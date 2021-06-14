Listen to this article
Nearby

Of Champaign County's 183,333 vaccine-eligible residents (12 and older), 51.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 54.7 percent have received at least one dose.

Overall, the number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose Monday to 44.8 percent (94,001) while 47.7 percent (100,216) have received at least one dose.

In all, 194,217 total doses have been administered throughout the county, up by 201 overnight.

Here's an overview of Monday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).

DeWITT COUNTY

  • Total doses administered: 11,037, up by 13 overnight.
  • First doses administered: 6,481. That's 34.9 percent of the total population of 15,769.
  • Fully vaccinated: 5,535, or 35.10 percent of the total population.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

  • Total doses administered: 12,707, up by 42 overnight.
  • First doses administered: 6,481. That's 33.3 percent of the total population of 19,479.
  • Fully vaccinated: 6,226, or 31.96 percent of the total population.

FORD COUNTY

  • Total doses administered: 10,323, up by 5 overnight.
  • First doses administered: 5,411. That's 40.8 percent of the total population of 13,264.
  • Fully vaccinated: 4,912, or 37.03 percent of the total population.

IROQUOIS COUNTY

  • Total doses administered: 17,624, up by 12 overnight.
  • Fully vaccinated: 8,880, or 32.17 percent of the total population.

PIATT COUNTY

  • Total doses administered: 13,341 up by 17 overnight.
  • First doses administered: 6,925. That's 42.2 percent of the total population of 16,396.
  • Fully vaccinated: 6,416, or 39.13 percent of the total population.

VERMILION COUNTY

  • Total doses administered: 42,765, up by 37 overnight.
  • Fully vaccinated: 22,858, or 29.76 percent of the total population.
Carle

CARLE: 7 of 18 hospitalized COVID patients in Urbana are in ICU

Seven of the 18 COVID patients hospitalized at Carle Urbana are in intensive care, according to weekly figures released Monday.

Hospitalizations were down by seven from a week ago; ICU patients were up by two.

Carle's Bloomington-based BroMenn Medical Center had two COVID patients on Monday (down four from last week), neither in ICU.

Carle also reported one non-ICU patient at its Hoopeston Regional Health Center.

AREA: Moultrie's seven-day rate drops to 0.0 percent

Four days after Piatt County saw its seven-day positivity rate tumble to 0.0 percent, Moultrie matched it on Monday.

A seven-day stretch of 77 tests and no new cases sent Moultrie's rate from 0.5 to 0.0 percent.

The state's formula for calculating positivity rates includes a three-day lag, so the period covered is from June 5-11.

Meanwhile, Champaign County's seven-day rate continued to drop — from 1.3 to 1.1 percent Monday — after new data from June 11 (678 tests, six cases) was added to its total.

Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:

  • Moultrie County:0.0 percent (-0.5)
  • Champaign County: 1.1 percent (-0.2)
  • Piatt County: 1.7 percent (+0.1)
  • DeWitt County: 1.9 percent (-0.3)
  • Douglas County: 2.3 percent (+0.2)
  • Iroquois County: 2.7 percent (-0.4)
  • Vermilion County: 3.0 percent (+0.4)
  • Ford County: 9.0 percent (-0.2)

Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by IDPH, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.3 percent.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Fifth fatality of June reported

A man in his 70s became the 154th Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette on Monday.

The death is the county's fifth this month and 38th involving a resident in their 70s during the pandemic.

Here's a breakdown of the county's COVID deaths by age group:

  • 80.01 to 90: 47 deaths
  • 70.01 to 80: 38 deaths
  • 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
  • 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
  • 50.01 to 60: 9 deaths
  • 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
  • 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
  • 100-and-above: 2 deaths
  • 20.01 to 30: 1 death

Meanwhile, of 1,184 new tests, just two came back positive Monday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 21,094.

Active cases countywide continued to drop — down 15 more overnight, to 79. That's the lowest they've been since June 25, 2020 — 354 days ago — when there were also 79 in Champaign County.

Seven county residents are hospitalized with COVID.

Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:

  • 61821/Champaign: 22
  • 61866/Rantoul: 18
  • 61802/Urbana: 9
  • 61822/Champaign: 6
  • 61853/Mahomet: 6
  • 61801/Urbana: 6
  • 61820/Champaign: 3
  • 61874/Savoy: 2
  • 61877/Sidney: 2
  • 61880/Tolono: 2
  • 61843/Fisher: 1
  • 61864/Philo: 1
  • 61878/Thomasboro: 1 
  • 61810/Allerton: 0
  • 61816/Broadlands: 0
  • 61840/Dewey: 0
  • 61847/Gifford: 0
  • 61849/Homer: 0
  • 61851/Ivesdale: 0
  • 61852/Longview: 0
  • 60949/Ludlow: 0
  • 61859/Ogden: 0
  • 61862/Penfield: 0
  • 61863/Pesotum: 0
  • 61871/Royal: 0
  • 61872/Sadorus: 0
  • 61873/St. Joseph: 0
  • 61875/Seymour: 0

The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:

  • 2,498,360 tests
  • 21,094 confirmed cases
  • 79 active cases
  • 20,862 recovered cases
  • 154 fatalities
  • 7 county residents hospitalized
  • 83 active close contacts in quarantine
  • 28,776 close contacts quarantined
  • 3,447 close contacts that became positive

Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:

  • 20.01 to 30: 6,204 cases
  • 10.01 to 20: 4,312 cases
  • 30.01 to 40: 2,640 cases
  • 40.01 to 50: 2,211 cases
  • 50.01 to 60: 1,821 cases
  • 10-and-under: 1,445 cases
  • 60.01 to 70: 1,375 cases
  • 70.01 to 80: 600 cases
  • 80.01 to 90: 319 cases
  • 90.01 to 100: 155 cases
  • 100-plus: 9 cases

VERMILION COUNTY: 23 cases range in age from pre-school to 90s

Vermilion County's confirmed case count surpassed the 10,000 mark Monday, with 23 new positive tests reported.

That makes 10,017 for the pandemic, 58 of which are classified as active. Seven COVID-positive residents are hospitalized.

How the new cases break down by age:

  • One resident in their 90s
  • One in their 80s
  • Three in their 70s
  • Two in their 60s
  • Two in their 50s
  • Two in their 40s
  • One in their 30s
  • Three in their 20s
  • Four teens
  • Three grade-school-aged children
  • One pre-schooler

Of the 23, none reported being fully vaccinated, Vermilion health Administrator Doug Toole said.

Trending Videos