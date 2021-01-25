MONDAY'S COVID UPDATES: Region 6 hospitalizations down for 6th straight day; Champaign County 7-day rate falls to 4.8%
The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 17 Monday, according to public health data.
The total now stands at 16,354 — or 7.8 percent of the county population — according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Another smaller group of county residents — 2,334, or 1.1 percent — has received both doses of the vaccine.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH:
— DOUGLAS COUNTY: 1,059 total doses have now been administered, up two from the day before.
144 residents (0.74 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— FORD COUNTY: 785 total doses have now been administered, unchanged from the day before.
83 residents (0.63 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— IROQUOIS COUNTY: 1,591 total doses have now been administered, up two from the day before.
266 residents (0.96 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— PIATT COUNTY: 1,189 total doses have now been administered, up one from the day before.
175 residents (1.07 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— VERMILION COUNTY: 2,330 total doses have now been administered, up one from the day before.
154 residents (0.20 percent of the county population) have received both doses.