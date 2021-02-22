MONDAY'S COVID UPDATES: Region 6 hospitalizations fall for 22nd straight day, now at lowest level since Aug. 8; Champaign County seven-day rate holds at 4.2%
The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 1,429, according to data updated Monday.
— The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 47,487 — or 22.6 percent of the population.
Among vaccine-eligible adults in the county, the percentage rises to 27.5 percent.
— With 79 more second doses administered, 7.51 percent of the county population (15,771 residents) is fully vaccinated.
Of Illinois' 102 counties, only three have a greater percentage of total residents fully vaccinated than Champaign: Adams (14.54 percent), Sangamon (8.02 percent) and Peoria (7.57 percent).
Among vaccine-eligible adults, 9.1 percent of Champaign County has been fully vaccinated.
Here's an overview of Sunday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 3,269, up 11 overnight.
- First doses administered: 2,636. That's 16.9 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 633, or 4.01 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 3,298, up 37 overnight.
- First doses administered: 2,509. That's 12.9 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated 789, or 4.05 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 3,319, up 10 overnight.
- First doses administered: 2,739. That's 20.6 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 580, or 4.37 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 4,801, up 16 overnight.
- First doses administered: 3,497. That's 12.7 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 1,304 or 4.72 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 4,585, up 18 overnight.
- First doses administered: 3,629. That's 22.1 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 956, or 5.83 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,938, up 52 overnight.
- First doses administered: 9,714. That's 12.6 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 2,224, or 2.90 percent of the total population.
DeWITT/PIATT COUNTIES: 'We will be unable to maintain our current pace,' Remmert says
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican:
A lack of inventory is prompting the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department to prioritize second doses of COVID-19 vaccines at clinics this week.
It is also prompting the department to ask lower-risk residents who have first dose appointments to reschedule.
“If you have scheduled a first dose appointment and are not considered vulnerable and age 65 or older, please consider canceling your appointment this week,” health department administrator Dave Remmert said.
Cancellations should be emailed to the health department at dremmert@dewittpiatthealth.com.
Remmert said doses scheduled for delivery last week have not arrived, which may make it impossible to keep up with the current pace of vaccinating 1,650 people per week.
Remmert added that this week's scheduled delivery is just 200 doses, with 300 anticipated next week. He hopes the late shipments arrive on Tuesday.
“We will be unable to maintain our current pace. As such, we will not be able to load any additional SignUpGenius links for new appointment slots until more vaccine becomes available,” he said.
When clinics resume and appointments are being taken, SignUpGenius links will be posted at dewittpiatthealth.com.
Clinics are not being canceled this week unless the department does not get any new shipments of the vaccine, Remmert said.