate from 0.5 to 0.0 percent.
The state's formula for calculating positivity rates includes a three-day lag, so the period covered is from June 5-11.
Meanwhile, Champaign County's seven-day rate continued to drop — from 1.3 to 1.1 percent Monday — after new data from June 11 (678 tests, six cases) was added to its total.
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties: